Steph Curry dishes on trash-talking with Obama

By Deena Zaru

Updated 9:36 PM ET, Wed August 16, 2017

Washington (CNN)Golden State Warriors guard Stephen "Steph" Curry, who recently played golf with President Barack Obama in Martha's Vineyard, dished to Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday night about a competitive, trash-talking Obama.

"Basically it would be a 4-foot putt and when you're playing friendly games and it's not playing for money or anything, usually it's a gimme," Curry told Kimmel. "He'd be crickets, just silent, looking at you like, 'Alright, you're going to mark your putt? Alright, you're going to make that?' Put the pressure on you, that type of deal."
Curry played a round of golf with his father, Dell Curry, against Obama and NBA player Ray Allen, who is currently a free agent.
Curry said that the President "made fun" of Allen.
    "(He) said that (Allen) had a posse, that he needed a bus for all the people he brought to the course to meet the President," Curry said.
    Curry said that Obama and Allen won.
    U.S. President Barack Obama plays golf with former President Bill Clinton, left, and former U.S. trade representative Ron Kirk at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, on Saturday, August 15.
    U.S. President Barack Obama plays golf with former President Bill Clinton, left, and former U.S. trade representative Ron Kirk at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, on Saturday, August 15.
    Obama hands Clinton a golf ball after putting.
    Obama and Kirk embrace during their golf outing.
    Obama reacts to a putt alongside comedian Larry David as they play golf at Farm Neck Golf Club on Saturday, August 8.
    Obama lines up a putt as he plays golf on August 8.
    The Obamas greet well-wishers upon arriving at Martha&#39;s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Friday, August 7.
    President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha walk to Air Force One prior to leaving Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on August 7.
    Asked whether it was a relaxing experience, Curry said that he "couldn't relax at all" because there were "25 Secret Service agents on every hole."
    During his two-week Martha's Vineyard vacation, Obama also played golf at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oaks Bluff with retired NBA player Alonzo Mourning, former President Bill Clinton and others.