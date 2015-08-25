Briton on train attack: 'I'm not going to be the guy who dies sitting down'

Story highlights Chris Norman: "If you're going to die, try to do something about it"

Three Americans, Briton awarded French Legion of Honor for their actions

(CNN) A British man who helped subdue an apparent would-be attacker on a train in France said Tuesday that he preferred to die trying over sitting and waiting for a near-certain death.

"My position was, I'm not going to be the guy who dies sitting down," Chris Norman told CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday. "If you're going to die, try to do something about it."

Norman was among four people, including three Americans, who overpowered a man armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle Friday on a train from Amsterdam to Paris. Their actions are thought to have saved many lives.

The gunman has been identified by police as Ayoub El Khazzani, a 25-year-old Moroccan now charged by French authorities with attempted murder, attempted mass murder and membership in a terrorist organization.

For their actions, the four men who subdued El Khazzani were awarded the French Legion of Honor on Monday.

Read More