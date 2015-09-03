If Donald Trump had a burn book, here's who might be in it

Story highlights
(CNN)Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump spent plenty of time Thursday describing people he likes -- including Kanye West and Tom Brady -- but he is probably more known for his long list of opponents.
As is his verbal style, the real estate mogul could go from hating on someone, to complimenting them, and then back to ranting about them -- in a particularly colorful fashion -- all in the span of one week.
Trump detailed his fighting philosophy in a chapter called "Revenge" from his 2008 "Think Big and Kick Ass (in Business and Life)."
"I learned it in high school, you've got to hit a bully really hard, really strongly, right between the eyes," Trump writes and relates a detailed account of his strategy in his famous feud with Rosie O'Donnell to illustrate his message.
If Trump had a "Mean Girls"-style burn book, here are some people (and things) who are likely to be in it:
The NFL
Trump was among the critics of the NFL when they decided to suspend Brady, following the Deflategate scandal.
He told Fox News, "He's a friend of mine, he's a great friend of mine, he's a great guy, and I think it's ridiculous the way they've treated him," and shared a video urging Brady to sue the NFL.
Barack Obama
Trump hates many things about the President and his policies, but the time Obama chewed gum in India is one that really got under his skin.
George Zimmerman
In July 2013, when Zimmerman was acquitted in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, Trump told Fox and Friends that while he doesn't disagree with the verdict, "I just don't think that Zimmerman is necessarily somebody who is going to heaven very quickly."
Martin Bashir
Trump has attacked many journalists in recent years, but he seems to have special disdain for MSNBC's Martin Bashir, as he shared a Vine where he simply says "Martin Bashir, you're a total loser— You're fired!"
Hollywood
Trump often critiques Hollywood movies, Hollywood stars and award ceremonies and he is often not pleased.
"They're remaking Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford— You can't do that! And now they're making Ghostbusters with only women— What's going on?" Trump said.
He also said that he's tired of Hollywood "remakes."
And suggested that he would be a better host at the Academy Awards.
"The Academy Awards last night were absolutely terrible — boring, ugly sets, everything. I have the perfect host for next year— me," he said.
China
Trump has been criticizing China, long before his presidential run.
The Iran deal
Trump has been a vocal and persistent critic of both the White House and Secretary of State John Kerry for their part in negotiation the Iran nuclear deal, and he didn't hold back when describing his feelings
Chuck Hagel
When former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel resigned, Trump was pleased and shared a message, calling Hagel "a disaster."
Obamacare
In the wake of rampant glitches in Obamacare's website, Trump also "fired" the "billion-dollar Obamacare website."
A-Rod
Trump shared a Vine with the caption "Arod sucks."
Russell Brand
He criticized Katy Perry for marrying "loser" Russell Brand.
Oscar Pistorius
Trump -- no stranger to pop culture (see above) -- also weighed in on the verdict and sentencing of South African sprint runner Oscar Pistorius after he was convicted of culpable homicide last year.
The "Ebola nurse"
Trump criticized Obama for letting those who visited areas in West Africa that contained Ebola in 2014, to return to the United States, and he was especially angry with a nurse who refused to abide by her quarantine.
Rapper Mac Miller
After the Pittsburgh rapper released a Billboard-charting hit "Donald Trump," the billionaire threatened to sue him for using his name without permission. And when Miller, who Trump consistently calls "Lilttle Mac Miller" on Twitter, gave him a plaque, Trump was having none of it.
Anthony Weiner
Trump might have more than one page in his burn book dedicated to former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, whom he recently called a "perv," as he dedicated four of his 10 Vines to slam Weiner in 2013.
Last week, Trump said that Weiner "obviously is psychologically disturbed" and alleged that his wife, Huma Abedin, a top adviser to Hillary Clinton, is divulging classified information from the state department.
Weiner fired back at Trump Tuesday night, calling him "outrageous."
And of course, Rosie O'Donnell
In one of the many, many times Trump attacked O'Donnell, Trump shared this message on Instagram: "Crazy Rosie O'Donnell mentioned me again on 'The View,' which is failing -- the ratings are terrible. She had to bring it up. I thought I could forget about her, but I can't. A total loser."