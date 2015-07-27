Breaking News

2016 Presidential Debates Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 11:55 AM ET, Mon September 5, 2016

CHARLESTON, SC - JANUARY 17: Democratic presidential candidates Martin OMalley (L), Hillary Clinton (C) and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) participate in the Democratic Candidates Debate hosted by NBC News and YouTube on January 17, 2016 in Charleston, South Carolina. This is the final debate for the Democratic candidates before the Iowa caucuses. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

(CNN)Here's a look at the 2016 presidential debates:

August 3, 2015
Event Type: Republican Forum
Location: Manchester, New Hampshire
Sponsors: KCRG-TV, WGIR-AM, New Hampshire Union Leader, Cedar Rapids Gazette, Post & Courier
Moderator: Jack Heath
Participants: Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, John Kasich, George Pataki, Rand Paul, Rick Perry, Marco Rubio, Rick Santorum, Scott Walker
Transcript
    August 6, 2015
    Event Type: Republican Debate
    Location: Cleveland, Ohio
    Sponsors:     Fox News/Facebook/Ohio Republican Party
    Moderators: Bret Baier, Megyn Kelly, Chris Wallace
    Participants (decided by polling data    ): First Debate - Carly Fiorina, Jim Gilmore, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, George Pataki, Rick Perry, Rick Santorum; Second Debate - Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee, John Kasich, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Scott Walker
    Transcript - First Debate
    Transcript - Second Debate
    September 16, 2015
    Event Type: Republican Debate
    Location: Simi Valley, California
    Sponsors: CNN/Salem Radio/Reagan Library Foundation
    Moderators:     Jake Tapper; Dana Bash and Hugh Hewitt also participate
    Participants: First Debate - Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, George Pataki, Rick Santorum; Second Debate - Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina, Mike Huckabee, John Kasich, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Scott Walker
    Transcript - First Debate
    Transcript -     Second Debate
    October 13, 2015
    Event Type: Democratic Debate
    Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
    Sponsors:     CNN/Facebook
    Moderators: Anderson Cooper; Dana Bash, Juan Carlos Lopez, Don Lemon also participate
    Participants: Lincoln Chafee, Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley, Bernie Sanders, Jim Webb
    Transcript
    October 28, 2015
    Event Type: Republican Debate
    Title: Your Money, Your Vote: The Presidential Debate on the Economy
    Location: Boulder, Colorado
    Sponsors: CNBC/The University of Colorado Boulder
    Moderators:     Carl Quintanilla, Becky Quick, John Harwood
    Participants: First Debate - Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, George Pataki, Rick Santorum; Second Debate - Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina, Mike Huckabee, John Kasich, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump
    Transcript - First Debate
    Transcript - Second Debate
    November 10, 2015
    Event Type: Republican Debate
    Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
    Sponsors: Fox Business Network/Wall Street Journal
    Moderators:     Sandra Smith, Trish Regan, Gerald Seib and Neil Cavuto, Maria Bartiromo, Gerard Baker
    Participants: First Debate - Chris Christie, Mike Huckabee, Bobby Jindal, Rick Santorum; Second Debate - Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina, John Kasich, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump
    Transcript - First Debate
    Transcript -     Second Debate
    November 14, 2015
    Event Type: Democratic Debate
    Location: Des Moines, Iowa
    Sponsors:     CBS, KCCI and The Des Moines Register
    Moderators: John Dickerson; Nancy Cordes, Kevin Cooney, Kathie Obradovich also participate
    Participants: Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley, Bernie Sanders
    Transcript
    December 15, 2015
    Event Type: Republican Debate
    Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
    Sponsors: CNN/Salem Radio
    Moderators:     Wolf Blitzer; Dana Bash and Hugh Hewitt also participate
    Participants: First Debate - Lindsey Graham, Mike Huckabee, George Pataki, Rick Santorum; Second Debate - Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina, John Kasich, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump
    Transcript - First Debate
    Transcript -     Second Debate
    December 19, 2015
    Event Type: Democratic Debate
    Location: Manchester, New Hampshire
    Sponsors:     ABC and WMUR
    Moderators: David Muir and Martha Raddatz
    Participants: Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley, Bernie Sanders
    Transcript
    January 14, 2016
    Event Type: Republican Debate
    Location: North Charleston, South Carolina
    Sponsors: Fox Business Network
    Moderators:     First Debate - Trish Regan and Sandra Smith; Second Debate - Neil Cavuto and Maria Bartiromo
    Participants: First Debate - Carly Fiorina, Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum; Second Debate - Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, John Kasich, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump
    Transcript - First Debate
    Transcript -     Second Debate
    January 17, 2016
    Event Type: Democratic Debate
    Location: Charleston, South Carolina
    Sponsors:     NBC, YouTube and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute
    Moderators: Lester Holt and Andrea Mitchell
    Participants: Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley, Bernie Sanders
    Transcript
    January 25, 2016
    Event Type: Democratic Presidential Candidates Town Hall Meeting
    Location: Des Moines, Iowa
    Sponsor:     CNN
    Moderator: Chris Cuomo
    Participants: Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley, Bernie Sanders
    Transcript
    January 28, 2016
    Event Type: Republican Debate
    Location: Des Moines, Iowa
    Sponsors: Fox News and Google
    Moderators: Bret Baier, Megyn Kelly, Chris Wallace
    Participants: First Debate - Carly Fiorina, Jim Gilmore, Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum; Second Debate - Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, John Kasich, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio
    Transcript - First Debate
    Transcript -     Second Debate
    February 3, 2016
    Event Type: Democratic Town Hall
    Location: Derry, New Hampshire
    Sponsor:     CNN
    Moderator: Anderson Cooper
    Participants: Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders
    Transcript
    February 4, 2016
    Event Type: Democratic Debate
    Location: Durham, New Hampshire
    Sponsor:     MSNBC
    Moderators: Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow
    Participants: Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders
    Transcript
    February 6, 2016
    Event Type: Republican Debate
    Location: Manchester, New Hampshire
    Sponsors:     ABC News and IJReview
    Moderators: David Muir and Martha Raddatz
    Participants: Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, John Kasich, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump
    Transcript
    February 11, 2016
    Event Type: Democratic Debate
    Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
    Sponsors:     PBS/WETA
    Moderators: Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff
    Participants: Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders
    Transcript
    February 13, 2016
    Event Type: Republican Debate
    Location: Greenville, South Carolina
    Sponsor:     CBS News
    Moderator: John Dickerson
    Participants: Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, John Kasich, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump
    Transcript
    February 17, 2016
    Event Type: Republican Town Hall
    Location: Greenville, South Carolina
    Sponsor:     CNN
    Moderator: Anderson Cooper
    Participants: Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio
    Transcript
    February 18, 2016
    Event Type: Republican Town Hall
    Location: Columbia, South Carolina
    Sponsor:     CNN
    Moderator: Anderson Cooper
    Participants: Jeb Bush, John Kasich, Donald Trump
    Transcript
    February 23, 2016
    Event Type: Democratic Town Hall
    Location: Columbia, South Carolina
    Sponsors:     CNN
    Moderator: Chris Cuomo
    Participants: Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders
    Transcript
    February 25, 2016
    Event Type: Republican Debate
    Location: Houston, Texas
    Sponsors:     CNN/Telemundo/Salem Communications
    Moderator: Wolf Blitzer
    Participants: Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, John Kasich, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump
    Transcript
    March 3, 2016
    Event Type: Republican Debate
    Location: Detroit, Michigan
    Sponsors:     Fox News
    Moderators: Bret Baier, Megyn Kelly, Chris Wallace
    Participants: Ted Cruz, John Kasich, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump
    Transcript
    March 6, 2016
    Event Type: Democratic Debate
    Location: Flint, Michigan
    Sponsors:     CNN
    Moderator: Anderson Cooper
    Participants: Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders
    Transcript
    March 9, 2016
    Event Type: Democratic Debate
    Location: Miami, Florida
    Sponsors:     Univision/Washington Post/Florida Democratic Party
    Moderators: Maria Elena Salinas, Jorge Ramos, Karen Tumulty
    Participants: Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders
    Transcript
    March 10, 2016
    Event Type: Republican Debate
    Location: Miami, Florida
    Sponsors:     CNN/Salem Media Group/The Washington Times
    Moderators: Jake Tapper; Dana Bash and Hugh Hewitt also participate
    Participants: Ted Cruz, John Kasich, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump
    Transcript
    April 14, 2016
    Event Type: Democratic Debate
    Location: Brooklyn, New York
    Sponsors:     CNN/NY1
    Moderators: Wolf Blitzer; Dana Bash and Errol Louis also participate
    Participants: Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders
    Transcript
    September 26, 2016
    Event Type: First Presidential Debate
    Location:     Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York
    Sponsor: Commission on Presidential Debates
    Moderator: Lester Holt
    October 4, 2016
    Event Type: Vice Presidential Debate
    Location:     Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia
    Sponsor: Commission on Presidential Debates
    Moderator: Elaine Quijano
    October 9, 2016
    Event Type: Second Presidential Debate
    Location:     Washington University in St. Louis
    Sponsor: Commission on Presidential Debates
    Moderators: Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz
    October 19, 2016
    Event Type: Third Presidential Debate
    Location:     University of Nevada-Las Vegas
    Sponsor: Commission on Presidential Debates
    Moderator: Chris Wallace
