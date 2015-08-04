The Internet can't break up these celebs

Jay-Z and Beyonce are either divorcing or having another baby every 18 months according to the internet. They were the subject of much Splitsville chatter in 2014 and that ramped up again in April 2016 with the release of her "Lemonade" album which contained songs referencing infidelity. He confirmed they hit a rough patch with his 2017 album, "4:44."

Skeptics have been predicting the end of Hugh and Crystal Hefner's May-September union almost since they married in 2012. But the couple is still going strong.

Kanye West is Kim Kardashian's third husband, and her track record is partially to blame for the almost constant rumors that their is trouble in their marriage. Two kids later they have survived everything from Kanye's health crisis and Kim's robbery.

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes have had a bit of a messy relationship from the start. Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville and Rimes to Dean Sheremet in 2008 when the couple met on the set of the Lifetime movie "Northern Lights." Soon, they had shed their respective spouses, and they married in 2011. Since then fans have been speculating that they won't last.