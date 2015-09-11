Saul Williams gets political

Art often reflects the political pulse of society and the issues that people care about. Throughout the 2016 election cycle, CNN Politics will be profiling various influential and politically conscious artists in the "Get political" series.

(CNN) From the massacre at a Charleston Church that led to a backlash against the Confederate flag to the monumental Supreme Court decision that gave same-sex couples the right to marry and the rise of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, this summer brought identity politics to the forefront of the national conversation.

Few have tackled the intersection of identity and expression quite like New York rapper, actor and poet Saul Williams, who has been dubbed "the poet laureate of hip-hop."

"To me, it would probably be more work to extract my politics from my art," Williams told CNN.

Williams was confronted with identity in high school, when he went by his middle name, Stacey, and says that racism made him uncomfortable in his own skin.

"I had what was, for me, an awkward experience but I think is somewhat common for dark-skinned African Americans," Wiliams said. "I would receive kind of back-handed compliments, like you're kind of cute to be so dark from people of color."

