Ways to help ongoing migrant crisis

- UNHCR reports at least 1,770 refugees and migrants have died this year crossing the Mediterranean Sea
- Organizations like CARE and Samaritan's Purse have taken action to help
So far this year more than 75,000 migrants and refugees have crossed the Mediterranean Sea seeking a new life. But more than 1,770 didn't make it, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
2016 became the deadliest year on record with 5,096 deaths at sea.
65.6 million people were displaced due to war, persecution and violence.
The journey into Europe remains dangerous and deadly. Organizations are providing life saving assistance, emergency aid and family reunification services.
