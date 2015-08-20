Breaking News

Serena Williams: Stylish superstar

Updated 4:58 PM ET, Thu December 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Serena Williams in action during the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. Here&#39;s a look at her many different fashion styles, on court and off.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Serena Williams in action during the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. Here's a look at her many different fashion styles, on court and off.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Serena attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Serena attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
Serena enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Serena enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
Serena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
At the beginningSerena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
Serena Williams poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Parisian styleSerena Williams poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
Serena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
In the pinkSerena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
In 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Height of fashionIn 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
Williams, the world&#39;s No. 1 player, serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
If the cap fits...Williams, the world's No. 1 player, serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
Williams celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club&#39;s traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second &quot;Serena Slam.&quot;
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Traditional valuesWilliams celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club's traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second "Serena Slam."
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Serena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar &quot;Serena Slam,&quot; which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
The cat's whiskersSerena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar "Serena Slam," which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
Williams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Making an entranceWilliams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
In a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western &amp;amp; Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Glowing performanceIn a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Williams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Blue momentWilliams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
A more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Suitable occasionA more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
The Florida resident has triumphed at the US Open in New York six times.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Black and white imageThe Florida resident has triumphed at the US Open in New York six times.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
With her hair -- &lt;a href=&quot;/2012/08/15/sport/tennis/serena-venus-roddick-williams-tennis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;which she once described as &quot;super crazy&quot;&lt;/a&gt; -- tied back, Serena blasts a shot in a match against Ana Ivanovic in Cincinnati.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Power playWith her hair -- which she once described as "super crazy" -- tied back, Serena blasts a shot in a match against Ana Ivanovic in Cincinnati.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
Serena serves on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows, New York.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Out of the shadowsSerena serves on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows, New York.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
Williams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Up in the airWilliams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
Serena sports a new style at the Australian Open in 2013.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Hair-raisingSerena sports a new style at the Australian Open in 2013.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
Serena 0908Serena Vanity Fairserena williams wimbledon 2015Serena Williams US Open 1999serena william Fremch OpenSerena Williams Serena fashionserena williams practice serveSerena trophytennis fashion serena williams cat suitserena williams indian wells waveserena williams hairSerena Williams Hopman CupSerena Willaimstennis williams us opensport tennis williams cincinnatiserena williams heatserena celebratesSerena Williams Australian Open
A look at some of the many different styles adopted by Serena Williams throughout her dazzling tennis career.