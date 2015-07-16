Breaking News

How do screams scare us?

By Sandee LaMotte

Updated 8:37 PM ET, Fri July 17, 2015

Scream queen Heather Langenkamp is hearing a voice of terror in "A Nightmare On Elm Street" in 1984.
Mark Patton is often called the first male scream queen for his part in 1985's "Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge."
Jamie Lee Curtis has had a varied career in Hollywood for over 35 years, but she&#39;s paid homage several times to her &quot;scream queen&quot; role (including Fox&#39;s upcoming series &quot;Scream Queens&quot;) as Laurie Strode in the 1978 slasher classic &quot;Halloween.&quot;
Jamie Lee Curtis has had a varied career in Hollywood for over 35 years, but she's paid homage several times to her "scream queen" role (including Fox's upcoming series "Scream Queens") as Laurie Strode in the 1978 slasher classic "Halloween."
Janet Leigh&#39;s screams in the&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bT7a8Gv9qdA&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; famous shower scene&lt;/a&gt; from the film &quot;Psycho&quot; are often cited as the most frightening put on the silver screen. The 1960 film was directed by Alfred Hitchcock.
Janet Leigh's screams in the famous shower scene from the film "Psycho" are often cited as the most frightening put on the silver screen. The 1960 film was directed by Alfred Hitchcock.
One of the earliest &quot;scream queens&quot; in Hollywood, Canadian-born actress Fay Wray looks on in horror in a scene from 1933&#39;s &quot;King Kong,&quot; directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack.
One of the earliest "scream queens" in Hollywood, Canadian-born actress Fay Wray looks on in horror in a scene from 1933's "King Kong," directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack.
The screech emitted by the &quot;Wicked Witch of the West,&quot; played by Margaret Hamilton, as she melted into a puddle in the famous scene from &quot;The Wizard Of Oz,&quot; would probably not rate high on the roughness scale of any scream meter, but it was fun to see her get her due.
The screech emitted by the "Wicked Witch of the West," played by Margaret Hamilton, as she melted into a puddle in the famous scene from "The Wizard Of Oz," would probably not rate high on the roughness scale of any scream meter, but it was fun to see her get her due.
The combination of a nighttime attack with Susan Backlinie&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrEvK-tv5OI&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;gut-wretching screams and sobs&lt;/a&gt; helped get Steven Spielberg&#39;s 1975 blockbuster &quot;Jaws&quot; off to a terrifying start.
The combination of a nighttime attack with Susan Backlinie's gut-wretching screams and sobs helped get Steven Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster "Jaws" off to a terrifying start.
It&#39;s hard to know which scream is better, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zlu7S8dUUBY&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Macaulay Culkin&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; in &quot;Home Alone&quot; or &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YT1bU5SpwF4&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Marv&#39;s when he&#39;s being attacked by the pigeons&lt;/a&gt; in &quot;Home Alone 2.&quot;
It's hard to know which scream is better, Macaulay Culkin's in "Home Alone" or Marv's when he's being attacked by the pigeons in "Home Alone 2."
Jennifer Love Hewitt in hysterics in a scene from the 1998 film &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk1p6x8_Rps&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;I Still Know What You Did Last Summer&lt;/a&gt;.&quot;
Jennifer Love Hewitt in hysterics in a scene from the 1998 film "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer."
Why do we find &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIaFtAKnqBU&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;goat screams&lt;/a&gt; so fascinating? Because they scream just like humans, says Emory University psychologist and scream researcher &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.emory.edu/stories/2013/10/esc_psychology_of_a_scream/campus.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Harold Gouzoules&lt;/a&gt;. To prove it, just check out the many goat compilations on YouTube, including this &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFgx5MY72Dk&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Taylor Swift&lt;/a&gt; mashup and this &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ii6RF4a-n6c&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;commercial.&lt;/a&gt;
Why do we find goat screams so fascinating? Because they scream just like humans, says Emory University psychologist and scream researcher Harold Gouzoules. To prove it, just check out the many goat compilations on YouTube, including this Taylor Swift mashup and this commercial.
  Screams are "rough" vocalizations, like an auditory strobe light
  The "rougher" the scream, the more terrifying, say researchers

(CNN)Whose screams raise the hairs on the back of your neck? Janet Leigh's famous shower screech in "Psycho"? One of the many her daughter Jamie Lee Curtis belted out in the "Halloween" films? Or maybe you prefer Danielle Harris' versions?

A new study says one thing's for sure: The vocalizations of all these scream queens scare us because they target a special acoustic "sweet spot" in our brain, designed to snap us to attention to possible danger.
"If you ask a person on the street what's special about screams, they'll say that they're loud or have a higher pitch," said senior author David Poeppel, professor of psychology and neural science at New York University. "But there's lots of stuff that's loud and there's lots of stuff that's high-pitched, so you'd want a scream to be genuinely useful in a communicative context."
    By plotting sound waves of various screams in a similar manner to auditory neurons, the researchers discovered screams occupy a reserved chunk of the auditory spectrum not used by normal speech, which they dubbed a "privileged niche" in human communications.
    "We even saw that this observation remained true when we compared screaming to singing and speaking, even across different languages," said Luc Arnal, the study's co-author.
    What contributes to that niche, the authors said, is that screams have a unique vocal quality: roughness. But what's "rough" about a scream? For most of us, roughness might indicate a raspy, harsh, or gravely sound or voice. However, in psychoacoustics, roughness equals dissonance, or the unpleasant qualities of a sound.
    "Roughness refers to fast sound changes in loudness (in a 30-150Hz frequency range) of a sound that can be high-pitched or not," Arnal said. If that isn't clear, he added, then think of roughness like a strobe light.
    "Everyone is familiar with those lights that flash superfast in clubs," Arnal said. "Screams could be considered as strobophones, since they are modulating very fast in an analogous way in the auditory domain."
    Study subjects were asked to listen to different human screams as well as artificial alarms, like buzzers, car alarms and horns, and compare them to control sounds. Researchers found the screams and sounds rated "roughest" were the ones that were most terrifying to the listener.
    "We found that the rougher the sound, the stronger the response in the amygdala, the part of the brain involved in fear reactions," Arnal said. The researchers also found they could make a nonscream more terrifying and scream-like by adding roughness.
    What was also "peculiar and cool" about their findings, the researchers said, is that alerting signals like car alarms and house alarms activated the same auditory range as screams.
    "These findings suggest that the design of alarm signals can be further improved," Poeppel said. "The same way a bad smell is added to natural gas to make it easily detectable, adding roughness to alarm sounds may improve and accelerate their processing."
    Wonder what the next generation of Hollywood scream queens might do with that information?
    "Well yes, our results definitely show that rough screamers are the best candidates to make great horror movie actresses and actors," Arnal said.