Catwalk beauty: 15 breathtaking hair and makeup looks from past fashion weeks

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 5:18 AM ET, Wed February 24, 2016

When John Galliano was at its helm, Dior was known for fantastical fashion -- and makeup looks to match. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;His celebrated &quot;Egypt&quot; couture collection featured metallic lips and dramatic glittering eye makeup that was equal parts Nefertiti and &lt;a href=&quot;http://divineofficial.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Divine&lt;/a&gt;, courtesy of makeup legend Pat McGrath.
Voluminous winter outerwear calls for voluminous hair, right? Though the palette was neutral, and the Victorian collection subdued, the cloud-like hair at Junya Watanabe was anything but ordinary.
Models at Alexander McQueen&#39;s controversial Horn of Plenty collection -- which included a set littered with stylized trash and fabrics meant to look like garbage bags -- had white-washed faces, exaggerated lacquered lips and headpieces made from all sorts of trash.
Here, industry veteran Val Garland was quite literally a makeup artist, painting each model&#39;s face white before applying dramatic streaks of black and red.
Rick Owens was originally inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright&#39;s Mayan-influenced &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.barnsdall.org/visit/hollyhock-house/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hollyhock House&lt;/a&gt; in Los Angeles. To drive the connection to the ancient civilization home, models&#39; faces were covered in gold and silver leaves.
It should come as no surprise that John Galliano brought his trademark theatrical beauty concepts to his latest post at Maison Martin Margiela. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;For his second couture collection at the house, he employed a number of dramatic looks, including painted-on eye masks and dramatic streaks of cobalt.
You don&#39;t always need accessories to make hair appear sculptural. At Dior, hundreds of bobby pins were used to create this dramatic effect.
Cara Delevingne-style eyebrows may be &lt;em&gt;de rigueur &lt;/em&gt;today, but it wasn&#39;t long ago that bleached brows were being pushed on the runway and in magazines. Pat McGrath is largely credited with starting the invisible brow craze, when she bleached models&#39; brows at a Givenchy show in 2010.
Does the sky-high beehive and exaggerated cat eye look familiar? They should. Jean Paul Gaultier was inspired by the late great Amy Winehouse, who had died the year before.
No, that&#39;s not a severe sunburn. Models at Viktor &amp;amp; Rolf had their faces painted red to create a sense of uniformity.
When British hair stylist Guido Palau, who has worked with everyone from Alexander McQueen to Yves Saint Laurent, sent wet-looking hair down the runway at Alexander Wang in September 2011, he ignited an unexpected trend that&#39;s still being sent down the runway today.
Not all catwalk collections are meant to be replicated on the sidewalk, and the same goes for makeup. These sparkling rhinestone lips seen at Dior may look lovely, but may not last through breakfast.
The colorful prints that defined Chanel&#39;s spring-summer 2014 collection were reflected on the model&#39;s eyelids too. No wonder: Peter Philips, who created the look, was inspired by a swatch from the collection.
At Jacquemus, Simon Porte, who was short-listed for this year&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.lvmhprize.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;LVMH Prize&lt;/a&gt; for young designers, had some models walk with face paint inspired by German photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sebastianbieniek.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sebastian Bieniek&lt;/a&gt;.
Galliano&#39;s flair for the dramatic -- and working relationship with McGrath -- extended to Dior&#39;s ready-to-wear collections.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The look at the autumn-winter 2008 collection was all about big eyes, big hair, and big impact.
Clothing isn't the only thing making a statement at this month's fashion weeks. Designers work around the clock with the industry's top makeup artists and hairstylists, to create complete beauty looks. These collaborations allow designers to further realize their fashion fantasies. Here are some of the most memorable looks to grace the runway.