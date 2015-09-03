The many versions of a Donald Trump meeting

(CNN) Donald Trump's meetings often end the same way -- with two very different takeaways.

The billionaire businessman has a private conversation with a prominent figure. Afterward, the two sides offer vastly -- sometimes comically -- different versions of that interaction.

This routine has been on display throughout Trump's presidential campaign, and surfaced once again on Wednesday following the Republican presidential nominee's high-stakes meeting with Mexico's president, Enrique Peña Nieto. The two men appeared to make contradicting statements on whether their private meeting included a discussion about how Trump's proposed wall along the US-Mexico border would be paid for.

Trump's approach illustrates how the real estate mogul doesn't follow the normal rules of the political game -- a style that is no doubt popular with some of his supporters and has turned off plenty of others.

"He's the worst type of politician because he'll think he can buy his way into what he wants and says whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear," David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth, told CNN last year. (Trump tweeted that McIntosh was "pathetic.")

