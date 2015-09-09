Wayne Gretzky Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Hall of Fame hockey player Wayne Gretzky , who is the all-time leading scorer in NHL history , with 2,857 career points (894 career goals and 1,963 career assists).

Personal:

Birth date: January 26, 1961

Birth place: Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Birth name: Wayne Douglas Gretzky

Father: Walter Gretzky, telephone technician

Mother: Phyllis (Hockin) Gretzky

Marriage: Janet Jones (July 16, 1988-present)

Children: Emma, Tristan, Trevor, Ty, Paulina

Other Facts:

Nicknamed "The Great One."

Only player to have his jersey number (No. 99) retired by the National Hockey League.

Won four Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers (1984-1985, 1987-1988) and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy (NHL Playoff MVP) twice (1985 and 1988).

Awarded the Hart Trophy (NHL MVP) nine times (1980-1987, 1989).

Won the Art Ross Trophy (NHL scoring title) 10 times (1981-1987, 1990-1991, 1994).

Made a cameo on the soap opera, "The Young and the Restless," in 1981.

Co-owner of the restaurant Wayne Gretzky's in downtown Toronto.

Part-owner of Wayne Gretzky Estates wines from Ontario's Niagara region.

Timeline:

1974 - At age 13, scores his 1,000th lifetime goal, in an exhibition hockey game.

1978 - At the World Junior Championship, leads the tournament with 17 points (eight goals and nine assists).

June 1978 - Turns professional, signing with the Indianapolis Racers of the World Hockey Association.

November 2, 1978 - Gretzky's contract is sold to the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers are one of four World Hockey Association teams to join the National Hockey League in 1979.

October 14, 1979 - Scores his first NHL goal against the Vancouver Canucks.

February 24, 1982 - Scores his 77th goal to break Phil Esposito's single season scoring record. Gretzky ends the season with 92 goals, which remains an NHL record.

1983-1984 - Scores at least one point in 51 consecutive games. Gretzky's record of the longest consecutive point scoring streak remains active in the NHL.

August 28-September 15, 1987 - Scores 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) in Team Canada's victory in the Canada Cup. The best-of-three finals between the USSR and Canada are "considered by many to be the best exhibition of hockey in history."

August 9, 1988 - His trade to the Los Angeles Kings is announced.

October 15, 1989 - Surpasses Gordie Howe to become the NHL's all-time leading scorer, with points 1850 and 1851.

October 26, 1990 - Earns his 2,000th career point, the only NHL player to reach that landmark.

March 23, 1994 - Scores his 802nd goal, passing Gordie Howe as the all-time leading goal scorer.

February 27, 1996 - Traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the St. Louis Blues.

July 21, 1996 - Signs with the New York Rangers as an unrestricted free agent.

April 18, 1999 - Retires following the Rangers' 2-1 loss in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Gretzky played 20 seasons in the NHL, and a total of 21 seasons professionally.

October 1, 1999 - Gretzky's jersey, number 99, is formally retired league-wide.

November 22, 1999 - Inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame, after the three year waiting period is waived.

June 2, 2000 - Announced as the managing partner of the Phoenix Coyotes. Gretzky officially begins his position on February 15, 2001, when the sale of the Coyotes is completed, and also becomes a minority owner.

2002 - Establishes the Wayne Gretzky Foundation to connect underprivileged youth with hockey.

February 2002 - The Canadian men's hockey team, for which Gretzky is the executive director, wins gold at the Winter Olympics for the first time in 50 years.

2005-2009 - Head coach of the Phoenix Coyotes.

October 2016 - Becomes partner and vice chairman of the Oilers Entertainment Group, which owns the Edmonton Oilers.