'Indescribable': Witness to the end of WWII

(CNN) On the morning of September 2, 1945, Lt. Cmdr. James Starnes stood on the deck of the USS Missouri, surrounded by his fellow seamen, hundreds of Allied warships and the blue waters of Tokyo Bay. In the distance, two smaller vessels approached the Missouri. On board were representatives of the Japanese Armed Forces and government, finally ready to bring an official end to six years of devastating war.

Starnes was just 24 years old at the time. That was 70 years ago, but he remembers the details of that historic day with striking clarity.

After the devastating atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Starnes and the rest of the USS Missouri's crew learned that the ship had been chosen as the site of the surrender by then-President Harry Truman. Before he was President, Truman represented his home state of Missouri in the Senate. Starnes was the Missouri's navigator and served as officer of the deck during the surrender ceremony.

"We thought ... let's get our swords out and polish them up and get our white uniforms out and dress up. Then we got word from Gen. (Douglas) MacArthur that we fought the Japanese in our undress khakis, as he called it, and we'll accept their surrender the same way. So we did."

Starnes recalls his concern that Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu, who had a wooden leg, might have trouble climbing the ladder from the admiral's barge up to the deck. But the surrender went off without a hitch. The ceremony began around 9 a.m. The captain's gig and admiral's barge brought the Japanese delegation out to the Missouri, where Starnes was there to greet them as they boarded the ship.

