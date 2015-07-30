Breaking News

Remembering the passengers of MH370

Updated 12:31 PM ET, Thu July 30, 2015

There is still no way to know for sure why Flight MH370 ended, but we are learning more about the lives of those on board. CNN is remembering them through snapshots shared with us.
Rodney and Mary Burrows were looking forward to becoming first-time grandparents after their return home to Australia.
Australians Catherine and Robert Lawton were traveling with friends on vacation when the flight disappeared.
Paul Weeks was traveling to Mongolia for a new job as an engineer. His wife says Paul left behind his watch and his wedding ring before the trip, in case anything happened to him while he was away. Anderson spoke with &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.it/1kN1Yxu&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Paul&#39;s brother &amp;amp; sister&lt;/a&gt; who said they are coping by spending time together as a family.
Paul Weeks was traveling to Mongolia for a new job as an engineer. His wife says Paul left behind his watch and his wedding ring before the trip, in case anything happened to him while he was away. Anderson spoke with Paul's brother & sister who said they are coping by spending time together as a family.
Chandrika Sharma, left, was on Flight 370; her daughter Meghna and husband K.S. Narendran wait patiently, trying to manage their anxiety and longing for her return.
Chandrika Sharma, left, was on Flight 370; her daughter Meghna and husband K.S. Narendran wait patiently, trying to manage their anxiety and longing for her return.
Muktesh Mukherjee and Xiaomo Bai had been vacationing in Vietnam and were on their way home to their two young sons in Beijing.
Muktesh Mukherjee and Xiaomo Bai had been vacationing in Vietnam and were on their way home to their two young sons in Beijing.
76-year-old Liu Rusheng, an accomplished calligrapher and one of the oldest passengers on the flight, was in Malaysia to attend an art exhibition with his wife.
76-year-old Liu Rusheng, an accomplished calligrapher and one of the oldest passengers on the flight, was in Malaysia to attend an art exhibition with his wife.
Teens Hadrien Wattrelos and Zhao Yan are shown in a photo on Wattrelos&#39; Facebook page. The photo is captioned, simply, &quot;I love you,&quot; in French.
Teens Hadrien Wattrelos and Zhao Yan are shown in a photo on Wattrelos' Facebook page. The photo is captioned, simply, "I love you," in French.
Firman Chandra Siregar, 24, studied electrical engineering in Indonesia and was on his way to Beijing on board Flight 370 to start a new job at an oil company.
Firman Chandra Siregar, 24, studied electrical engineering in Indonesia and was on his way to Beijing on board Flight 370 to start a new job at an oil company.
Patrick Francis Gomes, center, was the in-flight supervisor for the missing plane. His daughter describes him as a quiet person with a sense of humor.
Patrick Francis Gomes, center, was the in-flight supervisor for the missing plane. His daughter describes him as a quiet person with a sense of humor.
Ch&#39;ng Mei Ling, a Malaysian citizen who lives in Pennsylvania, is a process engineer at a chemical company.
Ch'ng Mei Ling, a Malaysian citizen who lives in Pennsylvania, is a process engineer at a chemical company.
We do not have photos of all 239 passengers, but we wanted to remember that there are loved ones around the world missing them right now.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/specials/asia/mh370&quot;&gt; View CNN&#39;s complete coverage of Flight 370.&lt;/a&gt;
We do not have photos of all 239 passengers, but we wanted to remember that there are loved ones around the world missing them right now. View CNN's complete coverage of Flight 370.
There is still no way to know for sure why MH370 ended, but we are learning more about the lives lost in this tragedy.