Mapping Morocco through portraits

(CNN) Photography has, traditionally, been a somewhat contentious art form in Morocco. Design, architecture, fashion -- these are areas where the country shines. Photographs, however, seem to make many Moroccans uncomfortable.

"There's no way I can take a camera and just do street photography in Morocco. People will get aggressive," says Leila Alaoui , a French-Moroccan photographer who is making waves with her striking portraits. The reasons, she notes, are myriad, and range from superstition to feelings of being exploited.

"There is an association with witchcraft and there's this kind of fear that if someone takes your photo, they can use it after and put a spell on you," she admits.

"The second reason is I think people are getting tired of European tourists coming in and taking photos of exotic Morocco. People feel like they're being a bit used."

As a result, Alaoui says it takes her time to get locals to pose for her.