Breaking News

Ralph Steadman: The cartoonist who changed the face of American journalism

By Jolyon Webber, Hungertv.com

Updated 4:36 AM ET, Fri July 24, 2015

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Steadman&#39;s original version of this image appeared as an illustration to Hunter S. Thompson&#39;s book &quot;Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas&quot; in 1972. Thompson&#39;s signature can be seen bottom left, one of the few pieces of Steadman&#39;s work that the infamous writer countersigned.
Photos: Gonzo art
Steadman's original version of this image appeared as an illustration to Hunter S. Thompson's book "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" in 1972. Thompson's signature can be seen bottom left, one of the few pieces of Steadman's work that the infamous writer countersigned.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Steadman&#39;s new book &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bloomsbury.com/uk/nextinction-9781472911681/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nextinction&lt;/a&gt; portrays birds that are close to extinction, plus a few from his imagination. Pictured, &quot;Black Shrike on a Bike&quot;.
Photos: Gonzo art
Steadman's new book Nextinction portrays birds that are close to extinction, plus a few from his imagination. Pictured, "Black Shrike on a Bike".
Hide Caption
2 of 7
&quot;Chatham Island Shag Altercation with Blots&quot; by Ralph Steadman.
Photos: Gonzo art
"Chatham Island Shag Altercation with Blots" by Ralph Steadman.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Steadman: &quot;I&#39;m a bit of a polluter really, when I think back now to the number of trees I&#39;ve used up in the course of my work.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;Pictured, &quot;Philippine Eagle Thinking&quot;.
Photos: Gonzo art
Steadman: "I'm a bit of a polluter really, when I think back now to the number of trees I've used up in the course of my work."
Pictured, "Philippine Eagle Thinking".
Hide Caption
4 of 7
&quot;Clowns&quot; by Ralph Steadman, 1988. A retrospective of 50 years of the legendary illustrator&#39;s cartoons is showing at Lazarides gallery, London.
Photos: Gonzo art
"Clowns" by Ralph Steadman, 1988. A retrospective of 50 years of the legendary illustrator's cartoons is showing at Lazarides gallery, London.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
In &quot;Your Favourite High Street Banks&quot;, 1985, Steadman turned his cynical eye and pen to the UK financial sector. Pictured, Lloyds.
Photos: Gonzo art
In "Your Favourite High Street Banks", 1985, Steadman turned his cynical eye and pen to the UK financial sector. Pictured, Lloyds.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
&quot;William Shakespeare&quot; by Ralph Steadman.
Photos: Gonzo art
"William Shakespeare" by Ralph Steadman.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
Ralph Steadman Vintage Dr Gonzo HungerNEXTINCTIONS Black Shrike on a Bike 16714 Ralph SteadmanNEXTINCTIONS Chatham Island Shag Altercation with Blots 16712 Ralph SteadmanNEXTINCTIONS Philippine Eagle Thinking 521039 Ralph SteadmanRalph Steadman Clowns A 22324Ralph Steadman Lloyds HungerRalph Steadman William Shakespeare Hunger

This article was originally published on Hungertv.com -- the online counterpart to Hunger, Rankin's biannual fashion and culture magazine.

(CNN)Ralph Steadman likes to swim first thing in the morning, but it leaves him feeling dizzy.

"I think I'm starting to feel the effects of gravity. And I've been thinking about birds, because of the new book, watching them zoom about so effortlessly. It's just made me think that gravity's a bugger really. It just seems to get worse as you get older. I've always thought that we should live the other way round -- be born old and then grow younger".
The new book is Nextinction -- his second collaboration with conservationist Ceri Levy - focusing on birds that are close to extinction, plus a few from his imagination. In conjunction with this, an exhibition at Lazarides Gallery, Printin' Backwuds, is looking at fifty years' worth of work from the cartoonists career.
On show will be over thirty rare works from his archives, including never-before-seen prints countersigned by Hunter S. Thompson and others that bear the bullet holes from the wayward gun of William Burroughs.
    Steadman is happy to talk about everything and anything, other than these two things. He's digressive and funny, slightly forgetful (a disembodied voice from down the telephone line often acts as prompt) and utterly charming -- not what you night expect from the spiky, confrontational aesthetic of his work.
    Read More
    He is, of course, most commonly associated with Thompson, collaborating first in 1969 on 'The Kentucky Derby is Decadent and Depraved' for Scanlan's Monthly, right up until the writer's death ten years ago.
    Written by Thompson "under duress" and sketched by Steadman "with eyebrow pencil and lipstick" (he forgot his pencils), it was dubbed 'Gonzo' journalism and spawned a new form of reportage.
    However, over the years he's produced over twenty-five books of his own, including work on Leonardo Da Vinci, Sigmund Freud and God, as well as collaborations with former poet laureate Ted Hughes and Will Self.
    "I'm a bit of a polluter really, when I think back now to the number of trees I've used up in the course of my work. It's nice to know that at least that they weren't just used as bio-wood."
    Read more at HungerTV.com