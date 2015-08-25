Breaking News

Most unlikely UNESCO site: The empty citadel of Vietnam

By Ron Emmons, for CNN

Updated 10:49 PM ET, Sun December 4, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ho Citadel was the capital of the short-lived Ho dynasty. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2011. Click on for 20 more of the planet&#39;s greatest World Heritage Sites.
Photos:
Ho Citadel (Vietnam)Ho Citadel was the capital of the short-lived Ho dynasty. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2011. Click on for 20 more of the planet's greatest World Heritage Sites.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
Easter Island, or Hanga Roa, is the most remote inhabited island on the planet. Carved from solid basalt between the 13th and 16th centuries, the group of more than 800 massive stone monuments known as moai scattered across the volcanic landscape are the legacy of a Polynesian society that settled here around 300 AD.
Photos:
Rapa Nui (Chile)Easter Island, or Hanga Roa, is the most remote inhabited island on the planet. Carved from solid basalt between the 13th and 16th centuries, the group of more than 800 massive stone monuments known as moai scattered across the volcanic landscape are the legacy of a Polynesian society that settled here around 300 AD.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
Ruled successively by various ancient empires, Valletta is one of the world&#39;s rare urban inhabited sites that&#39;s been preserved near perfectly. The tiny peninsula contains 320 monuments, making it one of the most concentrated historic areas in the world.
Photos:
Valletta (Malta)Ruled successively by various ancient empires, Valletta is one of the world's rare urban inhabited sites that's been preserved near perfectly. The tiny peninsula contains 320 monuments, making it one of the most concentrated historic areas in the world.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
Located within a 9,000-square-kilometer chunk of Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park contains half of the globe&#39;s known geothermal features, and is home to wildlife including grizzlies, wolves and bison.
Photos:
Yellowstone National Park (United States)Located within a 9,000-square-kilometer chunk of Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park contains half of the globe's known geothermal features, and is home to wildlife including grizzlies, wolves and bison.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
It&#39;s still on the tentative list of sites to be brought into the UNESCO fold. But as Myanmar&#39;s tourism industry expands, Bagan&#39;s profile is gaining prominence. The capital city of the first Myanmar Kingdom, this enormous Buddhist complex contains more than 2,500 intricate monuments dating to the 10th century.
Photos:
Bagan (Myanmar)It's still on the tentative list of sites to be brought into the UNESCO fold. But as Myanmar's tourism industry expands, Bagan's profile is gaining prominence. The capital city of the first Myanmar Kingdom, this enormous Buddhist complex contains more than 2,500 intricate monuments dating to the 10th century.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
Sculpted by erosion, the Goreme valley and its surroundings contain rock-hewn sanctuaries that provide unique evidence of Byzantine art in the post-Iconoclastic period. Underground towns dating to the 4th century can be observed.
Photos:
Goreme National Park and Cappadocia (Turkey)Sculpted by erosion, the Goreme valley and its surroundings contain rock-hewn sanctuaries that provide unique evidence of Byzantine art in the post-Iconoclastic period. Underground towns dating to the 4th century can be observed.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
Scattered between the twisting roots of the Cambodian jungle, this site dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu contains the remains of Khmer Empire capitals dating from the 9th to the 15th centuries. Among the most famous of its 100-strong group of monuments is the Temple of Angkor Wat and, at Angkor Thom, the sculptural Bayon Temple.
Photos:
Angkor (Cambodia)Scattered between the twisting roots of the Cambodian jungle, this site dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu contains the remains of Khmer Empire capitals dating from the 9th to the 15th centuries. Among the most famous of its 100-strong group of monuments is the Temple of Angkor Wat and, at Angkor Thom, the sculptural Bayon Temple.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
Looming over Athens, this Grecian citadel was built in the 5th century BC and continually beautified through the years. Despite being pillaged by everyone from the Byzantines to the Venetians, the site still provides insight into Greek mythology.
Photos:
Acropolis (Greece)Looming over Athens, this Grecian citadel was built in the 5th century BC and continually beautified through the years. Despite being pillaged by everyone from the Byzantines to the Venetians, the site still provides insight into Greek mythology.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
Between the Dead Sea and the Red Sea, Petra was the capital of the Nabataean caravanning kingdom from around the 6th century BC. Abandoned in the 2nd century AD after an earthquake, the desert city carved from rose-red limestone is one of the world&#39;s most important archaeological sites.
Photos:
Petra (Jordan)Between the Dead Sea and the Red Sea, Petra was the capital of the Nabataean caravanning kingdom from around the 6th century BC. Abandoned in the 2nd century AD after an earthquake, the desert city carved from rose-red limestone is one of the world's most important archaeological sites.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
Among the first sites to be listed by UNESCO in the 1970s, this otherworldly archipelago is located in the far reaches of the Pacific Ocean. On top of its bevy of endemic species, the island groups&#39; location at the confluence of three ocean currents attracts an array of marine life.
Photos:
Galapagos Islands (Ecuador)Among the first sites to be listed by UNESCO in the 1970s, this otherworldly archipelago is located in the far reaches of the Pacific Ocean. On top of its bevy of endemic species, the island groups' location at the confluence of three ocean currents attracts an array of marine life.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
The spectacular semicircular waterfall that forms the border of Argentina and Brazil spans almost 300 meters in diameter and up to 80 meters in height.
Photos:
Iguazu National Park (Brazil and Argentina)The spectacular semicircular waterfall that forms the border of Argentina and Brazil spans almost 300 meters in diameter and up to 80 meters in height.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
Composed of more than 3,000 individual reefs interspersed with more than 600 topical islands, the world&#39;s most extensive coral reef system has been protected since 1981. A 2012 study found that the delicate ecosystem has lost more than half of its coral since 1985.
Photos:
Great Barrier Reef (Australia)Composed of more than 3,000 individual reefs interspersed with more than 600 topical islands, the world's most extensive coral reef system has been protected since 1981. A 2012 study found that the delicate ecosystem has lost more than half of its coral since 1985.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
Located between emerald banana plantations in eastern Karnataka, the enormous group of monuments that comprise the former capital of the last great Hindu kingdom of Vijayanagara date to the 14th century.
Photos:
Hampi (India)Located between emerald banana plantations in eastern Karnataka, the enormous group of monuments that comprise the former capital of the last great Hindu kingdom of Vijayanagara date to the 14th century.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
Encompassing the largest ice mantle outside of Antarctica, this Patagonian park bordering Chile is one of the best places in the world to observe glacial activity. Its most famous ice mass is the cool blue Perito Mereno Glacier, from which giant icebergs crash into the milky waters of Lake Argentino.
Photos:
Los Glaciares National Park (Argentina)Encompassing the largest ice mantle outside of Antarctica, this Patagonian park bordering Chile is one of the best places in the world to observe glacial activity. Its most famous ice mass is the cool blue Perito Mereno Glacier, from which giant icebergs crash into the milky waters of Lake Argentino.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
The sites that comprise Cusco&#39;s Sacred City are spectacular in their own right, but nothing prepares a visitor for sunrise over the Incan city of Machu Picchu. At 2,430 meters above sea level, in the midst of a tropical mountain forest, the 15th-century settlement was among the few Inca sites that wasn&#39;t plundered by Spanish invaders.
Photos:
Machu Picchu (Peru)The sites that comprise Cusco's Sacred City are spectacular in their own right, but nothing prepares a visitor for sunrise over the Incan city of Machu Picchu. At 2,430 meters above sea level, in the midst of a tropical mountain forest, the 15th-century settlement was among the few Inca sites that wasn't plundered by Spanish invaders.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
On the coast of Normandy, this fortified village built in the shadow of a Gothic-style Benedictine abbey appears to float on the ocean at high tide. Despite its seemingly unstable sandbank foundations, the picturesque village has survived since the 11th century.
Photos:
Mont Saint-Michel (France)On the coast of Normandy, this fortified village built in the shadow of a Gothic-style Benedictine abbey appears to float on the ocean at high tide. Despite its seemingly unstable sandbank foundations, the picturesque village has survived since the 11th century.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
Comprising the Pyramid fields from Giza to Dahshur, including the majestic Great Sphinx, the Old Kingdom of Egypt was considered one of the seven wonders of the world in Hellenistic times.
Photos:
Pyramids of Giza (Egypt)Comprising the Pyramid fields from Giza to Dahshur, including the majestic Great Sphinx, the Old Kingdom of Egypt was considered one of the seven wonders of the world in Hellenistic times.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
Located in northern Tanzania and spilling into nearby Kenya, where the conservation area is known as the Masai Mara, this iconic savannah hosts the annual migration of 2 million wildebeest, zebra and gazelle followed by their predators, in search of pasture and water.
Photos:
Serengeti National Park (Tanzania)Located in northern Tanzania and spilling into nearby Kenya, where the conservation area is known as the Masai Mara, this iconic savannah hosts the annual migration of 2 million wildebeest, zebra and gazelle followed by their predators, in search of pasture and water.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
A breathtaking sight within the country&#39;s so-called &quot;cultural triangle,&quot; this ancient Ceylon city is also known as Lion Mountain for the giant clawed feet carved into the granite alongside a staircase leading to the remains of a fortified palace built atop the 370-meter peak. The site also features a series of stunning frescoes and lashings of &quot;Sigiri graffiti,&quot; one of the most ancient texts in the Sinhalese language.
Photos:
Sigiriya (Sri Lanka)A breathtaking sight within the country's so-called "cultural triangle," this ancient Ceylon city is also known as Lion Mountain for the giant clawed feet carved into the granite alongside a staircase leading to the remains of a fortified palace built atop the 370-meter peak. The site also features a series of stunning frescoes and lashings of "Sigiri graffiti," one of the most ancient texts in the Sinhalese language.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
Idyllically situated on a rocky cliff facing the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea, Tulum was one of the last cities built and inhabited by the Mayans, managing to survive around 70 years after the Spanish began occupying Mexico in the early 16th century.
Photos:
Tulum (Mexico)Idyllically situated on a rocky cliff facing the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea, Tulum was one of the last cities built and inhabited by the Mayans, managing to survive around 70 years after the Spanish began occupying Mexico in the early 16th century.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
Founded in the 5th century and spread over 118 small islands, Venice is an architectural masterpiece in which even the smallest buildings contain works by some of the world&#39;s greatest artists. Italy has the most World Heritage Sites of any nation (47).
Photos:
Venice and its lagoon (Italy)Founded in the 5th century and spread over 118 small islands, Venice is an architectural masterpiece in which even the smallest buildings contain works by some of the world's greatest artists. Italy has the most World Heritage Sites of any nation (47).
Hide Caption
21 of 21
Ho Citadel 3UNESCO Easter IslandUNESCO VallettaUNESCO YellowstoneUNESCO BaganUNESCO CappadociaUNESCO Angkor WatUNESCO acropolisUNESCO PetraUNESCO Galapagos 2UNESCO Iguassu fallsUNESCO Great Barrier reefUNESCO HampiUNESCO Mereno glacierUNESCO Machu PicchuUNESCO Mont St Michelunesco pyramids2UNESCO Serengeti 2UNESCO SigiriyaUNESCO Tulumunesco venice2

Story highlights

  • Vietnam has three citadels listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites and the latest -- and strangest -- is the Citadel of the Ho Dynasty
  • Ho Citadel, the capital city of the short-lived Ho Dynasty, is made up of four city walls surrounding farmland
  • Developing tourism may mean stopping agricultural activities and could affect locals' livelihood

CNN Travel's series often carries sponsorship originating from the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains full editorial control over all of its reports. Read the policy.

Thanh Hoa Province, Vietnam (CNN)You might expect a communist government to distance itself from its imperial past, but the Vietnamese regime has seen the value in celebrating the country's bygone emperors and promoting its ancient citadels as tourist destinations.

Since 1993, eight Vietnamese locations -- including three citadels -- have been designated as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, with another seven awaiting formal classification.
    Many of these sites are of great natural or historical significance, such as Ha Long Bay and the complex of monuments in Hue.
    But the citadel to most recently acquire UNESCO's seal of approval (in 2011) is the almost unknown Ho Citadel, situated in a remote backwater of Thanh Hoa Province, around 150 kilometers south of Hanoi.
    The choice of the Ho Citadel for such a prestigious honor is strange for a couple of reasons.
    Read More
    Firstly, the Ho Dynasty lasted just seven years (1400-1407), a mere drop in the ocean of Vietnam's turbulent history.
    Secondly, the citadel is empty.
    That's right -- no palaces, no temples, no monuments -- just four walls surrounding nothing but farmland.
    However, according to UNESCO, the citadel represents "an outstanding example of a new style of Southeast Asian imperial city."
    Intrigued by the notion of discovering a medieval city in the Vietnamese countryside, I decide to explore the empty citadel.

    What's left of the citadel

    The citadel -- built in three months and slotted together without any mortar -- is an impressive feat of 15th-century engineering.
    The citadel -- built in three months and slotted together without any mortar -- is an impressive feat of 15th-century engineering.
    I contact a friend, Xuan, who lives in Ninh Binh, about 60 kilometers east of the citadel.
    We arrive at the north gate of the Ho Citadel, pay the 10,000-dong (about 50 cents) entrance fee and scramble up the grassy banks to take in the panorama from the top of the wall.
    Xuan tells me the location was chosen according to the principles of feng shui, pointing out the Don Son and Tuong Son mountain ranges that protect the valley, and the Ma and Buoi Rivers that flow on either side of the citadel.
    Despite the bucolic view, my attention is drawn to the massive blocks of stone in the wall.
    They're slotted together without any mortar; some measure several cubic meters.
    These 600-year-old walls, which stretch almost a kilometer on each side, are remarkably intact, and the four vaulted gateways stand as sturdy as ever.
    Inevitably, parts of the wall have subsided or become overgrown with grass and shrubs, but that somehow adds to the site's mystique.
    Encompassed within the walls is a timeless scene of corn and rice fields, ponds and dirt tracks -- a picture of abundance and self-sufficiency.

    Short history of Ho Dynasty

    "So how come the Ho Dynasty was so short-lived?" I ask Xuan about this lesser known page of Vietnamese history.
    In the late 14th century, he explains, the Tran Dynasty was in disarray, and Ho Quy Ly (aka Le Quy Ly), a regent in the court of Emperor Tran Thuan Tong in Thang Long (Hanoi), laid plans to usurp the throne.
    In 1397 he had this new citadel built, a task that apparently took only three months -- an amazing feat of engineering in an age before power tools.
    When Ho invited the emperor to inspect the newly built citadel, initially known as Tay Do ("Western Capital"), he imprisoned then executed Tran Thuan Tong, establishing himself in 1400 as first emperor of the Ho Dynasty.
    After ruling for just a year, Ho Quy Ly relinquished the throne to his second son, Ho Han Thuong, who reigned for a mere six years, after which the Ho were overrun by the Ming from China.
    Despite his brief tenure in Vietnam's top job, Ho Quy Ly was responsible for the introduction of paper money and limits on land ownership, as well as opening ports to foreign trade and expanding the education curriculum to include subjects like mathematics and agriculture.
    We drive along the dirt road through the empty citadel toward the south gate, the citadel's main entrance, which is pierced by three arches, compared to just one in the north, east and west walls.
    We step into a bamboo hut outside the south gate where the walls are lined with illustrations of elephants and horses dragging huge slabs of stone from a quarry, bamboo rafts carrying the slabs downriver and men and beasts hauling the finely cut stones into place on the wall.
    From the bamboo hut we stroll into an almost empty museum where a few artifacts such as stone balls for use with slingshots and a terracotta phoenix head have been recovered from the site.

    Farming vs. tourism

    Developing tourism may mean banning farming activities at the site and thus affecting local livelihoods.
    Developing tourism may mean banning farming activities at the site and thus affecting local livelihoods.
    I leave Xuan chatting to the curator and clamber up on top of the south gate, where I imagine the empty citadel bustling with its 15th-century inhabitants as they throng the markets, palaces and temples that once stood within these impenetrable walls.
    Snapping back into the present, all I see is a file of school kids cycling through the rice paddies on their way home from school.
    Xuan comes out of the museum, and tells me of the curator's concern for the future of the citadel.
    As part of the deal with UNESCO, Vietnam is committed to protecting the citadel's heritage, which means preventing any new building from spoiling the view, and terminating agricultural production, such as rice farming, inside the citadel.
    Nguyen Xuan Toan, deputy director of the Center for Conservation of Ho Dynasty Citadel World Heritage, told Viet Nam News, "As the households possess land use rights, they continue to build houses and other structures and that causes difficulties in protecting the citadel."
    He also explained that plowing, raking and digging irrigation ditches within the citadel has exposed archaeological relics and has a negative impact on the underground architecture at the site.
    At present, it looks like local farmers will have to sacrifice their land rights if their country's leaders are determined to develop the citadel as a tourist attraction.
    As we ride away, I wonder what Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam's national hero, would make of this conundrum.
    FOLLOW CNN Travel

    Ron Emmons is a British writer/photographer who travels regularly throughout Southeast Asia from his base in Chiang Mai, Thailand. He writes for publishers including National Geographic and Rough Guides.