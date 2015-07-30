Mapping MH370: Takeoff, disappearance, searches ... and debris found

(CNN) Malaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared in the early hours of March 8, 2014, less than an hour after it took off from Kuala Lumpur.

Here are maps showing what happened.

Take-off

Disappearance, first searches

Many details and theories about the plane's route came in the hours and days after the disappearance. To start with, searches were launched on land and sea north, north-east and north-west of Kuala Lumpur. Radar transmissions and pilot communications were studied in depth:

At 1:19 a.m., one of the pilots says "Good night, Malaysian three seven zero," to air traffic controllers as the plane moves from Malaysian to Vietnamese airspace.

At 1:21 a.m., the plane's transponder, which identifies the flight to air traffic controllers, stops communicating.

Between 1:21 a.m. and 1:28 a.m. the plane appears to change course, making a sharp left turn.

At 2:15 a.m. radar tracks a plane traveling west, then making a turn either to the north or south.

Massive search in new area

Expert research, including groundbreaking analysis of satellite data pointed to the plane traveling south , over the wide open expanse of the Indian Ocean. New search areas were computed to gauge when the plane, if on autopilot, would have run out of fuel and fallen from the sky.

Search broadens, goes underwater

In April 2015, officials from Malaysia, Australia and China announced the search area would be increased to 120,000 square kilometers if no trace was found in the existing search zone.

Piece of wreckage washes ashore