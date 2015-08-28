Ways to help ongoing migrant crisis

Story highlights
- UNHCR reports at least 480 refugees and migrants have died this year crossing the Mediterranean Sea
- Organizations like the UNHCR and Save the Children have taken action to help
(CNN)
Data from the UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency, says that more than 16,000 migrants and refugees crossed the Mediterranean Sea seeking a new life and more than 400 have died or gone missing so far in 2017.
2016 has now become the deadliest year on record with 5,096 deaths at sea recorded.
Although over 1 million survived in 2015, the journey into Europe remains dangerous and deadly. Along with supporting the UN Refugee Agency, CNN Impact Your World has gathered ways you can help.