If Donald Trump had a burn book, here's who might be in it

(CNN) Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump spent plenty of time Thursday describing people he likes -- including Kanye West and Tom Brady -- but he is probably more known for his long list of opponents.

Congratulations to Tom Brady on yet another great victory- Tom is my friend and a total winner! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2015

As is his verbal style, the real estate mogul could go from hating on someone, to complimenting them, and then back to ranting about them -- in a particularly colorful fashion -- all in the span of one week.

Trump detailed his fighting philosophy in a chapter called "Revenge" from his 2008 "Think Big and Kick Ass (in Business and Life)."

"I learned it in high school, you've got to hit a bully really hard, really strongly, right between the eyes," Trump writes and relates a detailed account of his strategy in his famous feud with Rosie O'Donnell to illustrate his message.

If Trump had a "Mean Girls"-style burn book, here are some people (and things) who are likely to be in it: