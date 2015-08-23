Prince Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Prince, a multitalented entertainer famed for his eclectic sound, glittery wardrobe and provocative lyrics.

Personal:

Birth date: June 7, 1958

Death date: April 21, 2016

Birth place: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Birth name: Prince Rogers Nelson

Father: John Nelson, jazz pianist

Mother: Mattie Shaw, social worker and singer

Marriages: Manuela Testolini Nelson (2001-2007, divorced); Mayte Garcia (1996-2000, divorced)

Children: One child, named "Boy Gregory" with Mayte Garcia. The baby died shortly after birth.

Other Facts:

Prince has won seven Prince has won seven Grammy Awards , and has earned 30 nominations.

Five of Prince's singles have topped the charts and 14 other songs hit the Top 10.

One Oscar win, for the original song score of "Purple Rain."

The singer's predilection for lavishly kinky story-songs earned him the nickname, His Royal Badness. He is also known as the "Purple One" because of his colorful fashions. In the film, "Purple Rain," his character was nicknamed "The Kid."

As the Minnesota Vikings prepped to take on the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFC championship game , Prince wrote a fight song entitled "Purple and Gold" to inspire his home team. The Vikings lost.

Prince declared, "Albums still matter; like books and black lives, albums still matter tonight and always," before presenting the award for Best Album during the 57th annual Grammy Awards.

JUST WATCHED Prince's most iconic moments Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Prince's most iconic moments 01:28

Timeline:

1978 - Prince's debut album, "For You," is released by Warner Bros. He plays all the instruments on the LP and produces it himself, making him, at 19-years-old, the youngest record producer in the history of Warner Bros. at the time.

1980 - "I Wanna be Your Lover," from Prince's eponymous sophomore album, peaks at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

1982-1983 - Prince scores a hit with the album, "1999." Three singles - the title track, "Little Red Corvette" and "Delirious" - reach the Top 40.

1984 - The film, "Purple Rain," a rock drama starring Prince, is released. Its soundtrack, by Prince and the Revolution, contains hits like, "When Doves Cry," "Let's Go Crazy" and "Purple Rain."

February 26, 1985 - Prince wins two Grammy awards for "Purple Rain" - Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special and Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal. He gets a third Grammy - Best Rhythm & Blues Song - for writing "I Feel For You," a hit recorded by Chaka Khan.

March 25, 1985 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score, for Purple Rain.

1985-1992 - Releases eight albums, one per year, including the soundtrack for Tim Burton's "Batman." Stars in two more movies, "Under the Cherry Moon" and "Graffiti Bridge." A concert film, "Sign 'o' the Times" hits theaters in 1987.

1987 - Unveils a $10 million recording complex/movie studio called Paisley Park in a Minneapolis suburb.

1993 - Changes his name to an unpronounceable symbol due to a dispute with his record label, Warner Bros. At the time, he is commonly called the "Artist Formerly Known as Prince."

1994 - Warner Bros. releases an abandoned collection of songs that has come to be known as "The Black Album." Bootleg copies of the tracks, recorded by Prince in 1987, had been circulating widely for years.

2000 - When the singer's publishing contract with Warner Bros. expires, he reclaims the name Prince.

2001 - Becomes a Jehovah's Witness.

2004 - Prince performs on the Grammy awards with Beyoncé. A month later, he is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

November 2006 - Prince opens 3121, a nightclub in Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He performs there on the weekends for six months.

April 21, 2016 - Prince Rogers Nelson dies at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota. 911 is called when he is found unresponsive in his home elevator -- CPR is attempted but unsuccessful. The cause of his death is unknown.

April 27, 2016 - Bremer Trust is appointed the Special Administrators by a Carver County judge to manage the estate of Prince and now "has the authority to...supervise the Decedent's assets and determine the identity of the Decedent's heirs." According to a court document, Prince did not have a will at the time of his death.

October 6, 2016 - Paisley Park is temporarily opened to the public.