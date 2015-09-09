2015 In Review Fast Facts

Breaking News

&lt;strong&gt;January 1:&lt;/strong&gt; New Year&#39;s fireworks explode over Big Ben in London.
January 1: New Year's fireworks explode over Big Ben in London.
&lt;strong&gt;January 4: &lt;/strong&gt;Law enforcement officers stand outside &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/04/us/gallery/liu-funeral/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the funeral of fallen New York police officer Wenjian Liu.&lt;/a&gt; Some officers turned their backs while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke on a monitor. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/22/politics/de-blasio-police-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The mayor&#39;s critics&lt;/a&gt; believed his comments after the death of Eric Garner contributed to an anti-police sentiment that led to the shootings of Liu and his partner, Rafael Ramos.
January 4: Law enforcement officers stand outside the funeral of fallen New York police officer Wenjian Liu. Some officers turned their backs while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke on a monitor. The mayor's critics believed his comments after the death of Eric Garner contributed to an anti-police sentiment that led to the shootings of Liu and his partner, Rafael Ramos.
&lt;strong&gt;January 6:&lt;/strong&gt; NASA releases a stunning new image of the so-called &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/06/tech/nasa-pillars-creation/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pillars of Creation,&lt;/a&gt; one of the space agency&#39;s most iconic discoveries. The giant columns of cold gas, in a small region of the Eagle Nebula, were popularized by a similar image taken by the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/19/photos/cnnphotos-hubble-space-telescope-25th-anniversary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hubble Space Telescope&lt;/a&gt; in 1995. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/10/tech/gallery/wonders-of-the-universe/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See other wonders of the universe&lt;/a&gt;
January 6: NASA releases a stunning new image of the so-called Pillars of Creation, one of the space agency's most iconic discoveries. The giant columns of cold gas, in a small region of the Eagle Nebula, were popularized by a similar image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995. See other wonders of the universe
&lt;strong&gt;January 7:&lt;/strong&gt; A masked gunman runs toward a victim during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/07/world/gallery/paris-charlie-hebdo-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a terrorist attack at the Paris office of Charlie Hebdo,&lt;/a&gt; a French satirical magazine. From January 7 to January 9, a total of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/10/world/france-paris-who-were-terror-victims/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;17 people were killed&lt;/a&gt; in attacks on Charlie Hebdo, a kosher grocery store, and the Paris suburb of Montrouge. Three suspects were killed by police in separate standoffs. Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula claimed responsibility for the attacks.
January 7: A masked gunman runs toward a victim during a terrorist attack at the Paris office of Charlie Hebdo, a French satirical magazine. From January 7 to January 9, a total of 17 people were killed in attacks on Charlie Hebdo, a kosher grocery store, and the Paris suburb of Montrouge. Three suspects were killed by police in separate standoffs. Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula claimed responsibility for the attacks.
&lt;strong&gt;January 8:&lt;/strong&gt; U.S. President Barack Obama reaches out to shake hands with someone after he had just spoken in Phoenix about the housing market and the economy.
January 8: U.S. President Barack Obama reaches out to shake hands with someone after he had just spoken in Phoenix about the housing market and the economy.
&lt;strong&gt;January 11:&lt;/strong&gt; The eyes of Charlie Hebdo editor Stephane Charbonnier appear at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/11/world/gallery/paris-unity-rally/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an anti-terrorism rally in Paris.&lt;/a&gt; More than a million people took part in the demonstration, a gesture of unity just days after Charbonnier and 16 others were slaughtered.
January 11: The eyes of Charlie Hebdo editor Stephane Charbonnier appear at an anti-terrorism rally in Paris. More than a million people took part in the demonstration, a gesture of unity just days after Charbonnier and 16 others were slaughtered.
&lt;strong&gt;January 13: &lt;/strong&gt;U.S. Sen. John McCain fools around with colleagues upon arriving at a news conference in Washington.
January 13: U.S. Sen. John McCain fools around with colleagues upon arriving at a news conference in Washington.
&lt;strong&gt;January 17: &lt;/strong&gt;Comedian Bill Cosby performs at the Buell Theatre in Denver. For more than 50 years, Cosby &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/19/showbiz/gallery/bill-cosby-evolution-of-an-icon/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has been one of America&#39;s leading entertainers:&lt;/a&gt; a noted comedian, an Emmy-winning actor and an innovative producer. But over the past year his reputation has been tarnished by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/20/showbiz/bill-cosby-allegations-repercussions/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;allegations of rape.&lt;/a&gt; More than 40 women have spoken out to various media outlets about allegations of sexual misconduct. Cosby has &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2014/11/15/media/bill-cosby-rape-allegations/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;vehemently denied most of the accusations&lt;/a&gt; that he drugged and sexually assaulted young women seeking career guidance, but the stories &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2014/11/20/media/cosby-comedy-tour/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;have taken their toll&lt;/a&gt; on his reputation and bankroll.
January 17: Comedian Bill Cosby performs at the Buell Theatre in Denver. For more than 50 years, Cosby has been one of America's leading entertainers: a noted comedian, an Emmy-winning actor and an innovative producer. But over the past year his reputation has been tarnished by allegations of rape. More than 40 women have spoken out to various media outlets about allegations of sexual misconduct. Cosby has vehemently denied most of the accusations that he drugged and sexually assaulted young women seeking career guidance, but the stories have taken their toll on his reputation and bankroll.
&lt;strong&gt;January 17: &lt;/strong&gt;Pope Francis wears a plastic poncho as he waves to well-wishers after a Mass in Tacloban, Philippines. During his five-day trip to the country, the Pope visited areas devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
January 17: Pope Francis wears a plastic poncho as he waves to well-wishers after a Mass in Tacloban, Philippines. During his five-day trip to the country, the Pope visited areas devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
&lt;strong&gt;January 20:&lt;/strong&gt; An Afghan security officer aims his weapon at a man who was allegedly planning a suicide bomb attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
January 20: An Afghan security officer aims his weapon at a man who was allegedly planning a suicide bomb attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
&lt;strong&gt;January 27:&lt;/strong&gt; An animatronic polar bear visits the London Underground to mark the launch of &quot;Fortitude,&quot; Sky Atlantic&#39;s new TV drama.
January 27: An animatronic polar bear visits the London Underground to mark the launch of "Fortitude," Sky Atlantic's new TV drama.
&lt;strong&gt;January 29:&lt;/strong&gt; In this still image taken from video, a gunman storms NOS, a Dutch television station, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/29/europe/netherlands-gunman-tv-studio/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;and demands to be put on air.&lt;/a&gt; The unidentified man wanted 10-15 minutes to &quot;tell his story,&quot; said Jan de Jong, the director of the state broadcaster. De Jong said the man put a gun to the head of a guard, who took him to a studio that was not in use. In video from inside the studio, police can be heard shouting before the man drops his weapon and is arrested. No shots were fired, and there were no injuries reported.
January 29: In this still image taken from video, a gunman storms NOS, a Dutch television station, and demands to be put on air. The unidentified man wanted 10-15 minutes to "tell his story," said Jan de Jong, the director of the state broadcaster. De Jong said the man put a gun to the head of a guard, who took him to a studio that was not in use. In video from inside the studio, police can be heard shouting before the man drops his weapon and is arrested. No shots were fired, and there were no injuries reported.
&lt;strong&gt;February 2:&lt;/strong&gt; Starlings fly together before sunset in Rahat, Israel.
February 2: Starlings fly together before sunset in Rahat, Israel.
&lt;strong&gt;February 4:&lt;/strong&gt; In this still image taken from video, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/04/asia/gallery/taiwan-transasia-plane-crash/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;TransAsia Airways Flight GE235&lt;/a&gt; clips a bridge in Taipei, Taiwan, shortly after takeoff. The twin-engine turboprop airplane then plunged into the Keelung River. There were only 15 survivors among the 58 people on board. Pilots &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/07/asia/taiwan-transasia-plane-crash/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had grappled with engine problems&lt;/a&gt; before the crash, Taiwan&#39;s aviation safety agency said.
February 4: In this still image taken from video, TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 clips a bridge in Taipei, Taiwan, shortly after takeoff. The twin-engine turboprop airplane then plunged into the Keelung River. There were only 15 survivors among the 58 people on board. Pilots had grappled with engine problems before the crash, Taiwan's aviation safety agency said.
&lt;strong&gt;February 9:&lt;/strong&gt; People watch as the Mount Sinabung volcano shoots ash into the air during an eruption in Karo, Indonesia. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/20/world/gallery/recently-active-volcanos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See other recently active volcanoes&lt;/a&gt;
February 9: People watch as the Mount Sinabung volcano shoots ash into the air during an eruption in Karo, Indonesia. See other recently active volcanoes
&lt;strong&gt;February 10:&lt;/strong&gt; An employee from the Tama Zoo in Tokyo pretends to check a tranquilizer&#39;s effectiveness on an employee wearing a snow leopard suit. The annual drill practiced what to do in the event of an animal escape.
February 10: An employee from the Tama Zoo in Tokyo pretends to check a tranquilizer's effectiveness on an employee wearing a snow leopard suit. The annual drill practiced what to do in the event of an animal escape.
&lt;strong&gt;February 10:&lt;/strong&gt; An activist from the Ukrainian feminist group Femen is arrested by police in Lille, France, after protesting in front of the convoy of Dominique Strauss-Kahn. Strauss-Kahn, the former chief of the International Monetary Fund, was on trial for aggravated pimping charges. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/12/europe/france-strauss-kahn-verdict/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He was acquitted&lt;/a&gt; in June.
February 10: An activist from the Ukrainian feminist group Femen is arrested by police in Lille, France, after protesting in front of the convoy of Dominique Strauss-Kahn. Strauss-Kahn, the former chief of the International Monetary Fund, was on trial for aggravated pimping charges. He was acquitted in June.
&lt;strong&gt;February 11: &lt;/strong&gt;A woman cries during a vigil as she sees photos of the three people who were killed at an apartment near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Three Muslim students -- Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23; his wife, Yusor Mohammad, 21; and her sister, Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19 -- were found shot to death a day earlier. A 46-year-old suspect, Craig Stephen Hicks, was charged with murder.
February 11: A woman cries during a vigil as she sees photos of the three people who were killed at an apartment near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Three Muslim students -- Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23; his wife, Yusor Mohammad, 21; and her sister, Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19 -- were found shot to death a day earlier. A 46-year-old suspect, Craig Stephen Hicks, was charged with murder.
&lt;strong&gt;February 15:&lt;/strong&gt; Rapper Kanye West performs during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/16/entertainment/feat-snl-40-anniversary-show-saturday-night-live/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the 40th anniversary special&lt;/a&gt; of &quot;Saturday Night Live.&quot;
February 15: Rapper Kanye West performs during the 40th anniversary special of "Saturday Night Live."
&lt;strong&gt;February 15:&lt;/strong&gt; A pro-Russian rebel rests in Debaltseve, Ukraine, one day after a skirmish with Ukrainian troops. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/02/europe/ukraine-death-toll/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels&lt;/a&gt; has left more than 6,000 people dead since April 2014, according to the United Nations. A recent ceasefire, the so-called Minsk Agreement, has been repeatedly violated.
February 15: A pro-Russian rebel rests in Debaltseve, Ukraine, one day after a skirmish with Ukrainian troops. Fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels has left more than 6,000 people dead since April 2014, according to the United Nations. A recent ceasefire, the so-called Minsk Agreement, has been repeatedly violated.
&lt;strong&gt;February 16:&lt;/strong&gt; Philadelphia firefighters work at the scene of an overnight blaze. The cold weather made icicles out of their water.
February 16: Philadelphia firefighters work at the scene of an overnight blaze. The cold weather made icicles out of their water.
&lt;strong&gt;February 21:&lt;/strong&gt; A woman reacts as she walks to a cemetery to attend the funeral of Carnival stampede victims in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/17/world/haiti-carnival-deaths/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;At least 16 people were killed&lt;/a&gt; during an accident involving an electrical shock on a float, government officials said. Video from the scene appeared to show a power line striking a man atop a float. Chaos erupted, and revelers ran in all directions. Officials canceled Carnival activities and declared three days of national mourning.
February 21: A woman reacts as she walks to a cemetery to attend the funeral of Carnival stampede victims in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. At least 16 people were killed during an accident involving an electrical shock on a float, government officials said. Video from the scene appeared to show a power line striking a man atop a float. Chaos erupted, and revelers ran in all directions. Officials canceled Carnival activities and declared three days of national mourning.
&lt;strong&gt;February 23:&lt;/strong&gt; People run from an explosion at a gas station and storage facility near the Bakara market in Mogadishu, Somalia.
February 23: People run from an explosion at a gas station and storage facility near the Bakara market in Mogadishu, Somalia.
&lt;strong&gt;February 23: &lt;/strong&gt;Russian President Vladimir Putin, seen through a red flag, attends a wreath-laying ceremony in Moscow on Defender of the Fatherland Day.
February 23: Russian President Vladimir Putin, seen through a red flag, attends a wreath-laying ceremony in Moscow on Defender of the Fatherland Day.
&lt;strong&gt;February 24:&lt;/strong&gt; A U.S. soldier salutes while jumping out of an aircraft in Germany.
February 24: A U.S. soldier salutes while jumping out of an aircraft in Germany.
&lt;strong&gt;February 25:&lt;/strong&gt; Singer Madonna falls as she performs &quot;Living for Love&quot; at the Brit Awards in London.
February 25: Singer Madonna falls as she performs "Living for Love" at the Brit Awards in London.
&lt;strong&gt;February 25:&lt;/strong&gt; The body of a Ukrainian serviceman is removed from rubble after a battle over the airport in Donetsk, Ukraine.
February 25: The body of a Ukrainian serviceman is removed from rubble after a battle over the airport in Donetsk, Ukraine.
&lt;strong&gt;February 26:&lt;/strong&gt; Children stand next to a Banksy mural on the remains of a destroyed house in Beit Hanoun, Gaza. The house was destroyed last year during fighting between Israel and Hamas.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/14/living/gallery/banksy-street-artist/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; See more work from Banksy, the anonymous street artist&lt;/a&gt;
February 26: Children stand next to a Banksy mural on the remains of a destroyed house in Beit Hanoun, Gaza. The house was destroyed last year during fighting between Israel and Hamas. See more work from Banksy, the anonymous street artist
&lt;strong&gt;March 2:&lt;/strong&gt; A weasel hitches a lift on the back of a woodpecker near London. The image, credited to amateur photographer Martin Le-May, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/03/europe/uk-woodpecker-weasel/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;went viral on Twitter&lt;/a&gt; after it was posted by photographer Jason Ward. Le-May told British television channel ITV that he had been walking with his wife in Hornchurch Country Park when they heard &quot;a distressed squawking&quot; noise and spotted the woodpecker. &quot;Just after I switched from my binoculars to my camera, the bird flew across us and slightly in our direction; suddenly it was obvious it had a small mammal on its back and this was a struggle for life,&quot; Le-May said. Eventually, Le-May told ITV, the weasel lost its grip and the bird flew away.
March 2: A weasel hitches a lift on the back of a woodpecker near London. The image, credited to amateur photographer Martin Le-May, went viral on Twitter after it was posted by photographer Jason Ward. Le-May told British television channel ITV that he had been walking with his wife in Hornchurch Country Park when they heard "a distressed squawking" noise and spotted the woodpecker. "Just after I switched from my binoculars to my camera, the bird flew across us and slightly in our direction; suddenly it was obvious it had a small mammal on its back and this was a struggle for life," Le-May said. Eventually, Le-May told ITV, the weasel lost its grip and the bird flew away.
&lt;strong&gt;March 3:&lt;/strong&gt; A dog looks out of a car at an army checkpoint near Kurakhove, Ukraine.
March 3: A dog looks out of a car at an army checkpoint near Kurakhove, Ukraine.
&lt;strong&gt;March 4:&lt;/strong&gt; A Ukrainian coal miner waits for a bus after exiting the Zasyadko mine, where he helped search for the bodies of his colleagues in Donetsk, Ukraine. Thirty-three workers were killed after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/04/europe/ukraine-miners-trapped/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an early morning explosion at the mine.&lt;/a&gt;
March 4: A Ukrainian coal miner waits for a bus after exiting the Zasyadko mine, where he helped search for the bodies of his colleagues in Donetsk, Ukraine. Thirty-three workers were killed after an early morning explosion at the mine.
&lt;strong&gt;March 10:&lt;/strong&gt; Police hit a student protester in Letpadan, Myanmar. According to multiple media reports and international watch groups, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/10/world/myanmar-student-protest-crackdown/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;students were met with violence&lt;/a&gt; as they marched to Yangon, the nation&#39;s largest city, to protest an education bill they said limits academic freedom.
March 10: Police hit a student protester in Letpadan, Myanmar. According to multiple media reports and international watch groups, students were met with violence as they marched to Yangon, the nation's largest city, to protest an education bill they said limits academic freedom.
&lt;strong&gt;March 14:&lt;/strong&gt; A man dressed as the Incredible Hulk uses the restroom during the London Super Comic Convention.
March 14: A man dressed as the Incredible Hulk uses the restroom during the London Super Comic Convention.
&lt;strong&gt;March 17:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/16/us/gallery/robert-durst/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Robert Durst,&lt;/a&gt; a wealthy New York real-estate heir, is transported to Orleans Parish Prison after his arraignment in New Orleans. Durst faces felony firearm and drug charges in New Orleans, and he has been charged with first-degree murder in Los Angeles. Investigators say they believe Durst was behind the slaying of Susan Berman, his longtime friend. Durst is also the focus of the HBO documentary series &quot;The Jinx,&quot; which explores his wife&#39;s 1982 disappearance and investigators&#39; suspicions that Berman was killed because she knew what happened to her. Durst has long maintained he didn&#39;t kill Berman or have anything to do with his wife&#39;s disappearance.
March 17: Robert Durst, a wealthy New York real-estate heir, is transported to Orleans Parish Prison after his arraignment in New Orleans. Durst faces felony firearm and drug charges in New Orleans, and he has been charged with first-degree murder in Los Angeles. Investigators say they believe Durst was behind the slaying of Susan Berman, his longtime friend. Durst is also the focus of the HBO documentary series "The Jinx," which explores his wife's 1982 disappearance and investigators' suspicions that Berman was killed because she knew what happened to her. Durst has long maintained he didn't kill Berman or have anything to do with his wife's disappearance.
&lt;strong&gt;March 17:&lt;/strong&gt; An iceberg in Antarctica, one of the most remote places on Earth.
March 17: An iceberg in Antarctica, one of the most remote places on Earth.
&lt;strong&gt;March 20:&lt;/strong&gt; A total solar eclipse forms over Svalbard, Norway. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/20/world/gallery/solar-eclipse-march-2015/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The rare event&lt;/a&gt; was visible from parts of Europe.
March 20: A total solar eclipse forms over Svalbard, Norway. The rare event was visible from parts of Europe.
&lt;strong&gt;March 26:&lt;/strong&gt; A trumpeter falls off his horse as the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment parades in London&#39;s Hyde Park. The British Army regiment was undergoing its annual inspection.
March 26: A trumpeter falls off his horse as the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment parades in London's Hyde Park. The British Army regiment was undergoing its annual inspection.
&lt;strong&gt;March 29:&lt;/strong&gt; An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man throws matzo into the air at a bakery in Jerusalem. Matzo, or unleavened bread, is traditionally eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover.
March 29: An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man throws matzo into the air at a bakery in Jerusalem. Matzo, or unleavened bread, is traditionally eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover.
&lt;strong&gt;March 31:&lt;/strong&gt; A supporter of Nigerian presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari is hit by another supporter on a motorbike during celebrations in Kano, Nigeria. Buhari defeated incumbent Goodluck Jonathan.
March 31: A supporter of Nigerian presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari is hit by another supporter on a motorbike during celebrations in Kano, Nigeria. Buhari defeated incumbent Goodluck Jonathan.
&lt;strong&gt;March 31:&lt;/strong&gt; The eye of Super Typhoon Maysak is photographed from the International Space Station. The storm was churning over the Pacific Ocean, days away from making landfall in the Philippines.
March 31: The eye of Super Typhoon Maysak is photographed from the International Space Station. The storm was churning over the Pacific Ocean, days away from making landfall in the Philippines.
&lt;strong&gt;April 3:&lt;/strong&gt; A housing development meets the edge of undeveloped desert in Cathedral City, California. California Gov. Jerry Brown &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/17/us/gallery/california-drought/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;imposed mandatory water restrictions&lt;/a&gt; on residents, businesses and farms in the drought-ravaged state, ordering cities and towns to reduce their usage by 25%.
April 3: A housing development meets the edge of undeveloped desert in Cathedral City, California. California Gov. Jerry Brown imposed mandatory water restrictions on residents, businesses and farms in the drought-ravaged state, ordering cities and towns to reduce their usage by 25%.
&lt;strong&gt;April 4:&lt;/strong&gt; Jillian Nguyen, 3, stands with others as they are baptized into the Catholic faith in Philadelphia.
April 4: Jillian Nguyen, 3, stands with others as they are baptized into the Catholic faith in Philadelphia.
&lt;strong&gt;April 4:&lt;/strong&gt; A bystander&#39;s video shows Michael Slager, a police officer in North Charleston, South Carolina, fatally shooting an unarmed man, Walter Scott, as Scott runs away. The graphic footage sparked outrage and reignited a national conversation around race and policing. Slager was charged with murder and fired from his job after the video was released. A grand jury &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/08/us/south-carolina-slager-indictment-walter-scott/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;indicted Slager in June,&lt;/a&gt; and he was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/14/us/michael-slager-bond-walter-scott-case/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;denied bond in September.&lt;/a&gt; Slager told investigators Scott did not comply with his demands and tried to grab his stun gun.
April 4: A bystander's video shows Michael Slager, a police officer in North Charleston, South Carolina, fatally shooting an unarmed man, Walter Scott, as Scott runs away. The graphic footage sparked outrage and reignited a national conversation around race and policing. Slager was charged with murder and fired from his job after the video was released. A grand jury indicted Slager in June, and he was denied bond in September. Slager told investigators Scott did not comply with his demands and tried to grab his stun gun.
&lt;strong&gt;April 4:&lt;/strong&gt; Police in Melbourne try to break up a fight between two sets of protesters. &quot;Rally against racism&quot; protesters were clashing with &quot;Reclaim Australia&quot; protesters. The &quot;Reclaim Australia&quot; protesters were rallying against what they called the &quot;Islamization&quot; of the country.
April 4: Police in Melbourne try to break up a fight between two sets of protesters. "Rally against racism" protesters were clashing with "Reclaim Australia" protesters. The "Reclaim Australia" protesters were rallying against what they called the "Islamization" of the country.
&lt;strong&gt;April 6:&lt;/strong&gt; An infant boy suffering from acute malnutrition is covered by his mother&#39;s scarf as he is treated at a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan. Malnutrition, according to the hospital staff, is a chronic problem in the country.
April 6: An infant boy suffering from acute malnutrition is covered by his mother's scarf as he is treated at a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan. Malnutrition, according to the hospital staff, is a chronic problem in the country.
&lt;strong&gt;April 7:&lt;/strong&gt; Honor guards march in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside Greece&#39;s Parliament in Athens.
April 7: Honor guards march in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside Greece's Parliament in Athens.
&lt;strong&gt;April 8:&lt;/strong&gt; A mass grave is seen near the Abattoir in Gwoza, Nigeria. It hadn&#39;t been determined who these people were or how they were killed, but they were presented to the media as victims of Boko Haram, an Islamist militant group waging a campaign of violence in northern Nigeria.
April 8: A mass grave is seen near the Abattoir in Gwoza, Nigeria. It hadn't been determined who these people were or how they were killed, but they were presented to the media as victims of Boko Haram, an Islamist militant group waging a campaign of violence in northern Nigeria.
&lt;strong&gt;April 10:&lt;/strong&gt; The mummified body of Peder Winstrup, former bishop of Lund, Sweden, is exhibited to the press after it had been examined by experts in Lund. The research team said the body from the 1600s is one of the best-preserved in Europe, &lt;a href=&quot;http://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2054&amp;artikel=6138356&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to Radio Sweden.&lt;/a&gt;
April 10: The mummified body of Peder Winstrup, former bishop of Lund, Sweden, is exhibited to the press after it had been examined by experts in Lund. The research team said the body from the 1600s is one of the best-preserved in Europe, according to Radio Sweden.
&lt;strong&gt;April 14:&lt;/strong&gt; Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks with people during a surprise stop in Le Claire, Iowa. The former first lady and U.S. secretary of state has been the front-runner in the Democratic race.
April 14: Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks with people during a surprise stop in Le Claire, Iowa. The former first lady and U.S. secretary of state has been the front-runner in the Democratic race.
&lt;strong&gt;April 18:&lt;/strong&gt; Mozambican Emmanuel Sithole, left, was walking down a street in Johannesburg&#39;s Alexandra Township when four men surrounded him. Sithole pleaded for mercy, but it was already too late. The attackers bludgeoned him with a wrench and stabbed him with knives, killing him in broad daylight. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/20/africa/south-africa-xenophobia-killing-photos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Photographer James Oatway was nearby&lt;/a&gt; and captured it all on his camera. It was the morning after a night of unrest that saw foreign-owned shops looted and destroyed. At least seven people were killed in xenophobic violence against poorer immigrants.
April 18: Mozambican Emmanuel Sithole, left, was walking down a street in Johannesburg's Alexandra Township when four men surrounded him. Sithole pleaded for mercy, but it was already too late. The attackers bludgeoned him with a wrench and stabbed him with knives, killing him in broad daylight. Photographer James Oatway was nearby and captured it all on his camera. It was the morning after a night of unrest that saw foreign-owned shops looted and destroyed. At least seven people were killed in xenophobic violence against poorer immigrants.
&lt;strong&gt;April 18: &lt;/strong&gt;Thom Schulingkamp -- shown with his mother, Miriam -- lives with 4p- syndrome, a condition that causes delayed development. He was a teenager when Hurricane Katrina struck and his family moved to Michigan. They stayed there for eight years, waiting for a school to open &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/08/14/news/hurricane-katrina-special-education/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to accommodate Thom&#39;s special needs.&lt;/a&gt; He&#39;s now enrolled at St. Raphael Academy in New Orleans&#39; Irish Channel. This CNN Photos special assignment was taken by legendary photographer Mary Ellen Mark, whose reflection can be seen on the right. She captured the recovery of New Orleans &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/katrina/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;10 years after Hurricane Katrina.&lt;/a&gt; This was her final assignment. She &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/05/26/news/mary-ellen-mark/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died on May 25&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 75.
April 18: Thom Schulingkamp -- shown with his mother, Miriam -- lives with 4p- syndrome, a condition that causes delayed development. He was a teenager when Hurricane Katrina struck and his family moved to Michigan. They stayed there for eight years, waiting for a school to open to accommodate Thom's special needs. He's now enrolled at St. Raphael Academy in New Orleans' Irish Channel. This CNN Photos special assignment was taken by legendary photographer Mary Ellen Mark, whose reflection can be seen on the right. She captured the recovery of New Orleans 10 years after Hurricane Katrina. This was her final assignment. She died on May 25 at the age of 75.
&lt;strong&gt;April 18:&lt;/strong&gt; Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is reflected by glass before speaking at a leadership summit in Nashua, New Hampshire. Walker was seeking the Republican Party&#39;s nomination for President, but he &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/21/politics/scott-walker-drops-out-2016-election/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dropped out of the race&lt;/a&gt; in September.
April 18: Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is reflected by glass before speaking at a leadership summit in Nashua, New Hampshire. Walker was seeking the Republican Party's nomination for President, but he dropped out of the race in September.
&lt;strong&gt;April 22:&lt;/strong&gt; Smoke rises from the Calbuco volcano near Puerto Montt, Chile. It was the volcano&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/23/americas/chile-volcano/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first eruption in more than 40 years,&lt;/a&gt; and nearby residential areas were evacuated.
April 22: Smoke rises from the Calbuco volcano near Puerto Montt, Chile. It was the volcano's first eruption in more than 40 years, and nearby residential areas were evacuated.
&lt;strong&gt;April 24:&lt;/strong&gt; Gordon Satterly, left, kisses his husband, Richard Brand, at a party held in Little Rock, Arkansas, by the International Gay Rodeo Association.
April 24: Gordon Satterly, left, kisses his husband, Richard Brand, at a party held in Little Rock, Arkansas, by the International Gay Rodeo Association.
&lt;strong&gt;April 26:&lt;/strong&gt; A Sphynx cat touches noses with a judge during a feline beauty competition in Bucharest, Romania.
April 26: A Sphynx cat touches noses with a judge during a feline beauty competition in Bucharest, Romania.
&lt;strong&gt;April 27:&lt;/strong&gt; The shadow of an Indian Air Force plane is cast on clouds as it carries relief material in Kathmandu, Nepal. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/25/world/gallery/nepal-earthquake/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A magnitude-7.8 earthquake&lt;/a&gt; rocked Nepal two days earlier, killing and injuring thousands.
April 27: The shadow of an Indian Air Force plane is cast on clouds as it carries relief material in Kathmandu, Nepal. A magnitude-7.8 earthquake rocked Nepal two days earlier, killing and injuring thousands.
&lt;strong&gt;April 28: &lt;/strong&gt;A boy in Baltimore offers water to a police officer. Riots broke out throughout the city less than a week after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/27/us/gallery/freddie-gray-funeral/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;25-year-old Freddie Gray died in police custody.&lt;/a&gt; Gray, a black man, was arrested on April 12. According to his attorney, he died a week later from a severe spinal cord injury he received while in police custody. The case raised long-simmering tensions between police and residents, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/02/us/baltimore-freddie-gray-death-case/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;six police officers were eventually charged&lt;/a&gt; in connection with Gray&#39;s death.
April 28: A boy in Baltimore offers water to a police officer. Riots broke out throughout the city less than a week after 25-year-old Freddie Gray died in police custody. Gray, a black man, was arrested on April 12. According to his attorney, he died a week later from a severe spinal cord injury he received while in police custody. The case raised long-simmering tensions between police and residents, and six police officers were eventually charged in connection with Gray's death.
&lt;strong&gt;April 28:&lt;/strong&gt; Juan Montiel suffers an epileptic seizure as his wife and sister attend to him in Madrid. The family was being evicted from their apartment despite protests by housing rights activists. Evictions in Spain have soared since the country&#39;s economic crisis began in 2008, and protesters regularly try to prevent them.
April 28: Juan Montiel suffers an epileptic seizure as his wife and sister attend to him in Madrid. The family was being evicted from their apartment despite protests by housing rights activists. Evictions in Spain have soared since the country's economic crisis began in 2008, and protesters regularly try to prevent them.
&lt;strong&gt;April 29:&lt;/strong&gt; A mother carries her children while their house burns at a residential slum area in Manila, Philippines. The Manila Fire Department said the fire left more than 30 families homeless.
April 29: A mother carries her children while their house burns at a residential slum area in Manila, Philippines. The Manila Fire Department said the fire left more than 30 families homeless.
&lt;strong&gt;April 30:&lt;/strong&gt; Former rap mogul Marion &quot;Suge&quot; Knight appears in court for his arraignment hearing in Los Angeles. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/16/us/suge-knight-murder-court-trial/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He was ordered to stand trial&lt;/a&gt; for murder and other charges stemming from a hit-and-run confrontation that left one man dead and another injured earlier this year. Knight has pleaded not guilty.
April 30: Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight appears in court for his arraignment hearing in Los Angeles. He was ordered to stand trial for murder and other charges stemming from a hit-and-run confrontation that left one man dead and another injured earlier this year. Knight has pleaded not guilty.
&lt;strong&gt;April 30: &lt;/strong&gt;A girl practices gymnastic exercises on Mikhailovskaya Square in Kiev, Ukraine.
April 30: A girl practices gymnastic exercises on Mikhailovskaya Square in Kiev, Ukraine.
&lt;strong&gt;May 1: &lt;/strong&gt;People in Kathmandu, Nepal, hold a candlelight vigil for victims of the earthquake that hit the country a week before.
May 1: People in Kathmandu, Nepal, hold a candlelight vigil for victims of the earthquake that hit the country a week before.
&lt;strong&gt;May 1:&lt;/strong&gt; A masked protester runs away as police use water cannons on May Day demonstrators in Istanbul. Clashes erupted between police and protesters who defied a government ban on marching to Taksim Square. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/01/world/gallery/may-day-pictures-2015/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;May Day&lt;/a&gt; is referred to as International Workers&#39; Day in many countries.
May 1: A masked protester runs away as police use water cannons on May Day demonstrators in Istanbul. Clashes erupted between police and protesters who defied a government ban on marching to Taksim Square. May Day is referred to as International Workers' Day in many countries.
&lt;strong&gt;May 1:&lt;/strong&gt; Riot police in Baltimore enforce a 10 p.m. curfew, clearing the streets of protesters and media in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/27/us/baltimore-riots-timeline/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;aftermath of Freddie Gray&#39;s death.&lt;/a&gt; In response to an outbreak of violence, authorities &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/04/us/freddie-gray-baltimore-protests/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;imposed a citywide curfew&lt;/a&gt; from April 27 to May 3.
May 1: Riot police in Baltimore enforce a 10 p.m. curfew, clearing the streets of protesters and media in the aftermath of Freddie Gray's death. In response to an outbreak of violence, authorities imposed a citywide curfew from April 27 to May 3.
&lt;strong&gt;May 1:&lt;/strong&gt; A bull reacts after a bullﬁghter nailed a &quot;banderilla&quot; on his back during a bullﬁght in Madrid. Bullﬁghting is a traditional spectacle in Spain, and the season runs from March to October.
May 1: A bull reacts after a bullﬁghter nailed a "banderilla" on his back during a bullﬁght in Madrid. Bullﬁghting is a traditional spectacle in Spain, and the season runs from March to October.
&lt;strong&gt;May 4:&lt;/strong&gt; Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art&#39;s Costume Institute Gala in New York. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/04/living/gallery/met-gala-red-carpet-2015/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The high-fashion event&lt;/a&gt; raises money in support of the museum&#39;s costume institute. The theme of this year&#39;s Met Gala, also called the Met Ball, was &quot;China: Through the Looking Glass.&quot;
May 4: Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York. The high-fashion event raises money in support of the museum's costume institute. The theme of this year's Met Gala, also called the Met Ball, was "China: Through the Looking Glass."
&lt;strong&gt;May 4:&lt;/strong&gt; A giraffe with a broken neck is photographed during a safari in the Serengeti region of Africa. A guide told South African photographer Mark Drysdale that the giraffe hurt his neck fighting with another giraffe. Despite the injury, the animal has survived for at least five years.
May 4: A giraffe with a broken neck is photographed during a safari in the Serengeti region of Africa. A guide told South African photographer Mark Drysdale that the giraffe hurt his neck fighting with another giraffe. Despite the injury, the animal has survived for at least five years.
&lt;strong&gt;May 6:&lt;/strong&gt; People watch a shadow play performance at Changgyeonggung Palace in Seoul, South Korea.
May 6: People watch a shadow play performance at Changgyeonggung Palace in Seoul, South Korea.
&lt;strong&gt;May 7:&lt;/strong&gt; Jean Claude Niyonzima &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/07/africa/gallery/captured-in-burundi/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pleads with soldiers to protect him from a mob&lt;/a&gt; after he came out of hiding in a sewer in Bujumbura, Burundi. Niyonzima was a suspected member of the ruling party&#39;s Imbonerakure youth militia. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/14/world/gallery/burundi-unrest/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Animosity against President Pierre Nkurunziza&lt;/a&gt; boiled over in April when he expressed his intention to run for a third term. There were protests and a failed coup attempt. Nkurunziza &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/24/africa/burundi-elections/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was re-elected&lt;/a&gt; in July.
May 7: Jean Claude Niyonzima pleads with soldiers to protect him from a mob after he came out of hiding in a sewer in Bujumbura, Burundi. Niyonzima was a suspected member of the ruling party's Imbonerakure youth militia. Animosity against President Pierre Nkurunziza boiled over in April when he expressed his intention to run for a third term. There were protests and a failed coup attempt. Nkurunziza was re-elected in July.
&lt;strong&gt;May 10:&lt;/strong&gt; A common kingfisher plucks a fish in the English county of Suffolk.
May 10: A common kingfisher plucks a fish in the English county of Suffolk.
&lt;strong&gt;May 10:&lt;/strong&gt; A member of the Iraqi Army fires mortars on ISIS positions in Ramadi, Iraq, days before the city &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/17/asia/isis-ramadi/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fell to the militant group.&lt;/a&gt;
May 10: A member of the Iraqi Army fires mortars on ISIS positions in Ramadi, Iraq, days before the city fell to the militant group.
&lt;strong&gt;May 11:&lt;/strong&gt; Palestinians ride their donkey carts past destroyed buildings in Gaza City. The buildings were destroyed in 2014 during the 50-day war between Israel and Hamas.
May 11: Palestinians ride their donkey carts past destroyed buildings in Gaza City. The buildings were destroyed in 2014 during the 50-day war between Israel and Hamas.
&lt;strong&gt;May 12:&lt;/strong&gt; Emergency personnel help a passenger at the scene of an Amtrak crash in Philadelphia. At least eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured when &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/13/homepage2/gallery/philadelphia-amtrak-crash/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the train derailed&lt;/a&gt; on its way from Washington to New York.
May 12: Emergency personnel help a passenger at the scene of an Amtrak crash in Philadelphia. At least eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the train derailed on its way from Washington to New York.
&lt;strong&gt;May 15: &lt;/strong&gt;A funeral is held for Lt. Kevin McRae, a 44-year-old Washington firefighter who died in the line of duty.
May 15: A funeral is held for Lt. Kevin McRae, a 44-year-old Washington firefighter who died in the line of duty.
&lt;strong&gt;May 21:&lt;/strong&gt; Visitors in Gauhati, India, stand near part of a statue of Lachit Borphukan, a 17th-century army general. The full statue was set to be installed on a podium.
May 21: Visitors in Gauhati, India, stand near part of a statue of Lachit Borphukan, a 17th-century army general. The full statue was set to be installed on a podium.
&lt;strong&gt;May 24:&lt;/strong&gt; Lions nap in a tree in Tanzania. Photographer Bobby-Jo Clow said the animals were trying to escape flies in the long grass.
May 24: Lions nap in a tree in Tanzania. Photographer Bobby-Jo Clow said the animals were trying to escape flies in the long grass.
&lt;strong&gt;May 25:&lt;/strong&gt; Christian Jacobs, 4, lies on the grave of his father, Christopher James Jacobs, during a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/23/us/gallery/memorial-day-2015/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Memorial Day&lt;/a&gt; event at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
May 25: Christian Jacobs, 4, lies on the grave of his father, Christopher James Jacobs, during a Memorial Day event at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
&lt;strong&gt;May 26:&lt;/strong&gt; A young boy tries to cover himself as police officers beat him at an anti-government demonstration in Bujumbura, Burundi. Police fired shots to disperse people protesting against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term.
May 26: A young boy tries to cover himself as police officers beat him at an anti-government demonstration in Bujumbura, Burundi. Police fired shots to disperse people protesting against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term.
&lt;strong&gt;May 26:&lt;/strong&gt; Prisoners sit in an overcrowded cell in Blantyre, Malawi. Overcrowding is a major problem in Malawian jails.
May 26: Prisoners sit in an overcrowded cell in Blantyre, Malawi. Overcrowding is a major problem in Malawian jails.
&lt;strong&gt;May 26:&lt;/strong&gt; Sandstone sculpted by water and wind erosion is seen in a slot canyon, one of hundreds that surround Lake Powell near Page, Arizona.
May 26: Sandstone sculpted by water and wind erosion is seen in a slot canyon, one of hundreds that surround Lake Powell near Page, Arizona.
&lt;strong&gt;May 29: &lt;/strong&gt;A U.S. Marine fires an anti-tank missile during a training exercise in Hawaii. The photo was taken by Marine Cpl. Ricky S. Gomez.
May 29: A U.S. Marine fires an anti-tank missile during a training exercise in Hawaii. The photo was taken by Marine Cpl. Ricky S. Gomez.
&lt;strong&gt;June 1:&lt;/strong&gt; The detached face of a life-sized doll made by Realbotix sits on a desk in San Marcos, California. Matt McMullen, the creator of the RealDoll line of sex dolls, assembled a team of engineers to work on animating the dolls.
June 1: The detached face of a life-sized doll made by Realbotix sits on a desk in San Marcos, California. Matt McMullen, the creator of the RealDoll line of sex dolls, assembled a team of engineers to work on animating the dolls.
&lt;strong&gt;June 4:&lt;/strong&gt; Migrants who were found at sea collect rainwater at a temporary shelter in Myanmar. Myanmar, which had previously disavowed responsibility for Rohingya migrants stranded at sea, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/22/asia/asian-boat-migrants-rescue/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said it would provide search and rescue for &quot;boat people&quot; in its territorial waters.&lt;/a&gt; Thousands of Rohingya -- minority Muslims in Myanmar -- and economic migrants from Bangladesh had taken to sea in recent weeks, hoping to settle elsewhere in Southeast Asia.
June 4: Migrants who were found at sea collect rainwater at a temporary shelter in Myanmar. Myanmar, which had previously disavowed responsibility for Rohingya migrants stranded at sea, said it would provide search and rescue for "boat people" in its territorial waters. Thousands of Rohingya -- minority Muslims in Myanmar -- and economic migrants from Bangladesh had taken to sea in recent weeks, hoping to settle elsewhere in Southeast Asia.
&lt;strong&gt;June 7:&lt;/strong&gt; A &quot;moss man&quot; marches during the Corpus Christi procession in Bejar, Spain. The annual procession commemorates Christians who used moss as camouflage to hide from Muslim guards and re-conquer the town in the 12th century.
June 7: A "moss man" marches during the Corpus Christi procession in Bejar, Spain. The annual procession commemorates Christians who used moss as camouflage to hide from Muslim guards and re-conquer the town in the 12th century.
&lt;strong&gt;June 8:&lt;/strong&gt; German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with U.S. President Barack Obama &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/08/politics/barack-obama-angela-merkel-photo-germany-mountains/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;near the Bavarian Alps.&lt;/a&gt; Obama and other world leaders were in Germany for the annual G-7 Summit.
June 8: German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with U.S. President Barack Obama near the Bavarian Alps. Obama and other world leaders were in Germany for the annual G-7 Summit.
&lt;strong&gt;June 8:&lt;/strong&gt; Britain&#39;s Prince Philip unveils a plaque at the end of his visit to Richmond Adult Community College, a school in southwest London that was opening its new art, drama and dance facilities.
June 8: Britain's Prince Philip unveils a plaque at the end of his visit to Richmond Adult Community College, a school in southwest London that was opening its new art, drama and dance facilities.
&lt;strong&gt;June 12:&lt;/strong&gt; As a precaution against the spread of the MERS virus, workers spray antiseptic solution at an art hall in Seoul, South Korea. A few dozen people were killed &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/08/world/gallery/south-korea-mers/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in an outbreak&lt;/a&gt; that started in May.
June 12: As a precaution against the spread of the MERS virus, workers spray antiseptic solution at an art hall in Seoul, South Korea. A few dozen people were killed in an outbreak that started in May.
&lt;strong&gt;June 19:&lt;/strong&gt; During the holy month of Ramadan, a Palestinian boy reads the Quran at a mosque in Gaza City.
June 19: During the holy month of Ramadan, a Palestinian boy reads the Quran at a mosque in Gaza City.
&lt;strong&gt;June 19:&lt;/strong&gt; New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the &quot;Road to Majority&quot; conference in Washington. Conservatives gathered at the annual event held by the Faith &amp;amp; Freedom Coalition and the Concerned Women for America.
June 19: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington. Conservatives gathered at the annual event held by the Faith & Freedom Coalition and the Concerned Women for America.
&lt;strong&gt;June 20:&lt;/strong&gt; A participant of the Coney Island Mermaid Parade rests in New York. The annual parade celebrates the start of summer.
June 20: A participant of the Coney Island Mermaid Parade rests in New York. The annual parade celebrates the start of summer.
&lt;strong&gt;June 21:&lt;/strong&gt; People join hands in Charleston, South Carolina, as thousands march on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. Marchers joined hands to show unity after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/18/us/gallery/charleston-south-carolina-church-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a church shooting&lt;/a&gt; killed nine black parishioners in Charleston several days earlier. Suspect Dylann Roof was captured in North Carolina the day after the attack. He confessed in interviews with the Charleston police and FBI, two law enforcement officials told CNN. He also told investigators he wanted to start a race war, one of those officials said. Roof &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/31/us/dylann-roof-not-guilty-plea-charleston-church-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pleaded not guilty&lt;/a&gt; to 33 federal charges in July.
June 21: People join hands in Charleston, South Carolina, as thousands march on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. Marchers joined hands to show unity after a church shooting killed nine black parishioners in Charleston several days earlier. Suspect Dylann Roof was captured in North Carolina the day after the attack. He confessed in interviews with the Charleston police and FBI, two law enforcement officials told CNN. He also told investigators he wanted to start a race war, one of those officials said. Roof pleaded not guilty to 33 federal charges in July.
&lt;strong&gt;June 22:&lt;/strong&gt; A man with tape over his mouth attends a demonstration in Berlin. The demonstration was held to support Ahmed Mansour, a senior journalist with Al Jazeera who was detained in Germany at the request of the Egyptian government. He was later released.
June 22: A man with tape over his mouth attends a demonstration in Berlin. The demonstration was held to support Ahmed Mansour, a senior journalist with Al Jazeera who was detained in Germany at the request of the Egyptian government. He was later released.
&lt;strong&gt;June 26:&lt;/strong&gt; The White House is lit up in rainbow colors to commemorate the Supreme Court&#39;s ruling &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/26/politics/gallery/supreme-court-same-sex-marriage-ruling-photos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to legalize same-sex marriage.&lt;/a&gt;
June 26: The White House is lit up in rainbow colors to commemorate the Supreme Court's ruling to legalize same-sex marriage.
&lt;strong&gt;June 26:&lt;/strong&gt; Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/26/world/gallery/tunisia-terrorist-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after a gunman opened fire.&lt;/a&gt; At least 38 people were killed in the terrorist attack.
June 26: Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, after a gunman opened fire. At least 38 people were killed in the terrorist attack.
&lt;strong&gt;June 26:&lt;/strong&gt; Sweepee Rambo, a 16-year-old Chinese Crested dog, competes in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/27/living/gallery/ugliest-dog-competition/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;World&#39;s Ugliest Dog Contest&lt;/a&gt; in Petaluma, California. She finished as runner-up.
June 26: Sweepee Rambo, a 16-year-old Chinese Crested dog, competes in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California. She finished as runner-up.
&lt;strong&gt;June 27:&lt;/strong&gt; A child is seen through a car window in Aden, Yemen. The port city &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/30/world/cnnphotos-aden-yemen-besieged/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has been under siege&lt;/a&gt; since March, when Houthi rebels forced out President Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi. &quot;People in the city center have been shelled for a few months,&quot; photographer Guillaume Binet said.
June 27: A child is seen through a car window in Aden, Yemen. The port city has been under siege since March, when Houthi rebels forced out President Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi. "People in the city center have been shelled for a few months," photographer Guillaume Binet said.
&lt;strong&gt;June 30:&lt;/strong&gt; Security forces and rescue teams examine the wreckage of a military transport plane after it &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/30/world/gallery/indonesia-plane-crash/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crashed into a residential area&lt;/a&gt; in Medan, Indonesia. At least 135 people were killed. The plane was carrying military personnel and their family members, as well as students and other civilians.
June 30: Security forces and rescue teams examine the wreckage of a military transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in Medan, Indonesia. At least 135 people were killed. The plane was carrying military personnel and their family members, as well as students and other civilians.
&lt;strong&gt;July 5:&lt;/strong&gt; Britain&#39;s Prince George peeks into the carriage holding his sister, Princess Charlotte, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/02/world/gallery/royal-baby-princess-announced/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after her christening&lt;/a&gt; in Norfolk, England.
July 5: Britain's Prince George peeks into the carriage holding his sister, Princess Charlotte, after her christening in Norfolk, England.
&lt;strong&gt;July 8:&lt;/strong&gt; A gull flips a herring in order to swallow it whole in Rockland, Maine. The gull had just taken the fish from a delivery truck.
July 8: A gull flips a herring in order to swallow it whole in Rockland, Maine. The gull had just taken the fish from a delivery truck.
&lt;strong&gt;July 10:&lt;/strong&gt; A bear falls from a tree after being hit with a tranquilizer dart by wildlife officers in Boulder, Colorado. The bear didn&#39;t appear to be injured in the fall, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dailycamera.com/news/boulder/ci_28462275/bear-takes-up-residence-tree-cu-boulder-campus&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;rangers told the Boulder Daily Camera.&lt;/a&gt; He had to be relocated because he was in the middle of campus at the University of Colorado.
July 10: A bear falls from a tree after being hit with a tranquilizer dart by wildlife officers in Boulder, Colorado. The bear didn't appear to be injured in the fall, rangers told the Boulder Daily Camera. He had to be relocated because he was in the middle of campus at the University of Colorado.
&lt;strong&gt;July 11:&lt;/strong&gt; A homeless man tries to sleep on a wet street during monsoon rains in New Delhi. Tens of thousands of impoverished people live on the streets of New Delhi, where they struggle with constant hunger and extreme weather while sleeping next to busy intersections and roads. Many come from countryside villages in hopes of finding better economic opportunities.
July 11: A homeless man tries to sleep on a wet street during monsoon rains in New Delhi. Tens of thousands of impoverished people live on the streets of New Delhi, where they struggle with constant hunger and extreme weather while sleeping next to busy intersections and roads. Many come from countryside villages in hopes of finding better economic opportunities.
&lt;strong&gt;July 14:&lt;/strong&gt; NASA&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/25/tech/gallery/pluto/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;New Horizons spacecraft&lt;/a&gt; captured this enhanced-color view of Pluto before flying by the icy world and its moons. The mission completed what NASA calls the reconnaissance of the classical solar system, and it made the United States the first nation to send a space probe to every planet from Mercury to Pluto.
July 14: NASA's New Horizons spacecraft captured this enhanced-color view of Pluto before flying by the icy world and its moons. The mission completed what NASA calls the reconnaissance of the classical solar system, and it made the United States the first nation to send a space probe to every planet from Mercury to Pluto.
&lt;strong&gt;July 15:&lt;/strong&gt; Caitlyn Jenner &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/07/15/media/espys-caitlyn-jenner-arthur-ashe-award/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award&lt;/a&gt; during the ESPYs in Los Angeles. In her first speech since identifying as transgender, Jenner said she wants to &quot;reshape the landscape of how trans issues are viewed.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/06/entertainment/gallery/bruce-jenner/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See Jenner&#39;s journey from Bruce to Caitlyn&lt;/a&gt;
July 15: Caitlyn Jenner accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award during the ESPYs in Los Angeles. In her first speech since identifying as transgender, Jenner said she wants to "reshape the landscape of how trans issues are viewed." See Jenner's journey from Bruce to Caitlyn
&lt;strong&gt;July 20:&lt;/strong&gt; FIFA President Sepp Blatter is showered by dollar bills during a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland. The money was thrown at Blatter by British comedian Simon Brodkin, who was then ushered away from the stage. Blatter has led soccer&#39;s governing body since 1998, but he decided to stand down as FIFA battles corruption scandals.
July 20: FIFA President Sepp Blatter is showered by dollar bills during a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland. The money was thrown at Blatter by British comedian Simon Brodkin, who was then ushered away from the stage. Blatter has led soccer's governing body since 1998, but he decided to stand down as FIFA battles corruption scandals.
&lt;strong&gt;July 20:&lt;/strong&gt; A beluga whale sprays water toward young visitors at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, an amusement park in Yokohama, Japan.
July 20: A beluga whale sprays water toward young visitors at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, an amusement park in Yokohama, Japan.
&lt;strong&gt;July 21:&lt;/strong&gt; Delegates, some in traditional dress, attend the opening of a climate summit in Paris. French President Francois Hollande called for an ambitious accord ahead of a United Nations conference to address the threat of global warming.
July 21: Delegates, some in traditional dress, attend the opening of a climate summit in Paris. French President Francois Hollande called for an ambitious accord ahead of a United Nations conference to address the threat of global warming.
&lt;strong&gt;July 21: &lt;/strong&gt;Cathy Wells, mother of Lance Cpl. Squire K. &quot;Skip&quot; Wells, is given flowers by a U.S. Marine at her son&#39;s vigil in Marietta, Georgia. Wells, a 21-year-old reservist, was one of five service members killed during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/16/us/gallery/chattanooga-tennessee-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a shooting at a Navy reserve center&lt;/a&gt; in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The shooter, Mohammad Abdulazeez, died in a gunfight with law enforcement. He had also shot up a military recruiting center before driving to the reserve center.
July 21: Cathy Wells, mother of Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, is given flowers by a U.S. Marine at her son's vigil in Marietta, Georgia. Wells, a 21-year-old reservist, was one of five service members killed during a shooting at a Navy reserve center in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The shooter, Mohammad Abdulazeez, died in a gunfight with law enforcement. He had also shot up a military recruiting center before driving to the reserve center.
&lt;strong&gt;July 31:&lt;/strong&gt; A mourner reacts next to the body of Ali Saad Dawabsha, an 18-month-old Palestinian who was killed after his family&#39;s house in Duma, West Bank, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/31/middleeast/palestinian-price-tag-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was set on fire&lt;/a&gt; by suspected Jewish extremists. Authorities found the words &quot;price tag&quot; on the walls of the house, said Luba Samri, a spokeswoman for Israeli police. A &quot;price tag&quot; attack is a term used by radical Israeli settlers to denote reprisal against Palestinians in response to moves by the Israeli government to evacuate illegal West Bank outposts, according to officials. Both Israelis and Palestinians described it as a terrorist attack, but the latter said it blamed Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was &quot;shocked over this reprehensible and horrific&quot; attack.
July 31: A mourner reacts next to the body of Ali Saad Dawabsha, an 18-month-old Palestinian who was killed after his family's house in Duma, West Bank, was set on fire by suspected Jewish extremists. Authorities found the words "price tag" on the walls of the house, said Luba Samri, a spokeswoman for Israeli police. A "price tag" attack is a term used by radical Israeli settlers to denote reprisal against Palestinians in response to moves by the Israeli government to evacuate illegal West Bank outposts, according to officials. Both Israelis and Palestinians described it as a terrorist attack, but the latter said it blamed Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "shocked over this reprehensible and horrific" attack.
&lt;strong&gt;August 2:&lt;/strong&gt; Shoppers load groceries as smoke from the Rocky Fire billows over Clearlake, California. California &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/18/us/gallery/ca-wildfire-2015/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has been battling numerous wildfires&lt;/a&gt; as its historic drought reaches a fourth year.
August 2: Shoppers load groceries as smoke from the Rocky Fire billows over Clearlake, California. California has been battling numerous wildfires as its historic drought reaches a fourth year.
&lt;strong&gt;August 4:&lt;/strong&gt; The vacation home of Walter J. Palmer is vandalized in Marco Island, Florida. Palmer, a dentist from Minnesota, was in the public crosshairs &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/29/africa/zimbabwe-cecil-the-lion-killed/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after he killed a popular lion, Cecil,&lt;/a&gt; from Zimbabwe&#39;s Hwange National Park. The Zimbabwe Conservation Task Force said Cecil was lured out of the animal sanctuary and killed. Cecil was also skinned and beheaded, the conservation group said, and he was wearing a GPS collar as part of research backed by Oxford University. Two Zimbabweans were charged with poaching. &quot;I had no idea that the lion I took was a known, local favorite, was collared and part of a study until the end of the hunt,&quot; Palmer said in a statement. &quot;I relied on the expertise of my local professional guides to ensure a legal hunt.&quot;
August 4: The vacation home of Walter J. Palmer is vandalized in Marco Island, Florida. Palmer, a dentist from Minnesota, was in the public crosshairs after he killed a popular lion, Cecil, from Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park. The Zimbabwe Conservation Task Force said Cecil was lured out of the animal sanctuary and killed. Cecil was also skinned and beheaded, the conservation group said, and he was wearing a GPS collar as part of research backed by Oxford University. Two Zimbabweans were charged with poaching. "I had no idea that the lion I took was a known, local favorite, was collared and part of a study until the end of the hunt," Palmer said in a statement. "I relied on the expertise of my local professional guides to ensure a legal hunt."
&lt;strong&gt;August 8:&lt;/strong&gt; A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional celebration near Taif, Saudi Arabia.
August 8: A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional celebration near Taif, Saudi Arabia.
&lt;strong&gt;August 9: &lt;/strong&gt;Riot police clear the streets in the Oldpark area of Belfast, Northern Ireland, after a controversial anti-internment rally was stopped by police.
August 9: Riot police clear the streets in the Oldpark area of Belfast, Northern Ireland, after a controversial anti-internment rally was stopped by police.
&lt;strong&gt;August 9:&lt;/strong&gt; A protester shouts at police in Ferguson, Missouri, during a rally held &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/10/us/ferguson-protests/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;on the anniversary of Michael Brown&#39;s death.&lt;/a&gt; Brown&#39;s killing last year sparked outrage and protests against what some described as racial bias by the police. A grand jury didn&#39;t indict Officer Darren Wilson, and the U.S. Justice Department also declined to bring criminal charges, but the feds did issue a report that found the Ferguson Police Department and the city&#39;s municipal court had engaged in a &quot;pattern and practice&quot; of discrimination against African-Americans, targeting them disproportionately for traffic stops, use of force and jail sentences.
August 9: A protester shouts at police in Ferguson, Missouri, during a rally held on the anniversary of Michael Brown's death. Brown's killing last year sparked outrage and protests against what some described as racial bias by the police. A grand jury didn't indict Officer Darren Wilson, and the U.S. Justice Department also declined to bring criminal charges, but the feds did issue a report that found the Ferguson Police Department and the city's municipal court had engaged in a "pattern and practice" of discrimination against African-Americans, targeting them disproportionately for traffic stops, use of force and jail sentences.
&lt;strong&gt;August 14:&lt;/strong&gt; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, releases a bird during an opening ceremony for a new mosque in Rize, Turkey.
August 14: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, releases a bird during an opening ceremony for a new mosque in Rize, Turkey.
&lt;strong&gt;August 15:&lt;/strong&gt; Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a picture at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Trump dominated the GOP polls for much of the year. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/13/politics/gallery/iowa-state-fair-2015-presidential-election/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos of presidential hopefuls attending the fair&lt;/a&gt;
August 15: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a picture at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Trump dominated the GOP polls for much of the year. See more photos of presidential hopefuls attending the fair
&lt;strong&gt;August 15:&lt;/strong&gt; A refugee, holding his son and daughter, cries tears of joy after their boat arrived on the Greek island of Kos. The island in the Aegean Sea has been overwhelmed by refugees.
August 15: A refugee, holding his son and daughter, cries tears of joy after their boat arrived on the Greek island of Kos. The island in the Aegean Sea has been overwhelmed by refugees.
&lt;strong&gt;August 15:&lt;/strong&gt; Protesters hit a police officer with a torch during a rally in Kathmandu, Nepal. There were &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/25/asia/nepal-police-protester-deaths/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;violent clashes&lt;/a&gt; over the country&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/20/asia/nepal-new-constitution-explainer/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;proposals for a new constitution,&lt;/a&gt; and some police officers were killed or injured. The officer in this photo was injured, according to the photographer, but he survived.
August 15: Protesters hit a police officer with a torch during a rally in Kathmandu, Nepal. There were violent clashes over the country's proposals for a new constitution, and some police officers were killed or injured. The officer in this photo was injured, according to the photographer, but he survived.
&lt;strong&gt;August 16:&lt;/strong&gt; Fireworks explode in Figueretas, Spain, as lightning flashes over the sea.
August 16: Fireworks explode in Figueretas, Spain, as lightning flashes over the sea.
&lt;strong&gt;August 17: &lt;/strong&gt;A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak on a train bound for Serbia. Migrants entered Macedonia from Greece, heading north through the Balkans on their way to more prosperous countries in the European Union. Europe is in the midst of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/03/world/gallery/europes-refugee-crisis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a migration crisis.&lt;/a&gt; Desperate men and women, often with children in tow, are fleeing wars and poverty in places like Libya and Syria to find a better life on the continent. But their voyages, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/02/world/gallery/europes-migrant-crisis-24-hours/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;both on land and on sea,&lt;/a&gt; can be dangerous and sometimes deadly.
August 17: A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak on a train bound for Serbia. Migrants entered Macedonia from Greece, heading north through the Balkans on their way to more prosperous countries in the European Union. Europe is in the midst of a migration crisis. Desperate men and women, often with children in tow, are fleeing wars and poverty in places like Libya and Syria to find a better life on the continent. But their voyages, both on land and on sea, can be dangerous and sometimes deadly.
&lt;strong&gt;August 23:&lt;/strong&gt; A seal rides on a humpback whale off the coast of Eden, Australia.
August 23: A seal rides on a humpback whale off the coast of Eden, Australia.
&lt;strong&gt;August 26:&lt;/strong&gt; Dachshunds race at an Oktoberfest celebration in Melbourne.
August 26: Dachshunds race at an Oktoberfest celebration in Melbourne.
&lt;strong&gt;August 27:&lt;/strong&gt; People jump out of a plane during the Mountain Gravity skydiving competition in Quinto, Switzerland.
August 27: People jump out of a plane during the Mountain Gravity skydiving competition in Quinto, Switzerland.
&lt;strong&gt;September 1:&lt;/strong&gt; Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, right, talks with David Moore after she refused him a marriage license in Morehead, Kentucky. Davis was eventually jailed for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/14/politics/kim-davis-same-sex-marriage-kentucky/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.&lt;/a&gt; She said same-sex marriages violated her Christian beliefs. After her release, she said she would not issue any marriage licenses that go against her religious beliefs. But she left the door open for her deputies to give out marriage licenses to same-sex couples as long as those documents do not have her name or title on them.
September 1: Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, right, talks with David Moore after she refused him a marriage license in Morehead, Kentucky. Davis was eventually jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. She said same-sex marriages violated her Christian beliefs. After her release, she said she would not issue any marriage licenses that go against her religious beliefs. But she left the door open for her deputies to give out marriage licenses to same-sex couples as long as those documents do not have her name or title on them.
&lt;strong&gt;September 2:&lt;/strong&gt; Officers in Bodrum, Turkey, stand near the lifeless body of Aylan Kurdi, a Syrian refugee who washed up on shore. The 2-year-old was one of 12 refugees who drowned that day during a failed attempt to sail to the Greek island of Kos. This photo &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/02/world/gallery/refugee-boy-bodrum-turkey/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;went viral around the world,&lt;/a&gt; often with a Turkish hashtag that means &quot;Flotsam of Humanity.&quot;
September 2: Officers in Bodrum, Turkey, stand near the lifeless body of Aylan Kurdi, a Syrian refugee who washed up on shore. The 2-year-old was one of 12 refugees who drowned that day during a failed attempt to sail to the Greek island of Kos. This photo went viral around the world, often with a Turkish hashtag that means "Flotsam of Humanity."
&lt;strong&gt;September 6:&lt;/strong&gt; The Arctic Sunrise, a Greenpeace ship, is surrounded by drift ice as it travels off the northeast coast of Greenland.
September 6: The Arctic Sunrise, a Greenpeace ship, is surrounded by drift ice as it travels off the northeast coast of Greenland.
&lt;strong&gt;September 10:&lt;/strong&gt; Supporters of opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi gather at a campaign rally in Demoso, Myanmar. The Nobel laureate&#39;s party &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/13/asia/myanmar-aung-san-suu-kyi-historic-win/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won a historic majority&lt;/a&gt; in November. It was the nation&#39;s first freely held elections in 25 years.
September 10: Supporters of opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi gather at a campaign rally in Demoso, Myanmar. The Nobel laureate's party won a historic majority in November. It was the nation's first freely held elections in 25 years.
&lt;strong&gt;September 17:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2015/09/17/japan-parliament-scuffle-over-bill.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A fight breaks out&lt;/a&gt; between Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo as they prepare to vote over controversial security legislation that would allow Japanese troops to be deployed overseas.
September 17: A fight breaks out between Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo as they prepare to vote over controversial security legislation that would allow Japanese troops to be deployed overseas.
&lt;strong&gt;September 24:&lt;/strong&gt; Rihana Shekh Dhafali rests in a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. She was allegedly set on fire over a dowry demand, according to the human rights organization INSEC. She lost the baby she was carrying at the time.
September 24: Rihana Shekh Dhafali rests in a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. She was allegedly set on fire over a dowry demand, according to the human rights organization INSEC. She lost the baby she was carrying at the time.
&lt;strong&gt;September 24: &lt;/strong&gt;A person sits by the road near Sela Pass, a mountain pass in India&#39;s Arunachal Pradesh state.
September 24: A person sits by the road near Sela Pass, a mountain pass in India's Arunachal Pradesh state.
&lt;strong&gt;September 27:&lt;/strong&gt; The International Tattoo Convention takes place in Quito, Ecuador.
September 27: The International Tattoo Convention takes place in Quito, Ecuador.
&lt;strong&gt;September 28: &lt;/strong&gt;NASA scientists announce that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/28/us/gallery/water-on-mars/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;water still flows across the surface of Mars&lt;/a&gt; from time to time. In the photo above, dark, narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae are seen on the slopes of the Gami Crater. Scientists have inferred that they were formed by contemporary flowing water.
September 28: NASA scientists announce that water still flows across the surface of Mars from time to time. In the photo above, dark, narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae are seen on the slopes of the Gami Crater. Scientists have inferred that they were formed by contemporary flowing water.
&lt;strong&gt;September 28:&lt;/strong&gt; U.S. President Barack Obama reaches out to shake the hand of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a U.N. summit in New York. The two, bitterly at odds over Ukraine and Syria, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/28/politics/obama-putin-meeting-syria-ukraine/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;also had a closed-door meeting&lt;/a&gt; that day.
September 28: U.S. President Barack Obama reaches out to shake the hand of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a U.N. summit in New York. The two, bitterly at odds over Ukraine and Syria, also had a closed-door meeting that day.
&lt;strong&gt;October 1: &lt;/strong&gt;Community members attend a candlelight vigil for those killed during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/01/us/gallery/oregon-shooting-umpqua-community-college/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a shooting at Umpqua Community College&lt;/a&gt; in Roseburg, Oregon. The massacre left nine people dead. The gunman, Chris Harper-Mercer, apparently committed suicide after exchanging gunfire with officers, a sheriff said.
October 1: Community members attend a candlelight vigil for those killed during a shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. The massacre left nine people dead. The gunman, Chris Harper-Mercer, apparently committed suicide after exchanging gunfire with officers, a sheriff said.
&lt;strong&gt;October 7:&lt;/strong&gt; NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, aboard the International Space Station, shared this photo of Earth with his Twitter followers. &quot;The daily morning dose of ‪#aurora‬ to help wake you up. ‪#GoodMorning‬ from ‪@Space_Station‬!&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/stationcdrkelly/status/651725276498526209&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he tweeted.&lt;/a&gt;
October 7: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, aboard the International Space Station, shared this photo of Earth with his Twitter followers. "The daily morning dose of ‪#aurora‬ to help wake you up. ‪#GoodMorning‬ from ‪@Space_Station‬!" he tweeted.
&lt;strong&gt;October 7: &lt;/strong&gt;Pope Francis kisses a child at St. Peter&#39;s Square in the Vatican.
October 7: Pope Francis kisses a child at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.
&lt;strong&gt;October 8: &lt;/strong&gt;A low-flying jet zooms through a picturesque valley in Wales, leaving a vapor cloud in its wake.
October 8: A low-flying jet zooms through a picturesque valley in Wales, leaving a vapor cloud in its wake.
&lt;strong&gt;October 8:&lt;/strong&gt; People sit in their car as a Barbary macaque rummages through their unlocked luggage compartment in Scotland&#39;s Blair Drummond Safari Park.
October 8: People sit in their car as a Barbary macaque rummages through their unlocked luggage compartment in Scotland's Blair Drummond Safari Park.
&lt;strong&gt;October 10: &lt;/strong&gt;People try to help an injured woman after multiple explosions at a peace rally in Ankara, Turkey. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/14/middleeast/turkey-ankara-blasts-investigation/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;There were two explosions&lt;/a&gt; during the rally, which called for an end to the renewed conflict between the Kurdistan Workers&#39; Party and the Turkish government. At least 99 people were killed, officials said, and more than 240 were injured.
October 10: People try to help an injured woman after multiple explosions at a peace rally in Ankara, Turkey. There were two explosions during the rally, which called for an end to the renewed conflict between the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Turkish government. At least 99 people were killed, officials said, and more than 240 were injured.
&lt;strong&gt;October 10:&lt;/strong&gt; Baynazar Mohammad Nazar lies dead on an operating table inside the Doctor&#39;s Without Borders Trauma Center in Kunduz, Afghanistan. He was killed during a U.S. airstrike that killed 30 people, including hospital staff, patients and possibly members of their families visiting the facility at the time of the attack. His was one of several bodies that &lt;a href=&quot;https://foreignpolicy.com/2015/12/03/the-man-on-the-operating-table-msf-hospital-kunduz-afghanistan-us-airstrike/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;remained in the hospital for more than a week&lt;/a&gt; as ongoing fighting between Taliban and Afghan government forces prevented access to the center.
October 10: Baynazar Mohammad Nazar lies dead on an operating table inside the Doctor's Without Borders Trauma Center in Kunduz, Afghanistan. He was killed during a U.S. airstrike that killed 30 people, including hospital staff, patients and possibly members of their families visiting the facility at the time of the attack. His was one of several bodies that remained in the hospital for more than a week as ongoing fighting between Taliban and Afghan government forces prevented access to the center.
&lt;strong&gt;October 12:&lt;/strong&gt; Rice terraces reflect the colors of twilight in Yuanyang, China.
October 12: Rice terraces reflect the colors of twilight in Yuanyang, China.
&lt;strong&gt;October 15:&lt;/strong&gt; Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II, foreground, talks to a guest at the University of Surrey, where she officially opened a state-of-the-art veterinary school in Guildford, England.
October 15: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, foreground, talks to a guest at the University of Surrey, where she officially opened a state-of-the-art veterinary school in Guildford, England.
&lt;strong&gt;October 16:&lt;/strong&gt; An Israeli soldier runs to help another who was just stabbed by an alleged Palestinian assailant, seen on the ground holding a knife, during clashes in Hebron, West Bank. In recent weeks, there has been &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/14/world/gallery/tensions-rise-israelis-palestinians/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a spike in violence across Israel and the Palestinian territories.&lt;/a&gt; Israelis have been targeted in attacks where they&#39;ve been &quot;run over, stabbed, or even hacked to death,&quot; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Palestinians report, meanwhile, that dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza.
October 16: An Israeli soldier runs to help another who was just stabbed by an alleged Palestinian assailant, seen on the ground holding a knife, during clashes in Hebron, West Bank. In recent weeks, there has been a spike in violence across Israel and the Palestinian territories. Israelis have been targeted in attacks where they've been "run over, stabbed, or even hacked to death," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Palestinians report, meanwhile, that dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza.
&lt;strong&gt;October 17:&lt;/strong&gt; A man and girl use a banana leaf to cover themselves from the rain as they wade in the sea on the outskirts of Colon, Panama.
October 17: A man and girl use a banana leaf to cover themselves from the rain as they wade in the sea on the outskirts of Colon, Panama.
&lt;strong&gt;October 19:&lt;/strong&gt; A young boy is seen through a bus window as refugees and migrants arrive at the port of Pireaus, Greece.
October 19: A young boy is seen through a bus window as refugees and migrants arrive at the port of Pireaus, Greece.
&lt;strong&gt;October 19: &lt;/strong&gt;A dead man hangs from the waist under a Mexico City overpass. This is the first time a body has appeared on a bridge or overpass in Mexico&#39;s capital. It is a common practice among gangs fighting for turf in other regions of Mexico.
October 19: A dead man hangs from the waist under a Mexico City overpass. This is the first time a body has appeared on a bridge or overpass in Mexico's capital. It is a common practice among gangs fighting for turf in other regions of Mexico.
&lt;strong&gt;October 20:&lt;/strong&gt; A mounted police officer leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia. Thousands of migrants flooded into the country from Croatia after Hungary sealed off its border.
October 20: A mounted police officer leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia. Thousands of migrants flooded into the country from Croatia after Hungary sealed off its border.
&lt;strong&gt;October 20: &lt;/strong&gt;An Israeli man is run over by a truck near the West Bank city of Hebron. He later died. Israel&#39;s Channel 2 identified him as Avraham Asher Hasano, 54. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-run-over-and-killed-near-hebron-after-stoning-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;According to the Times of Israel,&lt;/a&gt; Hasano was hit as he was examining his own car after Palestinians had pelted it with rocks. The driver surrendered to Palestinian security forces and said it was an accident, Army Radio reported.
October 20: An Israeli man is run over by a truck near the West Bank city of Hebron. He later died. Israel's Channel 2 identified him as Avraham Asher Hasano, 54. According to the Times of Israel, Hasano was hit as he was examining his own car after Palestinians had pelted it with rocks. The driver surrendered to Palestinian security forces and said it was an accident, Army Radio reported.
&lt;strong&gt;October 21:&lt;/strong&gt; New York City police officers salute as the body of Officer Randolph Holder, 33, is taken away in an ambulance. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/21/us/new-york-police-officer-killed/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Holder had been fatally shot&lt;/a&gt; in the line of duty.
October 21: New York City police officers salute as the body of Officer Randolph Holder, 33, is taken away in an ambulance. Holder had been fatally shot in the line of duty.
&lt;strong&gt;October 30: &lt;/strong&gt;A boy receives first aid at a field hospital after a reported airstrike in the rebel-held area of Douma, Syria. Local activists said the airstrike came from forces loyal to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/17/middleeast/syria-civil-war-by-the-numbers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;More than 300,000 people have been killed in Syria&lt;/a&gt; since civil war began in April 2011.
October 30: A boy receives first aid at a field hospital after a reported airstrike in the rebel-held area of Douma, Syria. Local activists said the airstrike came from forces loyal to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. More than 300,000 people have been killed in Syria since civil war began in April 2011.
&lt;strong&gt;November 6:&lt;/strong&gt; Storm clouds move in over Bondi Beach in Sydney.
November 6: Storm clouds move in over Bondi Beach in Sydney.
&lt;strong&gt;November 9:&lt;/strong&gt; A member of the Bird Protection League, left, is hit by a spade thrown by the owner of a plot where finch traps were found in Audon, France. Wildlife activists were trying to disable the traps.
November 9: A member of the Bird Protection League, left, is hit by a spade thrown by the owner of a plot where finch traps were found in Audon, France. Wildlife activists were trying to disable the traps.
&lt;strong&gt;November 13:&lt;/strong&gt; Spectators run onto the soccer field at the Stade de France stadium, one of the targets of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/14/world/what-happened-in-paris-attacks-timeline/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Paris terror attacks&lt;/a&gt; that killed at least 130 people and wounded hundreds more. The militant group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which also hit a concert hall and popular restaurants.
November 13: Spectators run onto the soccer field at the Stade de France stadium, one of the targets of the Paris terror attacks that killed at least 130 people and wounded hundreds more. The militant group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which also hit a concert hall and popular restaurants.
&lt;strong&gt;November 15:&lt;/strong&gt; A large crowd gathers to lay flowers and candles in front of the Carillon restaurant, one of the establishments in Paris targeted by terrorists in the November 13 attacks.
November 15: A large crowd gathers to lay flowers and candles in front of the Carillon restaurant, one of the establishments in Paris targeted by terrorists in the November 13 attacks.
&lt;strong&gt;November 18:&lt;/strong&gt; Armed police raise their guns during an operation in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis. French special forces &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/18/world/gallery/french-raid-in-saint-denis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;raided a building in Saint-Denis,&lt;/a&gt; looking for those behind the recent terrorist attacks in Paris. The hours-long ordeal ended with at least two suspects dead and eight detained.
November 18: Armed police raise their guns during an operation in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis. French special forces raided a building in Saint-Denis, looking for those behind the recent terrorist attacks in Paris. The hours-long ordeal ended with at least two suspects dead and eight detained.
&lt;strong&gt;November 24:&lt;/strong&gt; Singer Adele &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/25/entertainment/adele-jimmy-fallon-tonight-show-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;performs her hit single &quot;Hello&quot;&lt;/a&gt; as she is accompanied by &quot;Tonight Show&quot; host Jimmy Fallon and his house band, The Roots, on classroom instruments.
November 24: Singer Adele performs her hit single "Hello" as she is accompanied by "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon and his house band, The Roots, on classroom instruments.
&lt;strong&gt;December 2: &lt;/strong&gt;Law enforcement officers search for the suspects of a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California. Earlier in the day, at least 14 people were killed and 21 were injured at the Inland Regional Center, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The two shooters -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gun battle with police hours after the initial incident. Farook worked for the county health department. Later, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/07/us/san-bernardino-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;details revealed&lt;/a&gt; that the shooters supported the ideology of ISIS and were radicalized.
December 2: Law enforcement officers search for the suspects of a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California. Earlier in the day, at least 14 people were killed and 21 were injured at the Inland Regional Center, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The two shooters -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gun battle with police hours after the initial incident. Farook worked for the county health department. Later, details revealed that the shooters supported the ideology of ISIS and were radicalized.
&lt;strong&gt;December 2: &lt;/strong&gt;The Rockettes tumble down in the &quot;Parade of the Wooden Soldiers&quot; during the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York. The holiday performance has been an annual event since 1932.
Photos: 2015: The year in pictures
December 2: The Rockettes tumble down in the "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" during the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York. The holiday performance has been an annual event since 1932.
&lt;strong&gt;December 15: &lt;/strong&gt;Republican presidential candidates &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/15/politics/gallery/gop-debates-las-vegas/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;debate in Las Vegas. &lt;/a&gt;Vincent Laforet, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and director, captured this particular moment &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/16/politics/gallery/cnn-debate-vegas-vincent-laforet/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;from seven different angles.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: 2015: The year in pictures
December 15: Republican presidential candidates debate in Las Vegas. Vincent Laforet, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and director, captured this particular moment from seven different angles.
&lt;strong&gt;December 20: &lt;/strong&gt;Pageant contestants comfort Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/20/us/miss-universe-wrong-contestant-crowned/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after she learned she was incorrectly crowned Miss Universe&lt;/a&gt;. Pageant host Steve Harvey initially named Gutierrez as the winner but corrected himself and announced Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach as Miss Universe.
Photos: 2015: The year in pictures
December 20: Pageant contestants comfort Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez after she learned she was incorrectly crowned Miss Universe. Pageant host Steve Harvey initially named Gutierrez as the winner but corrected himself and announced Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach as Miss Universe.
&lt;strong&gt;December 30: &lt;/strong&gt;Comedian Bill Cosby leaves a courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, after he was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/30/us/bill-cosby-sexual-assault-investigation-pennsylvania/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;arraigned on charges of sexual assault&lt;/a&gt;. Cosby, whose legacy has been tarnished by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/13/showbiz/gallery/cosby-accusers/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;multiple accusations&lt;/a&gt; of sexual assault, faces three felony charges in a case connected to a 2004 accusation: A probable cause affidavit alleges that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted former Temple University employee Andrea Constand when she visited his suburban Philadelphia home. Cosby&#39;s attorneys called the criminal case against him &quot;unjustified&quot; and vowed to fight it.
Photos: 2015: The year in pictures
December 30: Comedian Bill Cosby leaves a courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, after he was arraigned on charges of sexual assault. Cosby, whose legacy has been tarnished by multiple accusations of sexual assault, faces three felony charges in a case connected to a 2004 accusation: A probable cause affidavit alleges that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted former Temple University employee Andrea Constand when she visited his suburban Philadelphia home. Cosby's attorneys called the criminal case against him "unjustified" and vowed to fight it.
&lt;strong&gt;December 31: &lt;/strong&gt;The Address hotel burns &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/31/world/gallery/dubai-fire/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;during a massive fire&lt;/a&gt; in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. More than a dozen people sustained minor injuries, according to the Twitter account of the Dubai government&#39;s media office. A source told CNN the fire broke out in a residence on the building&#39;s 20th floor when curtains caught on fire.
Photos: 2015: The year in pictures
December 31: The Address hotel burns during a massive fire in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. More than a dozen people sustained minor injuries, according to the Twitter account of the Dubai government's media office. A source told CNN the fire broke out in a residence on the building's 20th floor when curtains caught on fire.
(CNN)Here is a look back at the events of 2015.

Notable U.S. Events:
January 31 - Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, is found face down and unresponsive in a bathtub full of water.
February 24 - The use and possession of marijuana becomes legal in Alaska.
    February 26 - Marijuana use and the possession of up to two ounces of the drug becomes legal in Washington D.C.
    March 2 - The New York Times reports that, during her time as Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton was using her personal email for official business. House Republicans were aware of the email account in 2014.
    March 3 - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress at the invitation of House Speaker John Boehner.
    March 26 - Indiana Governor Mike Pence signs the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
    April 1 - California Governor Jerry Brown imposes mandatory water restrictions as the state's historic drought continues to worsen, reducing water use by 25 percent.
    April 19 - After his arrest on April 12th, Freddie Gray dies from a spinal injury while in the custody of Baltimore police.
    April 24 - During an interview with ABC, former Olympian and reality star Bruce Jenner tells Diane Sawyer, "Yes, for all intents and purposes, I am a woman."
    April 27 - Peaceful protests quickly become violent as rioting in Baltimore, Maryland, begins after Freddie Gray's funeral.
    May 2 - "The Fight of the Century:" Floyd Mayweather claims a unanimous points victory against Manny Pacquiao takes place, remaining undefeated.
    May 12 - Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 188 derails in Philadelphia, killing eight people and injuring more than 200, as the train goes 106 mph into a curve that had a speed limit of 50 mph.
    May 17 - Gunfire breaks out in Waco, Texas, between two rival biker gangs. They also shoot at intervening police, who return fire. Nine people are killed, and at least 18 are injured. Additionally, 177 people are arrested.
    June 6 - Two convicted killers, Richard Matt and David Sweat, escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in upstate New York.
    June 16 - Rachel Dolezal, recently resigned head of the local NAACP in Spokane, Washington, states during an interview on the Today show that she identifies as black. This is in response to the claim that Dolezal has been misrepresenting herself as black for years; even her own parents have said she's not African American or biracial.
    June 17 - Dylann Roof, 21, allegedly kills nine people at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, in Charleston, South Carolina.
    June 25 - The Supreme Court rules 6-3 in favor of upholding all of the Obamacare subsidies for low-income Americans trying to purchase insurance.
    June 26 - The Supreme Court rules 5-4 in favor of same sex marriage, making it legal in all 50 states.
    June 26 - Richard Matt, one of the two men who escaped from the Clinton Correctional Facility, is shot and killed by police officers.
    June 28 - David Sweat, the second of the two men who escaped from the Clinton Correctional Facility, is shot and captured alive by police.
    July 14 - NASA's New Horizon spacecraft completes its first-ever flyby of Pluto, giving researchers an up-close look at the planet.
    July 16 - In Chattanooga, Tennessee, Mohammed Abdulazeez opens fire on a military recruitment center followed by a naval reserve facility seven miles away. Five people are killed, and Abdulazeez is shot and killed in a gunfight with police.
    July 23 - John Russell Houser shoots 11 people in a movie theater in Lafayette, Louisiana. Two people are killed and nine are wounded. Houser kills himself after police arrive on the scene.
    August 5 - The Animas River in Colorado turns orange after millions of gallons of contaminated water poured out of an abandoned mine. The accident occurs when EPA officials try to safely pump and treat the toxic water.
    August 5 - Vincente David Montano is shot and killed by police in Nashville, Tennessee, after he attacks moviegoers during a screening of "Mad Max: Fury Road." Three people are pepper sprayed, and one sustains a minor injury.
    August 12 - Former President Jimmy Carter announces that he has cancer and that it has spread to other areas of his body.
    August 20 - Former President Carter announces that his cancer has spread to his brain and that he will be receiving treatment.
    August 26 - Ex-reporter Vester Lee Flanagan II, also known by his on-air name Bryce Williams, shoots and kills WDBJ reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward during a live broadcast. Vicki Gardner, the woman being interviewed, is also shot during the altercation. Flanagan commits suicide after being tracked down by the police.
    September 22-28 - Pope Francis becomes the "fourth head of the Church to visit the United States, nearly 50 years after Pope Paul VI made the first visit by a pontiff to the country in October 1965." While in the United States, Pope Francis visits Washington, D.C., speaks at a joint meeting of Congress, addresses the U.N. General Assembly in New York, and holds Mass at Madison Square Garden, and attends the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.
    October 1 - Gunman Christopher Sean Harper-Mercer shoots and kills nine people, injuring another nine, at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. The shooter commits suicide after exchanging gunfire with officers.
    October 24 - Four are killed and almost 50 are hurt when Adacia Chambers crashes a car into a crowd of spectators at Oklahoma State University's homecoming parade in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
    October 29 - Paul Ryan officially becomes the 54th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, replacing the retiring John Boehner.
    November 27 - Two civilians and a police officer are killed when a gunman opens fire at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in a nearly six-hour standoff. The suspected gunman is 57-year-old Robert Lewis Dear.
    November 30 - Officer William Porter, the first of six Baltimore police officers, goes on trial. Porter is charged with manslaughter, assault and reckless endangerment in the death of Freddie Gray.
    December 2 - Married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik open fire on a holiday party taking place at Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, killing 14 people.
    December 6 - Former President Jimmy Carter announces that according to his most recent MRI brain scan, his cancer is gone.
    December 16 - A mistrial is declared in Baltimore police officer William Porter's case after jurors say they are deadlocked.
    December 20 - One person is killed and 37 injured when a motorist, identified as Lakeisha Holloway, intentionally drives onto a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk.
    December 28 - An Ohio grand jury decides not to return an indictment in the 2014 police shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
    Notable International Events:
    January 7 -     Two gunmen, Said and Cherif Kouachi, attack the Paris offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, wounding 11 and killing 12. The gunmen attack Charlie Hebdo in order to punish the magazine for the publication of cartoons that mocked the Prophet Mohammad. Later on January 9, the Kouachi brothers are shot and killed in a standoff with police in Dammartin-en-Goele, France.
    January 9 - Amedy Coulibaly, an associate of Said and Cherif Kouachi, attacks a Jewish grocery store in Paris taking more than a dozen people hostage and killing four. Coulibaly also shot and killed a policewoman on January 8. Couliably is killed when police stormed the kosher market in the evening.
    March 18 - Benjamin Netanyahu is re-elected prime minister of Israel.
    March 24 - Germanwings Flight 9525 crashes into the French Alps after taking off from Barcelona, Spain, en route to Dusseldorf, Germany. All 150 people on board are killed. On March 26, 2015, officials say that 27-year-old co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately crashed the plane after locking the pilot out of the cockpit. A later investigation reveals that he had suffered from depression in the past.
    March 27 - Italy's Supreme Court overturns Amanda Knox's and Raffaele Sollecito's murder convictions for the death of Knox's roommate, Meredith Kercher in November 2007.
    April 2 - Four masked gunmen attack Garissa University College in eastern Kenya, killing 147 people and injuring 104. The Somalia-based Al-Shabaab militant group claims responsibility for the attack.
    April 25 - A 7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, near Kathmandu, killing more than 8,000 people and injuring 17,866. Just weeks later on May 12 a second 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes the country.
    May 2 - The Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to her second child with Prince William. Their daughter, weighing 8lbs 3oz, will be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.
    May 9 - The World Health Organization declares the outbreak of the Ebola epidemic in Liberia over, after more than a year.
    July 11 - Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escapes from the Altiplano Federal Prison in Mexico. He escapes through a subterranean tunnel that ran to the shower area of his cell.
    July 14 - A deal is reached to substantially limit Iran's nuclear weapons program. In exchange, various international sanctions on Iran will be loosened.
    July 20 - Cuba and the United States officially re-establish diplomatic relations after 54 years.
    July 31 - Beijing is chosen to host of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. This will make Beijing the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics in the 120-year history of the modern games.
    August 12 - Explosions occur at a warehouse in Tianjin, China, killing over a hundred people and injuring more than 700. The blasts are estimated to be the equivalent of a 2.9 magnitude earthquake.
    August 20 - Greece receives the first portion of its third bailout. All of the countries that use the euro have agreed in principle to the bailout; however, the IMF did not contribute direct financial support, unlike in previous bailouts and is only monitoring the situation. This package is worth up to 86 billion euros ($95 billion).
    September 18 - U.S. regulators say that Volkswagen has programmed some 500,000 vehicles to emit lower levels of harmful emissions in official tests than on the roads. Volkswagen later reveals that internal investigations had found significant discrepancies in 11 million vehicles worldwide.
    September 19 - Pope Francis visits Cuba for the first time and praises the reconciliations taking place between Cuba and the United States. Francis also asks Cuba to allow for more religious freedom as the communist country prepares to build the first Catholic Church since the Cuban Revolution.
    September - During the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a stampede kills more than 700 people and injures nearly 900 others, according to state media. The incident occurs during the ritual known as "stoning the devil" in the tent city of Mina, Saudi Arabia.
    October 23 - Hurricane Patricia, the most powerful hurricane ever recorded, makes landfall as a Category 5 storm over southwestern Mexico.
    October 31 - Kogalymavia Flight 9268, a Russian passenger plane breaks into pieces before hitting the ground in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people aboard.
    November 13 - Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS suicide bombers hit six locations around Paris, killing 130 people and wounding hundreds.
    November 24 - Turkey shoots down a Russian warplane near the Turkish-Syrian border. Turkey says it hit the plane after it violated Turkey's airspace and ignored 10 warnings - which Russia denies.
    December 12 - A landmark climate change agreement is approved in Paris at the 21st Conference of Parties, or COP21.
    December 28 - The Iraqi military announces it has retaken the city of Ramadi from ISIS.
    What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/01/us/gallery/super-bowl-xlix/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Super Bowl XLIX&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, February 1. Brady threw four touchdown passes in the game and was named the game&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/25/us/gallery/super-bowl-mvps/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Most Valuable Player&lt;/a&gt; as the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Glendale, Arizona. With the victory, Brady joined Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/25/us/gallery/super-bowl-superlatives/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the only NFL quarterbacks to win four Super Bowls.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before Super Bowl XLIX on Sunday, February 1. Brady threw four touchdown passes in the game and was named the game's Most Valuable Player as the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Glendale, Arizona. With the victory, Brady joined Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw as the only NFL quarterbacks to win four Super Bowls.
    Czech motorcycle racer Karel Abraham crashes while practicing for the MotoGP event in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, June 13. His injuries kept him out of several races this season, but he eventually returned to competition.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Czech motorcycle racer Karel Abraham crashes while practicing for the MotoGP event in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, June 13. His injuries kept him out of several races this season, but he eventually returned to competition.
    Barcelona&#39;s Lionel Messi is tripped during a Champions League game against Manchester City on Wednesday, March 18. Barcelona won the match 2-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the European tournament, which it ended up winning in June. It was the Spanish club&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/06/football/champions-league-juventus-barcelona/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fifth European title&lt;/a&gt; and its first since 2011.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi is tripped during a Champions League game against Manchester City on Wednesday, March 18. Barcelona won the match 2-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the European tournament, which it ended up winning in June. It was the Spanish club's fifth European title and its first since 2011.
    A cheerleader for the BC Lions performs during a Canadian Football League game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, September 13.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    A cheerleader for the BC Lions performs during a Canadian Football League game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, September 13.
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews whips his hair during an NFL game in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, October 4.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews whips his hair during an NFL game in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, October 4.
    Victor Espinoza rides American Pharoah to victory in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 6. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/01/sport/gallery/american-pharoah/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;American Pharoah&lt;/a&gt; is the first horse to win the Triple Crown since 1978. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/06/07/worldsport/gallery/triple-crown-winners/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See all 12 horses who&#39;ve won the Triple Crown&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Victor Espinoza rides American Pharoah to victory in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 6. American Pharoah is the first horse to win the Triple Crown since 1978. See all 12 horses who've won the Triple Crown
    Actor Will Ferrell hits an actress with a basketball while filming a scene for a movie, &quot;Daddy&#39;s Home,&quot; on Wednesday, January 21. The scene was shot during halftime of a New Orleans Pelicans game.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Actor Will Ferrell hits an actress with a basketball while filming a scene for a movie, "Daddy's Home," on Wednesday, January 21. The scene was shot during halftime of a New Orleans Pelicans game.
    U.S. soccer player Abby Wambach, left, celebrates with her wife, Sarah Huffman, after the Americans defeated Japan 5-2 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/12/football/gallery/usa-highlights-womens-world-cup/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to win the Women&#39;s World Cup&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, July 5. The United States has won more Women&#39;s World Cups -- three -- than any other nation.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    U.S. soccer player Abby Wambach, left, celebrates with her wife, Sarah Huffman, after the Americans defeated Japan 5-2 to win the Women's World Cup on Sunday, July 5. The United States has won more Women's World Cups -- three -- than any other nation.
    Serena Williams leaps after she defeated Maria Sharapova to win her sixth Australian Open title on Saturday, January 31. It was the 19th Grand Slam of Williams&#39; career, and she won two more this year -- the French Open and Wimbledon. Only Steffi Graf (22) has won more majors in the Open era.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Serena Williams leaps after she defeated Maria Sharapova to win her sixth Australian Open title on Saturday, January 31. It was the 19th Grand Slam of Williams' career, and she won two more this year -- the French Open and Wimbledon. Only Steffi Graf (22) has won more majors in the Open era.
    A bird flies near Denver safety David Bruton, left, as he defends Cleveland&#39;s Gary Barnidge during an NFL game in Cleveland on Sunday, October 18.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    A bird flies near Denver safety David Bruton, left, as he defends Cleveland's Gary Barnidge during an NFL game in Cleveland on Sunday, October 18.
    Philip Mulpeter, left, is kicked by Vitor Nobrega during their MMA bout Monday, January 26, in Estoril, Portugal. Nobrega won by decision to retain his International Pro Combat title.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Philip Mulpeter, left, is kicked by Vitor Nobrega during their MMA bout Monday, January 26, in Estoril, Portugal. Nobrega won by decision to retain his International Pro Combat title.
    Pro golfer Jordan Spieth loses the top of his trophy &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/21/golf/golf-us-open-spieth/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after winning the U.S. Open&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, June 21. It was the second major victory in a row for Spieth, who also won the Masters in April. At the age of 21, he became the youngest U.S. Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Pro golfer Jordan Spieth loses the top of his trophy after winning the U.S. Open on Sunday, June 21. It was the second major victory in a row for Spieth, who also won the Masters in April. At the age of 21, he became the youngest U.S. Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923.
    After winning the 200-meter final &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/30/sport/china-world-athletics-championships-wrap/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;at the World Championships&lt;/a&gt; in Beijing, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is accidentally knocked over by a cameraman on a Segway. Neither man was hurt, however, and they later &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theguardian.com/sport/2015/aug/28/usain-bolt-segway-world-athletics-championships?CMP=share_btn_tw&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;shook hands on the medal stand.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    After winning the 200-meter final at the World Championships in Beijing, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is accidentally knocked over by a cameraman on a Segway. Neither man was hurt, however, and they later shook hands on the medal stand.
    Colorful darts player Peter Wright competes in a Premier League Darts match Thursday, March 5, in Exeter, England.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Colorful darts player Peter Wright competes in a Premier League Darts match Thursday, March 5, in Exeter, England.
    A member of Mexico&#39;s synchronized-swimming team competes at the Pan American Games in Toronto on Saturday, July 11. Mexico won silver in the event.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    A member of Mexico's synchronized-swimming team competes at the Pan American Games in Toronto on Saturday, July 11. Mexico won silver in the event.
    FIFA President Sepp Blatter &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/20/football/football-fifa-congress-platini/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;is showered by dollar bills&lt;/a&gt; during a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, July 20. The money was thrown at Blatter by British comedian Simon Brodkin, who was then ushered away from the stage. Blatter has led soccer&#39;s governing body since 1998, but he decided to stand down as FIFA battles corruption scandals.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    FIFA President Sepp Blatter is showered by dollar bills during a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, July 20. The money was thrown at Blatter by British comedian Simon Brodkin, who was then ushered away from the stage. Blatter has led soccer's governing body since 1998, but he decided to stand down as FIFA battles corruption scandals.
    Georgia guard Tiaria Griffin and Vanderbilt guard Rachel Bell compete for a rebound during a college basketball game played Sunday, January 18, in Athens, Georgia.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Georgia guard Tiaria Griffin and Vanderbilt guard Rachel Bell compete for a rebound during a college basketball game played Sunday, January 18, in Athens, Georgia.
    NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski accidentally crashes into two of his crew members during a Sprint Cup race Sunday, August 2, at Pennsylvania&#39;s Pocono Raceway. Neither crew member was hurt.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski accidentally crashes into two of his crew members during a Sprint Cup race Sunday, August 2, at Pennsylvania's Pocono Raceway. Neither crew member was hurt.
    Japanese figure skater Koshiro Shimada performs his short program Friday, August 21, at a Junior Grand Prix event in Bratislava, Slovakia.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Japanese figure skater Koshiro Shimada performs his short program Friday, August 21, at a Junior Grand Prix event in Bratislava, Slovakia.
    Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud pumps his fist after scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 home victory over West Ham on Saturday, March 14. Both Premier League teams play in London.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud pumps his fist after scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 home victory over West Ham on Saturday, March 14. Both Premier League teams play in London.
    Juan Imhoff scores Argentina&#39;s fourth try during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, October 18. Argentina defeated Ireland 43-20 in Cardiff, Wales.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Juan Imhoff scores Argentina's fourth try during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, October 18. Argentina defeated Ireland 43-20 in Cardiff, Wales.
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is introduced before an NFL game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, November 2.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is introduced before an NFL game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, November 2.
    Houston&#39;s James Harden celebrates a basket during a home game against Toronto on Saturday, February 21.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Houston's James Harden celebrates a basket during a home game against Toronto on Saturday, February 21.
    New Zealand&#39;s rugby team performs the traditional Haka dance before playing South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semifinals on Saturday, October 24. New Zealand went on to win the tournament. It was the second straight title for the &quot;All Blacks,&quot; who also won the event in 2011.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    New Zealand's rugby team performs the traditional Haka dance before playing South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semifinals on Saturday, October 24. New Zealand went on to win the tournament. It was the second straight title for the "All Blacks," who also won the event in 2011.
    Sparks fly from the Formula One car of Daniil Kvyat in this long-exposure photo taken Sunday, April 19, at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Sparks fly from the Formula One car of Daniil Kvyat in this long-exposure photo taken Sunday, April 19, at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
    The Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing team copes with rough waters as it passes East Cape, the easternmost point of New Zealand, during the fifth stage of the Volvo Ocean Race on Wednesday, March 18. The Abu Dhabi team ended up winning the ocean marathon, which visited 11 ports in 11 countries over nine months.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    The Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing team copes with rough waters as it passes East Cape, the easternmost point of New Zealand, during the fifth stage of the Volvo Ocean Race on Wednesday, March 18. The Abu Dhabi team ended up winning the ocean marathon, which visited 11 ports in 11 countries over nine months.
    U.S. hockey player Matt Williams watches the puck hit the glass during an exhibition game against Canada on Saturday, June 6. The exhibition series, the Ice Hockey Classic, took place in Australia.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    U.S. hockey player Matt Williams watches the puck hit the glass during an exhibition game against Canada on Saturday, June 6. The exhibition series, the Ice Hockey Classic, took place in Australia.
    Television reporter Kelly Crull runs away from the scene as Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta is doused by his teammates after his 20th win of the season on Tuesday, September 22. Arrieta finished with 22 wins in the regular season and won the National League&#39;s Cy Young Award.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Television reporter Kelly Crull runs away from the scene as Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta is doused by his teammates after his 20th win of the season on Tuesday, September 22. Arrieta finished with 22 wins in the regular season and won the National League's Cy Young Award.
    The car of drag racer Larry Dixon goes airborne during the Gatornationals event in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday, March 14. The car broke in half, but Dixon walked away from the incident.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    The car of drag racer Larry Dixon goes airborne during the Gatornationals event in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday, March 14. The car broke in half, but Dixon walked away from the incident.
    Whippets catch the plastic lure after a race in Fordingbridge, England, on Sunday, June 14.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Whippets catch the plastic lure after a race in Fordingbridge, England, on Sunday, June 14.
    Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Enrique Hernandez can&#39;t collect a ground ball during a home game against the New York Mets on Sunday, July 5.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Enrique Hernandez can't collect a ground ball during a home game against the New York Mets on Sunday, July 5.
    Panama&#39;s Rolanda Bell falls headfirst into the water during a steeplechase race at the World Championships in Beijing on Monday, August 24. She got up quickly and finished the race.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Panama's Rolanda Bell falls headfirst into the water during a steeplechase race at the World Championships in Beijing on Monday, August 24. She got up quickly and finished the race.
    Kentucky&#39;s Alex Poythress gets his teeth caught in the net after dunking against Duke in Chicago on Tuesday, November 17.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Kentucky's Alex Poythress gets his teeth caught in the net after dunking against Duke in Chicago on Tuesday, November 17.
    Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda has his helmet knocked off by Arizona linebacker Kevin Minter during an NFL game in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday, October 26.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda has his helmet knocked off by Arizona linebacker Kevin Minter during an NFL game in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday, October 26.
    Jack Nowell of the Exeter Chiefs dives for his team&#39;s first try during a Premiership match Saturday, January 3, in Exeter, England.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Jack Nowell of the Exeter Chiefs dives for his team's first try during a Premiership match Saturday, January 3, in Exeter, England.
    Margarita Mamun, a rhythmic gymnast from Russia, performs the ball exercise Sunday, August 9, at the World Cup event in Budapest, Hungary. The Russian placed second.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Margarita Mamun, a rhythmic gymnast from Russia, performs the ball exercise Sunday, August 9, at the World Cup event in Budapest, Hungary. The Russian placed second.
    Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, left, plays Flavia Pennetta at the China Open in Beijing on Thursday, October 8.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, left, plays Flavia Pennetta at the China Open in Beijing on Thursday, October 8.
    Austin Dillon&#39;s car crashes into a fence Sunday, July 5, during a last-lap crash at the NASCAR Sprint Cup race in Daytona Beach, Florida. Dillon walked away from the crash, but several fans were injured.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Austin Dillon's car crashes into a fence Sunday, July 5, during a last-lap crash at the NASCAR Sprint Cup race in Daytona Beach, Florida. Dillon walked away from the crash, but several fans were injured.
    New Zealand rugby player Sonny Bill Williams tries to carry as many balls as he can during a community event in Darlington, England, on Thursday, October 8.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    New Zealand rugby player Sonny Bill Williams tries to carry as many balls as he can during a community event in Darlington, England, on Thursday, October 8.
    South African swimmer Chad Le Clos swims the 100-meter butterfly, which he won Sunday, August 16, at the World Cup event in Chartres, France.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    South African swimmer Chad Le Clos swims the 100-meter butterfly, which he won Sunday, August 16, at the World Cup event in Chartres, France.
    Tiger Woods leaps above the gallery to see the eighth green during the first round of the Phoenix Open on Thursday, January 29.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Tiger Woods leaps above the gallery to see the eighth green during the first round of the Phoenix Open on Thursday, January 29.
    Salvador Perez douses his manager, Ned Yost, after the Kansas City Royals &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/02/us/world-series-mets-royals-game-5/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won the World Series&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, November 1. Perez, the Royals&#39; catcher, was named Most Valuable Player as the Royals defeated the New York Mets by four games to one. It is Kansas City&#39;s first world title since 1985.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Salvador Perez douses his manager, Ned Yost, after the Kansas City Royals won the World Series on Sunday, November 1. Perez, the Royals' catcher, was named Most Valuable Player as the Royals defeated the New York Mets by four games to one. It is Kansas City's first world title since 1985.
    Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin dives to save a loose ball Friday, March 27, in Philadelphia.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin dives to save a loose ball Friday, March 27, in Philadelphia.
    Charly Gotlib, Frits Van Eerd and Peter Vervoort ride in a jumbo truck Tuesday, January 6, during the third stage of the Dakar Rally in Argentina.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Charly Gotlib, Frits Van Eerd and Peter Vervoort ride in a jumbo truck Tuesday, January 6, during the third stage of the Dakar Rally in Argentina.
    Japanese swimmer Hiromasa Fujimori dives into the water Sunday, February 22, starting an individual medley race at the Konami Open in Tokyo.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Japanese swimmer Hiromasa Fujimori dives into the water Sunday, February 22, starting an individual medley race at the Konami Open in Tokyo.
    Russia&#39;s Natalia Vorobieva, in blue, celebrates her win over China&#39;s Feng Zhou at the World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas on Wednesday, September 9. It was the final in their weight class of 69 kilograms (152 pounds).
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Russia's Natalia Vorobieva, in blue, celebrates her win over China's Feng Zhou at the World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas on Wednesday, September 9. It was the final in their weight class of 69 kilograms (152 pounds).
    Baltimore&#39;s Everth Cabrera races toward home plate while playing the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, April 29. The stadium &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/29/us/gallery/white-sox-orioles-baseball/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was closed to the public&lt;/a&gt; after riots in Baltimore.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Baltimore's Everth Cabrera races toward home plate while playing the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, April 29. The stadium was closed to the public after riots in Baltimore.
    Roy Jones Jr. punches Eric Watkins during their bout in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Sunday, August 16. Jones, a former world champion in four weight classes, won the fight with a sixth-round knockout.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Roy Jones Jr. punches Eric Watkins during their bout in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Sunday, August 16. Jones, a former world champion in four weight classes, won the fight with a sixth-round knockout.
    Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton sits in his car during winter testing in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, on Wednesday, February 4.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton sits in his car during winter testing in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, on Wednesday, February 4.
    Norwich City striker Dieumerci Mbokani is tackled by West Ham&#39;s Winston Reid during a Premier League match in London on Sunday, September 26.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Norwich City striker Dieumerci Mbokani is tackled by West Ham's Winston Reid during a Premier League match in London on Sunday, September 26.
    Kansas State&#39;s Justin Edwards catches an opponent&#39;s hand to the face while playing in a Big 12 tournament game Wednesday, March 11, in Kansas City, Missouri.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Kansas State's Justin Edwards catches an opponent's hand to the face while playing in a Big 12 tournament game Wednesday, March 11, in Kansas City, Missouri.
    The eagle mascot of Swiss hockey team Geneve-Servette flies over the players of Sparta Prague before a Champions League hockey game Saturday, August 22, in Geneva, Switzerland.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    The eagle mascot of Swiss hockey team Geneve-Servette flies over the players of Sparta Prague before a Champions League hockey game Saturday, August 22, in Geneva, Switzerland.
    Alabama&#39;s Ronnie Harrison blocks a punt from Middle Tennessee&#39;s Trevor Owens during a college football game Saturday, September 12, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Alabama's Ronnie Harrison blocks a punt from Middle Tennessee's Trevor Owens during a college football game Saturday, September 12, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
    Chinese long jumper Jinzhe Li lands in the sand while qualifying at the World Championships in Beijing on Monday, August 24.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Chinese long jumper Jinzhe Li lands in the sand while qualifying at the World Championships in Beijing on Monday, August 24.
    Wisconsin guard Josh Gasser dives into press row to keep a loose ball inbounds during the Big Ten championship game Sunday, March 15, in Chicago. The Badgers defeated Michigan State 80-69 and were later named a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Wisconsin guard Josh Gasser dives into press row to keep a loose ball inbounds during the Big Ten championship game Sunday, March 15, in Chicago. The Badgers defeated Michigan State 80-69 and were later named a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
    In this still image taken from video, a shark attacks professional surfer Mick Fanning during a competition in Jeffrey&#39;s Bay, South Africa, on Sunday, July 19. Fanning &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/20/world/shark-attack-mick-fanning/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fought off the shark&lt;/a&gt; and avoided injury as the confrontation took place on live television.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    In this still image taken from video, a shark attacks professional surfer Mick Fanning during a competition in Jeffrey's Bay, South Africa, on Sunday, July 19. Fanning fought off the shark and avoided injury as the confrontation took place on live television.
    Florida&#39;s Jimmy Hayes, left, and Los Angeles&#39; Justin Williams collide as they battle for the puck during an NHL game in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday, February 5.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Florida's Jimmy Hayes, left, and Los Angeles' Justin Williams collide as they battle for the puck during an NHL game in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday, February 5.
    Michigan State players crash into the end zone after Jalen Watts-Jackson scored an improbable touchdown to defeat Michigan on Saturday, October 17. Michigan looked to have the game in hand until fumbling on a punt play with 10 seconds left. Watts-Jackson &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2580146-michigan-state-wins-on-walk-off-td-after-michigan-punter-fumbles-on-final-play&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;returned the ball&lt;/a&gt; for a 27-23 victory.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Michigan State players crash into the end zone after Jalen Watts-Jackson scored an improbable touchdown to defeat Michigan on Saturday, October 17. Michigan looked to have the game in hand until fumbling on a punt play with 10 seconds left. Watts-Jackson returned the ball for a 27-23 victory.
    Washington&#39;s Yunel Escobar falls to the ground after being hit by a pitch during a home game against San Diego on Thursday, August 27. He had to leave the game with a hand injury.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Washington's Yunel Escobar falls to the ground after being hit by a pitch during a home game against San Diego on Thursday, August 27. He had to leave the game with a hand injury.
    Italian cyclist Jacopo Guarnieri steers through a puddle Sunday, February 22, during the sixth stage of the Tour of Oman.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Italian cyclist Jacopo Guarnieri steers through a puddle Sunday, February 22, during the sixth stage of the Tour of Oman.
    Brazilian Camilla Lopes, left, and American Charlotte Drury warm up before competing in the trampoline event at the Pan American Games in Toronto on Sunday, July 19.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Brazilian Camilla Lopes, left, and American Charlotte Drury warm up before competing in the trampoline event at the Pan American Games in Toronto on Sunday, July 19.
    Players from Team Japan celebrate a home run with a fake selfie during the Little League World Series on Friday, August 21. They would go on to win the tournament.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Players from Team Japan celebrate a home run with a fake selfie during the Little League World Series on Friday, August 21. They would go on to win the tournament.
    A member of Ohio State&#39;s marching band performs before the Sugar Bowl starts in New Orleans on Thursday, January 1.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    A member of Ohio State's marching band performs before the Sugar Bowl starts in New Orleans on Thursday, January 1.
    Mongolian sumo wrestler Harumafuji lands on Ikioi during a tournament in Fukuoka, Japan, on Monday, November 16.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Mongolian sumo wrestler Harumafuji lands on Ikioi during a tournament in Fukuoka, Japan, on Monday, November 16.
    Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney falls backward as he celebrates a goal Sunday, March 15, in Manchester, England. Rooney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/15/football/football-man-utd-tottenham-chelsea/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was making light of a viral video&lt;/a&gt; that showed him getting knocked down while playfully boxing in his home.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney falls backward as he celebrates a goal Sunday, March 15, in Manchester, England. Rooney was making light of a viral video that showed him getting knocked down while playfully boxing in his home.
    A 7-month-old boy cries as his father walks him near the Mercedes garage at the Suzuka track in Japan on Thursday, September 24. The track was hosting a Formula One race.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    A 7-month-old boy cries as his father walks him near the Mercedes garage at the Suzuka track in Japan on Thursday, September 24. The track was hosting a Formula One race.
    Atlanta center fielder Eric Young Jr. dives for a ball during a home game against Washington on Monday, April 27.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Atlanta center fielder Eric Young Jr. dives for a ball during a home game against Washington on Monday, April 27.
    Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka is run out by Michael Clarke of Australia during a Cricket World Cup match Sunday, March 8, in Sydney. Australia won the match by 64 runs and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/29/sport/cricket-world-cup-final-australia/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;went on to win the tournament.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka is run out by Michael Clarke of Australia during a Cricket World Cup match Sunday, March 8, in Sydney. Australia won the match by 64 runs and went on to win the tournament.
    Winnipeg&#39;s Thaddeus Gibson, right, tackles Hamilton quarterback Zach Collaros during a Canadian Football League game Friday, June 19, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gibson received a penalty for ripping off Collaros&#39; helmet.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Winnipeg's Thaddeus Gibson, right, tackles Hamilton quarterback Zach Collaros during a Canadian Football League game Friday, June 19, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gibson received a penalty for ripping off Collaros' helmet.
    Duke basketball fans -- the &quot;Cameron Crazies&quot; -- taunt North Carolina&#39;s Justin Jackson before an inbounds pass Wednesday, February 18, in Durham, North Carolina.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Duke basketball fans -- the "Cameron Crazies" -- taunt North Carolina's Justin Jackson before an inbounds pass Wednesday, February 18, in Durham, North Carolina.
    Mikhail Nastenko falls off his horse Reistag during an equestrian event in Blair Atholl, Scotland, on Saturday, September 12.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Mikhail Nastenko falls off his horse Reistag during an equestrian event in Blair Atholl, Scotland, on Saturday, September 12.
    Holly Holm delivers a knockout kick to Ronda Rousey during their UFC title fight Sunday, November 15, in Melbourne. Holm finished the heavily favored Rousey in the second round. It was the first defeat of Rousey&#39;s career.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Holly Holm delivers a knockout kick to Ronda Rousey during their UFC title fight Sunday, November 15, in Melbourne. Holm finished the heavily favored Rousey in the second round. It was the first defeat of Rousey's career.
    Dayton&#39;s Kyle Davis leaps over Boise State&#39;s Chandler Hutchison during an NCAA Tournament game played Wednesday, March 18, in Dayton, Ohio. Dayton won 56-55 in what was a &quot;First Four&quot; matchup.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    Dayton's Kyle Davis leaps over Boise State's Chandler Hutchison during an NCAA Tournament game played Wednesday, March 18, in Dayton, Ohio. Dayton won 56-55 in what was a "First Four" matchup.
    England&#39;s Alex Danson falls to the ground Wednesday, August 26, during a game against Germany at the EuroHockey Nations Championship. Danson had three goals in the 4-1 victory, and England -- the tournament hosts -- eventually won the tournament. Danson was named Player of the Tournament.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    England's Alex Danson falls to the ground Wednesday, August 26, during a game against Germany at the EuroHockey Nations Championship. Danson had three goals in the 4-1 victory, and England -- the tournament hosts -- eventually won the tournament. Danson was named Player of the Tournament.
    A surfer rides a wave in the Sydney suburb of Bronte on Thursday, August 6.
    Photos: What a shot! 75 amazing sports moments from 2015
    A surfer rides a wave in the Sydney suburb of Bronte on Thursday, August 6.
    Awards and Winners:
    January 11 -     The Golden Globes are presented.
    January 12 - The College Football Playoff National Championship takes place.
    January 19-February 1 - The Australian Open is played.
    February 1 - Super Bowl XLIX is played in Glendale, Arizona.
    February 8 - The 57th Annual Grammy Awards are presented.
    February 22 - The 87th Annual Academy Awards are presented.
    April 6-12 - The 79th Masters Tournament is played in Augusta, Georgia.
    April 20 - The Pulitzer Prizes are announced.
    May 2 - The 141st Kentucky Derby is run.
    May 24 - The 99th Indianapolis 500 is run.
    May 24-June 7 - The French Open is played.
    June 7 - The 69th Tony Awards are presented.
    June 3-15 - The Stanley Cup playoffs are played.
    June 15-21 - The 115th U.S. Open (golf) takes place in University Place, Washington.
    June 4-16 - The NBA Playoffs take place.
    June 29-July 12 - The Wimbledon tennis tournament takes place.
    July 4-26 - The Tour de France takes place.
    July 12-20 - The 144th British Open takes place.
    August 31-September 13 - The U.S. Open (tennis) is played.
    October 6-12 - The winners of the Nobel Prizes are announced.
    October 27-November 1 - The World Series takes place.
    December 12 - The Heisman Trophy is presented.
    Notable Deaths in 2015:
    King Abdullah     - January 22
    Yogi Berra - September 22
    Beau Biden - May 30
    Julian Bond - August 15
    Bobbi Kristina Brown - July 26
    Natalie Cole - December 31
    Wes Craven - August 30
    Mario Cuomo - January 1
    E. L. Doctorow - July 21
    Donna Douglas - January 1
    Anita Ekberg - January 11
    Adam Gadahn - January 19
    Frank Gifford - August 9
    James Horner - June 22
    Satoru Iwata - July 11
    Dean Jones - September 1
    Mary Doyle Keefe - April 22
    B.B. King - May 14
    Ben E. King - April 30
    Christopher Lee - June 7
    Lee Kuan Yew - March 23
    George "Meadowlark" Lemon - December 27
    Cynthia Lennon - April 1
    Robert Loggia - December 4
    Colleen McCullough - January 29
    Rod McKuen - January 29
    Jayne Meadows - April 26
    Ann Meara - May 23
    Moses Malone - September 13
    Al Molinaro - October 30
    John F. Nash - May 23
    Leonard Nimoy - February 27
    Maureen O'Hara - October 24
    Dick van Patten - June 23
    Sir Terry Pratchett - March 12
    Paul Prudhomme - October 8
    Dusty Rhodes - June 11
    Wayne Rogers - December 31
    Flip Saunders - October 25
    Stuart Scott - January 4
    Omar Sharif - July 10
    Bob Simon - February 11
    Sam Simon - March 8
    Dean Smith - February 7
    Ken "the Snake" Stabler - July 8
    Rod Taylor - January 7
    Fred Thompson - November 1
    Allen Toussaint - November 9
    Scott Weiland - December 3
    Ben Woolf - February 23
    Look back at&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/specials/world/obit-2015&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; people who died&lt;/a&gt; in 2015.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Look back at people who died in 2015.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/01/entertainment/natalie-cole-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Natalie Cole&lt;/a&gt;, daughter of Nat King Cole and winner of six Grammys for her 1991 album &quot;Unforgettable: With Love,&quot; died Thursday, December 31, her publicist said. She was 65.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Natalie Cole, daughter of Nat King Cole and winner of six Grammys for her 1991 album "Unforgettable: With Love," died Thursday, December 31, her publicist said. She was 65.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/01/entertainment/obit-wayne-rogers/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Wayne Rogers&lt;/a&gt;, who portrayed wise-cracking Army surgeon &quot;Trapper John&quot; McIntyre in the first three seasons of TV&#39;s &quot;M*A*S*H,&quot; died Thursday, December 31, his publicist said. He was 82.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Wayne Rogers, who portrayed wise-cracking Army surgeon "Trapper John" McIntyre in the first three seasons of TV's "M*A*S*H," died Thursday, December 31, his publicist said. He was 82.
    Legendary Motorhead frontman &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/28/entertainment/lemmy-motrhead-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lemmy Kilmister&lt;/a&gt; died Monday, December 28 after a short battle with cancer, his bandmates announced. He was 70.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Legendary Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister died Monday, December 28 after a short battle with cancer, his bandmates announced. He was 70.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/28/entertainment/haskell-wexler-dead-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Haskell Wexler&lt;/a&gt;, the influential cinematographer who won Oscars for his work on 1966&#39;s &quot;Who&#39;s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?&quot; and 1976&#39;s &quot;Bound for Glory,&quot; died Sunday, December 27, his son said. He was 93.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Haskell Wexler, the influential cinematographer who won Oscars for his work on 1966's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and 1976's "Bound for Glory," died Sunday, December 27, his son said. He was 93.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/28/entertainment/meadowlark-lemon-obit-globetrotters-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;George &quot;Meadowlark&quot; Lemon&lt;/a&gt; -- known to many as the &quot;Clown Prince of Basketball&quot; with the Harlem Globetrotters -- died Sunday, December 27. He was 83.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    George "Meadowlark" Lemon -- known to many as the "Clown Prince of Basketball" with the Harlem Globetrotters -- died Sunday, December 27. He was 83.
    Former Major League Baseball outfielder &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/27/us/dave-henderson-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dave Henderson&lt;/a&gt; died Sunday, December 27, not long after having a kidney transplant. He was 57.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Former Major League Baseball outfielder Dave Henderson died Sunday, December 27, not long after having a kidney transplant. He was 57.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/19/living/kurt-masur-philharmonic-conductor-dies-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kurt Masur&lt;/a&gt;, the legendary German music conductor credited with transforming the New York Philharmonic into an orchestra of international renown, died December 19. He was 88.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Kurt Masur, the legendary German music conductor credited with transforming the New York Philharmonic into an orchestra of international renown, died December 19. He was 88.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/10/us/nba-legend-dolph-schayes-dies-at-age-87/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dolph Schayes&lt;/a&gt;, who was one of the NBA&#39;s first superstars and is considered by many to be the best Jewish player in league history, died December 10 after a long battle with cancer, according to NBA.com. He was 87.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Dolph Schayes, who was one of the NBA's first superstars and is considered by many to be the best Jewish player in league history, died December 10 after a long battle with cancer, according to NBA.com. He was 87.
    Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/04/entertainment/robert-loggia-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Robert Loggia&lt;/a&gt; was known for film roles in &quot;Scarface,&quot; &quot;Jagged Edge,&quot; &quot;Big&quot; and &quot;Prizzi&#39;s Honor.&quot; He died December 4 at age 85.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Actor Robert Loggia was known for film roles in "Scarface," "Jagged Edge," "Big" and "Prizzi's Honor." He died December 4 at age 85.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/04/entertainment/scott-weiland-stone-temple-pilots-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Scott Weiland&lt;/a&gt;, lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, died December 3 at age 48. Weiland died of an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/18/entertainment/scott-weiland-cause-of-death-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;accidental overdose&lt;/a&gt; of alcohol and drugs, the Hennepin County (Minnesota) Medical Examiner&#39;s Office said.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Scott Weiland, lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, died December 3 at age 48. Weiland died of an accidental overdose of alcohol and drugs, the Hennepin County (Minnesota) Medical Examiner's Office said.
    Film star and TV actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/12/entertainment/marjorie-lord-dies-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Marjorie Lord&lt;/a&gt;, who rose to fame in the Golden Age of Hollywood and on the TV show &quot;Make Room for Daddy,&quot; died on November 28, according to daughter Anne Archer. She was 97.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Film star and TV actress Marjorie Lord, who rose to fame in the Golden Age of Hollywood and on the TV show "Make Room for Daddy," died on November 28, according to daughter Anne Archer. She was 97.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/25/entertainment/cynthia-robinson-sly-family-stone-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cynthia Robinson&lt;/a&gt;, shown here in a San Francisco recording studio, was the pioneering trumpeter for the psychedelic soul group Sly and the Family Stone. She died November 23 at the age of 71.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Cynthia Robinson, shown here in a San Francisco recording studio, was the pioneering trumpeter for the psychedelic soul group Sly and the Family Stone. She died November 23 at the age of 71.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/17/sport/jonah-lomu-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jonah Lomu&lt;/a&gt;, a former rugby player from New Zealand widely regarded as one of the game&#39;s finest players, died in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 18. He was 40. Lomu&#39;s career was cut short when he was diagnosed with Nephrotic syndrome, a kidney condition, and he underwent a kidney transplant in 2004.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Jonah Lomu, a former rugby player from New Zealand widely regarded as one of the game's finest players, died in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 18. He was 40. Lomu's career was cut short when he was diagnosed with Nephrotic syndrome, a kidney condition, and he underwent a kidney transplant in 2004.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/24/entertainment/david-canary-dies-all-my-children-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;David Canary&lt;/a&gt;, who for nearly three decades played twin brothers Adam and Stuart Chandler on the ABC soap opera &quot;All My Children,&quot; died November 16, his family said. He was 77.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    David Canary, who for nearly three decades played twin brothers Adam and Stuart Chandler on the ABC soap opera "All My Children," died November 16, his family said. He was 77.
    The family of actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/12/entertainment/nathaniel-marston-accident-obit-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nathaniel Marston&lt;/a&gt; announced November 11 that he had died after being seriously injured in an October 30 car crash in Reno, Nevada. The 40-year-old&#39;s resume included &quot;One Life to Live&quot; and &quot;As the World Turns.&quot;
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    The family of actor Nathaniel Marston announced November 11 that he had died after being seriously injured in an October 30 car crash in Reno, Nevada. The 40-year-old's resume included "One Life to Live" and "As the World Turns."
    Former baseball pitcher &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/12/us/tommy-hanson-death-baseball-pitcher/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tommy Hanson&lt;/a&gt;, one of the sport&#39;s top draft prospects in 2006, died November 9, the team said. He was 29. An incident report from the Coweta County Sheriff&#39;s Office stated that Hanson had suffered an overdose, but added that &quot;the cause and manner of death is still being looked at&quot; and that &quot;there is no indication or suspicion of foul play.&quot;
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Former baseball pitcher Tommy Hanson, one of the sport's top draft prospects in 2006, died November 9, the team said. He was 29. An incident report from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office stated that Hanson had suffered an overdose, but added that "the cause and manner of death is still being looked at" and that "there is no indication or suspicion of foul play."
    New Orleans R&amp;amp;B legend&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/10/entertainment/allen-toussaint-obit-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Allen Toussaint&lt;/a&gt; died November 9 at the age of 77, his son said. Artists in nearly every major genre recorded Toussaint&#39;s songs or collaborated with him, including the Rolling Stones, the Yardbirds, Herb Alpert, Glen Campbell, Robert Palmer and Elvis Costello.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    New Orleans R&B legend Allen Toussaint died November 9 at the age of 77, his son said. Artists in nearly every major genre recorded Toussaint's songs or collaborated with him, including the Rolling Stones, the Yardbirds, Herb Alpert, Glen Campbell, Robert Palmer and Elvis Costello.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/08/entertainment/gunnar-hansen-texas-chainsaw-massacre-obit-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gunnar Hansen&lt;/a&gt;, who played the iconic villain Leatherface in the original &quot;Texas Chainsaw Massacre&quot; movie, died November 7 at his home in Maine. He was 68.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Gunnar Hansen, who played the iconic villain Leatherface in the original "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie, died November 7 at his home in Maine. He was 68.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/05/entertainment/george-barris-custom-cars-batmobile-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;George Barris&lt;/a&gt;, the Batmobile creator whose talent for turning Detroit iron into decked-out automotive fantasies earned him the nickname &quot;King of the Kustomizers,&quot; died on November 5. He was 89.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    George Barris, the Batmobile creator whose talent for turning Detroit iron into decked-out automotive fantasies earned him the nickname "King of the Kustomizers," died on November 5. He was 89.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/04/entertainment/et-screenwriter-melissa-mathison-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Melissa Mathison&lt;/a&gt;, screenwriter of &quot;E.T. The Extra Terrestrial&quot; and &quot;The Black Stallion,&quot; died November 4 at the age of 65. She was married to Harrison Ford from 1983 to 2004.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Melissa Mathison, screenwriter of "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial" and "The Black Stallion," died November 4 at the age of 65. She was married to Harrison Ford from 1983 to 2004.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/01/us/fred-thompson-dies-tennessee/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Fred Thompson&lt;/a&gt;, a former actor and U.S. senator for Tennessee, died on November 1. He was 73. Thompson, a Republican, campaigned briefly for president in the 2008 election.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Fred Thompson, a former actor and U.S. senator for Tennessee, died on November 1. He was 73. Thompson, a Republican, campaigned briefly for president in the 2008 election.
    Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/31/entertainment/happy-days-star-al-molinaro-dies/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Al Molinaro&lt;/a&gt;, best known for his role as Big Al Delvecchio in the sitcom &quot;Happy Days,&quot; died October 30 in Glendale, California, his son Michael Molinaro said. He was 96.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Actor Al Molinaro, best known for his role as Big Al Delvecchio in the sitcom "Happy Days," died October 30 in Glendale, California, his son Michael Molinaro said. He was 96.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/29/entertainment/sam-sarpong-obit-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Samuel Sarpong Jr.&lt;/a&gt;, a model and former co-host of MTV&#39;s &quot;Yo Momma,&quot; died October 26 after jumping off a bridge in Pasadena, California, authorities said. He was 40.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Samuel Sarpong Jr., a model and former co-host of MTV's "Yo Momma," died October 26 after jumping off a bridge in Pasadena, California, authorities said. He was 40.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/25/us/nba-flip-saunders-obit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Phil &quot;Flip&quot; Saunders&lt;/a&gt;, head coach of the NBA&#39;s Minnesota Timberwolves, died October 25, the team announced. Saunders also served as the team&#39;s president of basketball operations and part owner. He was 60. The veteran coach was being treated for Hodgkin lymphoma.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Phil "Flip" Saunders, head coach of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, died October 25, the team announced. Saunders also served as the team's president of basketball operations and part owner. He was 60. The veteran coach was being treated for Hodgkin lymphoma.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/24/entertainment/actress-maureen-ohara-obituary/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Maureen O&#39;Hara&lt;/a&gt;, the legendary Irish-born actress who starred in Golden Era classics such as &quot;Miracle on 34th Street,&quot; &quot;The Quiet Man&quot; and &quot;How Green Was My Valley,&quot; died October 24, longtime manager Johnny Nicoletti said. O&#39;Hara died in her sleep of natural causes, according to the family statement provided by Nicoletti. She was 95.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Maureen O'Hara, the legendary Irish-born actress who starred in Golden Era classics such as "Miracle on 34th Street," "The Quiet Man" and "How Green Was My Valley," died October 24, longtime manager Johnny Nicoletti said. O'Hara died in her sleep of natural causes, according to the family statement provided by Nicoletti. She was 95.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/21/entertainment/three-dog-night-cory-wells-dead-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cory Wells&lt;/a&gt;, center, was one of the three lead singers of Three Dog Night along with Danny Hutton, left, and Chuck Negron. Wells died October 20 at his home in Dunkirk, New York. He was 74.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Cory Wells, center, was one of the three lead singers of Three Dog Night along with Danny Hutton, left, and Chuck Negron. Wells died October 20 at his home in Dunkirk, New York. He was 74.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/18/entertainment/star-trek-obit-bruce-hyde-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bruce Hyde&lt;/a&gt;, who played Enterprise crew member Lt. Kevin Riley on two episodes of the original &quot;Star Trek&quot; TV series, died October 13 after battling throat cancer, his widow said. He was 74.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Bruce Hyde, who played Enterprise crew member Lt. Kevin Riley on two episodes of the original "Star Trek" TV series, died October 13 after battling throat cancer, his widow said. He was 74.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/15/americas/ken-taylor-dies/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ken Taylor&lt;/a&gt;, the former Canadian ambassador known for his role in the Iran hostage crisis, died October 15, CBC News reported. He was 81.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Ken Taylor, the former Canadian ambassador known for his role in the Iran hostage crisis, died October 15, CBC News reported. He was 81.
    Famed chef &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/08/entertainment/paul-prudhomme-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Paul Prudhomme&lt;/a&gt; died October 8 at age 75, according to the New Orleans restaurant he owned, K-Paul&#39;s Louisiana Kitchen.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Famed chef Paul Prudhomme died October 8 at age 75, according to the New Orleans restaurant he owned, K-Paul's Louisiana Kitchen.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/07/entertainment/billy-joe-royal-obit-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Billy Joe Royal&lt;/a&gt;, a pop and country star best known for the 1965 hit &quot;Down in the Boondocks, died October 6 at the age of 73.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Billy Joe Royal, a pop and country star best known for the 1965 hit "Down in the Boondocks, died October 6 at the age of 73.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/06/us/activist-grace-lee-boggs-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Grace Lee Boggs&lt;/a&gt;, a writer, activist and feminist, &quot;died peacefully in her sleep&quot; at her home in Detroit, the Boggs Center website said October 6. She was 100.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Grace Lee Boggs, a writer, activist and feminist, "died peacefully in her sleep" at her home in Detroit, the Boggs Center website said October 6. She was 100.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/09/28/media/erik-roner-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Erik Roner&lt;/a&gt;, an extreme athlete who had been featured on MTV and Outside Television, died in a parachuting accident on September 28. He was 39.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Erik Roner, an extreme athlete who had been featured on MTV and Outside Television, died in a parachuting accident on September 28. He was 39.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/28/entertainment/catherine-coulson-twin-peaks-obit-feat/index.html&quot;&gt;Catherine Coulson &lt;/a&gt;was best known to &quot;Twin Peaks&quot; fans as the &quot;Log Lady&quot; from the surreal cult TV series. She died September 28 at the age of 71.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Catherine Coulson was best known to "Twin Peaks" fans as the "Log Lady" from the surreal cult TV series. She died September 28 at the age of 71.
    New York Yankees legend &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/23/us/yogi-berra-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Yogi Berra&lt;/a&gt;, who helped the team win 10 World Series titles, died September 22, the Yogi Berra Museum said. He was 90.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra, who helped the team win 10 World Series titles, died September 22, the Yogi Berra Museum said. He was 90.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/21/entertainment/jack-larson-obit-jimmy-olsen-superman-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jack Larson&lt;/a&gt;, best known for his role as reporter Jimmy Olsen on the first &quot;Superman&quot; TV show, died September 20 at his home in Brentwood, California. He was 87.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Jack Larson, best known for his role as reporter Jimmy Olsen on the first "Superman" TV show, died September 20 at his home in Brentwood, California. He was 87.
    Best-selling author &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/19/entertainment/jackie-collins-obit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jackie Collins&lt;/a&gt; died of breast cancer on September 19, according to her publicist Melody Korenbrot. She was 77.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Best-selling author Jackie Collins died of breast cancer on September 19, according to her publicist Melody Korenbrot. She was 77.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/14/entertainment/gary-richrath-reo-speedwagon-dies-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gary Richrath&lt;/a&gt;, the longtime guitarist for REO Speedwagon, died September 13, according to band member Kevin Cronin. He was 65.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Gary Richrath, the longtime guitarist for REO Speedwagon, died September 13, according to band member Kevin Cronin. He was 65.
    Three-time NBA MVP &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/13/us/moses-malone-dead/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Moses Malone&lt;/a&gt; died on September 13 at the age of 60. Malone was the first player in NBA history to be drafted out of high school. He played for 21 seasons and led the Philadelphia 76ers to the 1983 NBA title.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Three-time NBA MVP Moses Malone died on September 13 at the age of 60. Malone was the first player in NBA history to be drafted out of high school. He played for 21 seasons and led the Philadelphia 76ers to the 1983 NBA title.
    &quot;Iron Chef&quot; alum and restaurateur &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/12/living/kerry-simon-iron-chef-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kerry Simon&lt;/a&gt;, the quintessential celebrity chef who opened restaurants around the world, died September 11 at age 60, multiple sources confirmed.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    "Iron Chef" alum and restaurateur Kerry Simon, the quintessential celebrity chef who opened restaurants around the world, died September 11 at age 60, multiple sources confirmed.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/12/entertainment/dickie-moore-child-star-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dickie Moore&lt;/a&gt;, a child star who appeared in the &quot;Our Gang&quot; shorts and who later gave Shirley Temple one of her first on-screen kisses, died September 7. He was 89.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Dickie Moore, a child star who appeared in the "Our Gang" shorts and who later gave Shirley Temple one of her first on-screen kisses, died September 7. He was 89.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/07/entertainment/martin-milner-actor-obit-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Martin Milner&lt;/a&gt;, who starred in the hit &#39;60s and &#39;70s TV shows &quot;Adam 12&quot; and &quot;Route 66,&quot; died September 6, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck. He was 83.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Martin Milner, who starred in the hit '60s and '70s TV shows "Adam 12" and "Route 66," died September 6, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck. He was 83.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/02/entertainment/dean-jones-dies-disney-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dean Jones&lt;/a&gt;, the star of such Disney films as &quot;That Darn Cat!&quot; and &quot;The Love Bug,&quot; died on September 1. He was 84.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Dean Jones, the star of such Disney films as "That Darn Cat!" and "The Love Bug," died on September 1. He was 84.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/07/entertainment/brad-anderson-marmaduke-cartoonist-dies-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Brad Anderson&lt;/a&gt;, who created the popular comic strip &quot;Marmaduke,&quot; died August 30, according to his syndicate, Universal Uclick. He was 91.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Brad Anderson, who created the popular comic strip "Marmaduke," died August 30, according to his syndicate, Universal Uclick. He was 91.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/30/entertainment/wes-craven-horror-movie-director-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Wes Craven&lt;/a&gt;, who directed classic horror films such as &quot;A Nightmare on Elm Street&quot; and &quot;Scream,&quot; died August 30. Craven had been battling brain cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 76.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Wes Craven, who directed classic horror films such as "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Scream," died August 30. Craven had been battling brain cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 76.
    Acclaimed author and neurologist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/30/us/neurologist-oliver-sacks-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Oliver Sacks&lt;/a&gt;, who wrote about his battle with cancer, died August 30, his longtime collaborator, Kate Edgar, confirmed. He was 82.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Acclaimed author and neurologist Oliver Sacks, who wrote about his battle with cancer, died August 30, his longtime collaborator, Kate Edgar, confirmed. He was 82.
    Actor&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/29/entertainment/les-miserables-kyle-jean-baptiste-dead-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Kyle Jean-Baptiste&lt;/a&gt;, who made history as the first African-American to play the lead role in a Broadway production of &quot;Les Miserables,&quot; died August 28 in New York. He was 21. Marc Thibodeau, a spokesman for the production, said Jean-Baptiste fell from a fire escape.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Actor Kyle Jean-Baptiste, who made history as the first African-American to play the lead role in a Broadway production of "Les Miserables," died August 28 in New York. He was 21. Marc Thibodeau, a spokesman for the production, said Jean-Baptiste fell from a fire escape.
    Longtime NBA center&lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2556403-darryl-dawkins-basketball-hall-of-famer-dies-at-age-58?utm_source=cnn.com&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=editorial&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Darryl Dawkins&lt;/a&gt;, perhaps best known for his emphatic slam dunks, died August 27 at the age of 58.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Longtime NBA center Darryl Dawkins, perhaps best known for his emphatic slam dunks, died August 27 at the age of 58.
    Civil rights matriarch &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/26/us/civil-rights-matriarch-robinson-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Amelia Boynton Robinson&lt;/a&gt;, second from right, died on August 26. She suffered a stroke and had been hospitalized in Montgomery, Alabama. She was in her 100s.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Civil rights matriarch Amelia Boynton Robinson, second from right, died on August 26. She suffered a stroke and had been hospitalized in Montgomery, Alabama. She was in her 100s.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/25/us/dr-james-red-duke-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Dr. James &quot;Red&quot; Duke Jr.&lt;/a&gt;, the Texas surgeon who educated television viewers about health care, helped pioneer Life Flight and was on duty at Parkland Hospital after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, died August 25, at the age of 86.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Dr. James "Red" Duke Jr., the Texas surgeon who educated television viewers about health care, helped pioneer Life Flight and was on duty at Parkland Hospital after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, died August 25, at the age of 86.
    IndyCar racer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/24/us/indycar-justin-wilson-crash/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Justin Wilson &lt;/a&gt;died August 24 after being injured in a crash during a race in Pennsylvania. He was 37.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    IndyCar racer Justin Wilson died August 24 after being injured in a crash during a race in Pennsylvania. He was 37.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/19/entertainment/yvonne-craig-batgirl-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Actress Yvonne Craig&lt;/a&gt;, who played Batgirl in the &quot;Batman&quot; TV series, died August 17 at age 78.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Actress Yvonne Craig, who played Batgirl in the "Batman" TV series, died August 17 at age 78.
    The country&#39;s oldest known living veteran, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/18/politics/veteran-dies-month-after-meeting-obama/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Emma Didlake&lt;/a&gt;, died August 16, just one month after being honored by President Barack Obama in Washington. Didlake was 110 years old.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    The country's oldest known living veteran, Emma Didlake, died August 16, just one month after being honored by President Barack Obama in Washington. Didlake was 110 years old.
    Lifelong civil rights leader and former NAACP chairman &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/16/us/naacp-julian-bond-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Julian Bond&lt;/a&gt; died on August 15, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. He was 75.
    Photos: People we lost in 2015
    Lifelong civil rights leader and former NAACP chairman Julian Bond died on August 15, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. He was 75.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/16/entertainment/bob-johnston-producer-obit-rs-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bob Johnston&lt;/a&gt;, a staff producer at Columbia Records who worked on legendary LPs like Bob Dylan&#39;s &quot;Blonde on Blonde,&quot; Johnny Cash&#39;s &quot;At Folsom Prison&quot; and Simon &amp;amp; Garfunkel&#39;s &quot;Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme,&quot; passed away August 14 at a Nashville hospice. He was 83.