The Internet can't break up these celebs

Updated 10:32 AM ET, Tue July 11, 2017

Jay-Z and Beyonce are either divorcing or having another baby every 18 months according to the internet. They were the subject of much Splitsville chatter in 2014 and that ramped up again in April 2016 with the release of her &quot;Lemonade&quot; album which contained songs referencing infidelity. He confirmed they hit a rough patch with his 2017 album, &quot;4:44.&quot;
It seems like every year, there are rumors that actor spouses Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are about to call it quits. In August 2015 Will Smith &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/WillSmith/posts/10155774778905161&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;even took to his Facebook page to deny it. &lt;/a&gt;
Skeptics have been predicting the end of Hugh and Crystal Hefner&#39;s May-September union almost since they married in 2012. But the couple is still going strong.
Kanye West is Kim Kardashian&#39;s third husband, and her track record is partially to blame for the almost constant rumors that their is trouble in their marriage. Two kids later they have survived everything from Kanye&#39;s health crisis and Kim&#39;s robbery.
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes have had a bit of a messy relationship from the start. Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville and Rimes to Dean Sheremet in 2008 when the couple met on the set of the Lifetime movie &quot;Northern Lights.&quot; Soon, they had shed their respective spouses, and they married in 2011. Since then fans have been speculating that they won&#39;t last.
Tabloids love to sound the death knell for the longtime marriage of Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.gossipcop.com/tom-hanks-rita-wilson-divorce-split/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; The stories keep getting refuted, &lt;/a&gt;and the couple keeps on going.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman often spend time apart, with him making music and her making movies. Naturally, that leads to tons of rumors &lt;a href=&quot;http://guardianlv.com/2015/05/nicole-kidman-keith-urban-separate-for-the-summer-divorce-looming-ahead/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;that they are splitting. &lt;/a&gt;
George Clooney took a while to get married again, and you would think folks would have been thrilled when he wed Amal Alamuddin in 2014. They have been the subject of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.inquisitr.com/1717936/george-clooney-amal-alamuddin-divorce-couple-reportedly-ready-to-split-just-months-after-marrying/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;gossip that things aren&#39;t going well&lt;/a&gt;, but in 2017 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/06/entertainment/george-clooney-amal-clooney-twins/index.html&quot;&gt;welcomed a set of twins. &lt;/a&gt;
