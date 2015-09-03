Breaking News

Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos

Updated 3:03 PM ET, Tue May 31, 2016

Refugees and migrants get off a fishing boat at the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey on Sunday, October 11. More than 1 million refugees and migrants escaped to Europe in 2015, the United Nations refugee agency said. Click through to see images from the migration crisis.
Refugees and migrants get off a fishing boat at the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey on Sunday, October 11. More than 1 million refugees and migrants escaped to Europe in 2015, the United Nations refugee agency said. Click through to see images from the migration crisis.
graphic warning - multiple images
A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned following the capsizing of a boat off the coast of Libya on Friday, May 27. The first five months of 2016 were &quot;particularly deadly,&quot; according to the U.N. refugee agency, with at least 2,510 migrant deaths through May compared to 1,855 in the same period in 2015.
A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned following the capsizing of a boat off the coast of Libya on Friday, May 27. The first five months of 2016 were "particularly deadly," according to the U.N. refugee agency, with at least 2,510 migrant deaths through May compared to 1,855 in the same period in 2015.
Migrants board a train at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, after the station was reopened on Thursday, September 3.
Migrants board a train at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, after the station was reopened on Thursday, September 3.
Children cry as migrants in Greece try to break through a police cordon to cross into Macedonia in August 2015. Thousands of migrants -- most of them fleeing Syria&#39;s bitter conflict -- were stranded in a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/22/europe/europe-macedonia-migrant-crisis/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;no-man&#39;s land&lt;/a&gt; on the border.
Children cry as migrants in Greece try to break through a police cordon to cross into Macedonia in August 2015. Thousands of migrants -- most of them fleeing Syria's bitter conflict -- were stranded in a no-man's land on the border.
Dustin, an 11-year-old Nigerian refugee, cries aboard a Spanish boat after being rescued from an overcrowded rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea north of Sabratha, Libya, on Thursday, July 28. Dustin said his mother died in Libya.
Dustin, an 11-year-old Nigerian refugee, cries aboard a Spanish boat after being rescued from an overcrowded rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea north of Sabratha, Libya, on Thursday, July 28. Dustin said his mother died in Libya.
A police officer in Calais, France, tries to prevent migrants from heading for the Channel Tunnel to England in June 2015.
A police officer in Calais, France, tries to prevent migrants from heading for the Channel Tunnel to England in June 2015.
A refugee, holding his son and daughter, cries tears of joy after their boat arrived on the Greek island of Kos in August 2015. The island in the Aegean Sea has been overwhelmed by Syrian refugees.
A refugee, holding his son and daughter, cries tears of joy after their boat arrived on the Greek island of Kos in August 2015. The island in the Aegean Sea has been overwhelmed by Syrian refugees.
A migrant walks past a burning shack in the southern part of the &quot;Jungle&quot; migrant camp in Calais, France, on Tuesday, March 1. Part of the camp is being demolished and the inhabitants relocated in response to unsanitary conditions at the site.
A migrant walks past a burning shack in the southern part of the "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, France, on Tuesday, March 1. Part of the camp is being demolished and the inhabitants relocated in response to unsanitary conditions at the site.
Migrants stumble as they cross a river north of Idomeni, Greece, attempting to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border control fence on Monday, March 14.
Migrants stumble as they cross a river north of Idomeni, Greece, attempting to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border control fence on Monday, March 14.
Authorities stand near the body of 2-year-old Alan Kurdi on the shore of Bodrum, Turkey, on Wednesday, September 2. Alan, his brother and their mother &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/03/europe/migration-crisis-aylan-kurdi-turkey-canada/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;drowned while fleeing Syria.&lt;/a&gt; This photo was shared around the world, often with a Turkish hashtag that means &quot;Flotsam of Humanity.&quot;
Authorities stand near the body of 2-year-old Alan Kurdi on the shore of Bodrum, Turkey, on Wednesday, September 2. Alan, his brother and their mother drowned while fleeing Syria. This photo was shared around the world, often with a Turkish hashtag that means "Flotsam of Humanity."
An excavator dumps life vests previously used by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos on Thursday, September 24.
An excavator dumps life vests previously used by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos on Thursday, September 24.
The Turkish coast guard helps refugees near Aydin, Turkey, after their boat toppled en route to Greece on Friday, January 22.
The Turkish coast guard helps refugees near Aydin, Turkey, after their boat toppled en route to Greece on Friday, January 22.
A woman sits with children around a fire at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni on Saturday, March 19.
A woman sits with children around a fire at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni on Saturday, March 19.
A column of migrants moves along a path between farm fields in Rigonce, Slovenia, on Sunday, October 25.
A column of migrants moves along a path between farm fields in Rigonce, Slovenia, on Sunday, October 25.
A ship crowded with migrants &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/25/middleeast/migrant-ship-overturns/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;flips onto its side&lt;/a&gt; Wednesday, May 25, as an Italian navy ship approaches off the coach of Libya. Passengers had rushed to the port side, a shift in weight that proved too much. Five people died and more than 500 were rescued.
A ship crowded with migrants flips onto its side Wednesday, May 25, as an Italian navy ship approaches off the coach of Libya. Passengers had rushed to the port side, a shift in weight that proved too much. Five people died and more than 500 were rescued.
Refugees break through a barbed-wire fence on the Greece-Macedonia border on Monday, February 29, as tensions boil over regarding new travel restrictions into Europe.
Refugees break through a barbed-wire fence on the Greece-Macedonia border on Monday, February 29, as tensions boil over regarding new travel restrictions into Europe.
A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak onto a train bound for Serbia in August 2015.
A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak onto a train bound for Serbia in August 2015.
The Kusadasi Ilgun, a sunken 20-foot boat, lies in waters off the Greek island of Samos on Sunday, November 1.
The Kusadasi Ilgun, a sunken 20-foot boat, lies in waters off the Greek island of Samos on Sunday, November 1.
Refugees rescued off the Libyan coast get their first sight of Sardinia as they sail in the Mediterranean Sea toward Cagliari, Italy, on Thursday, September 3.
Refugees rescued off the Libyan coast get their first sight of Sardinia as they sail in the Mediterranean Sea toward Cagliari, Italy, on Thursday, September 3.
A Belgian sailor throws life vests to refugees during a search-and-rescue mission off the Libyan coast in June 2015.
A Belgian sailor throws life vests to refugees during a search-and-rescue mission off the Libyan coast in June 2015.
Afghan migrants sit next to drying laundry at the Galatsi Olympic Hall in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, November 4.
Afghan migrants sit next to drying laundry at the Galatsi Olympic Hall in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, November 4.
Local residents and rescue workers help migrants from the sea after a boat carrying them sank off the island of Rhodes, Greece, in April 2015.
Local residents and rescue workers help migrants from the sea after a boat carrying them sank off the island of Rhodes, Greece, in April 2015.
Investigators in Burgenland, Austria, inspect an abandoned truck that contained the bodies of refugees who died of suffocation in August 2015. The 71 victims -- most likely &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/28/europe/migrant-crisis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fleeing war-ravaged Syria&lt;/a&gt; -- were 60 men, eight women and three children.
Investigators in Burgenland, Austria, inspect an abandoned truck that contained the bodies of refugees who died of suffocation in August 2015. The 71 victims -- most likely fleeing war-ravaged Syria -- were 60 men, eight women and three children.
Policemen try to disperse hundreds of migrants by spraying them with fire extinguishers during a registration procedure in Kos, Greece, in August 2015.
Policemen try to disperse hundreds of migrants by spraying them with fire extinguishers during a registration procedure in Kos, Greece, in August 2015.
Syrian refugees sleep on the floor of a train car taking them from Macedonia to the Serbian border in August 2015.
Syrian refugees sleep on the floor of a train car taking them from Macedonia to the Serbian border in August 2015.
More than 1 million refugees and migrants escaped to Europe in 2015, the U.N. refugee agency said.