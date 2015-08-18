How Heidi Klum responded when Donald Trump said she's no longer a 10

(CNN) A day after Donald Trump declared that Heidi Klum is no longer a "10," the iconic supermodel fired back at the Republican presidential candidate in a video posted on Twitter.

In the 12-second video, Klum is at a photo shoot, wearing a white tee with the number 10 on it, when a man wearing a Donald Trump mask sneaks up behind her and snatches the number 10 tag off her shirt, revealing a "9.99."

Klum mockingly gasps in the video, tweeting "#TrumpHasSpoken #sadly #9.99 #NoLongerA10 #IHadAGoodRun #donaldtrump #HeidiTrumpsTrump #BeautyIsInTheEyeOfTheBeheld."

Trump mentioned Klum in an interview with the New York Times, in which he was asked about his comments on women.

"I find women to be amazing," Trump said but then admitting that he sometimes goes a "little bit far." Nevertheless, he added, "Heidi Klum. Sadly, she's no longer a 10."