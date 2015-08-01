(CNN) The puzzling disappearance of a Malaysian jetliner in 2014 is not the first time a plane has vanished without a trace.

Here are other cases of plane disappearances and disasters, some of which still remain unsolved.

2014: Malaysia Airlines Flight 370

International search teams combed the Indian Ocean for months, but found no clues. Aviation experts and government officials remain baffled over the mystery of the jet and the fate of the 239 people aboard.

2009: Air France Flight 447

The passenger jet, an Airbus A330, took off from Rio de Janeiro headed to Paris on May 31 of that year. A few hours later, as it crossed the Atlantic, it told control center its position.

That was the last contact with the plane. Its last known position -- two to four days by ship from the nearest ports -- complicated the searches.

It took almost two years before the bulk of the wreckage, the majority of bodies, and the voice and data recorders were recovered. All 228 people aboard died.

French authorities said ice crystals disrupted the system used to determine the plane's airspeed, causing the autopilot to disconnect. The plane plunged into the ocean.

2003: Boeing 727

The company jet vanished in the Angolan capital of Luanda.

There are conflicting reports on the number of people in the jet, but flight engineer Ben Charles Padilla is believed to be one of them . Some reports say he was alone, while others say three people were aboard.

The plane has not been heard from since. Its whereabouts are unknown to this day.

1999: EgyptAir Flight 990

A National Transportation Safety Board Official stands with piles of wreckage from EgyptAir Flight 990 on November 1, 2000.

The Boeing 767, en route to Cairo from New York City, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the Massachusetts coast in October of that year.

Though its debris was later found, speculation remains on the cause of the crash that killed all 217 people on board.

Theories included a possible suicide by the pilot or co-pilot, complete with tales of a chaotic struggle for controls in the cockpit. Egyptian authorities have said a mechanical failure was the cause.

1947: British Stardust

The British aircraft vanished after takeoff from Buenos Aires, headed to Chile.

1945: Flight 19 Navy Bombers

Members of the Navy pose in front of one of the Flight 19 planes that disappeared in 1945.

Flight 19 refers to five Navy bombers that disappeared off the Florida coast on December 5 of that year.

Radio transmissions indicated that the instructor got lost when compasses malfunctioned. Radio contact was lost before the exact problem was determined, and no traces of the planes were ever found.

Adding to the mystery, a search aircraft sent to look for Flight 19 also disappeared. The patrol plane, which took off later that day, has not been seen or heard from since.

Flight 19 was reported in the area informally known as the Bermuda Triangle.

1942: British fighter

Its pilot was never heard from again, and the damaged P-40 Kittyhawk was presumed lost forever.

But in 2012, an oil company worker discovered it seven decades after the accident. Surprisingly, it was extraordinarily well-preserved, and most of its fuselage, wings, tail and cockpit instruments were intact.

1937: Amelia Earhart

The groundbreaking aviator was on her most ambitious flight, vying to become the first woman to fly around the world.

In 1937, she attempted the voyage in her twin-engine Lockheed Electra. With about 7,000 miles left to go, she made a challenging landing at Howland Island in the mid-Pacific .

Her radio transmissions became unclear, and the last thing she reported over her radio was, "We are running north and south," according to an online biography.

After spending $4 million and searching 250,000 square miles of ocean, the United States called off its search.