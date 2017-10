Ways to help ongoing migrant crisis

Story highlights UNHCR reports at least 1,770 refugees and migrants have died this year crossing the Mediterranean Sea

Organizations like CARE and Samaritan's Purse have taken action to help

(CNN)

2016 became the deadliest year on record with 5,096 deaths at sea

A woman cries after losing her baby as she sits in a rescue boat on May 24, 2017 off Lampedusa, Italy.

The journey into Europe remains dangerous and deadly. Organizations are providing life saving assistance, emergency aid and family reunification services.

You can help by simply clicking the button below.

Read More