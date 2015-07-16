How do screams scare us?

Story highlights Screams are "rough" vocalizations, like an auditory strobe light

The "rougher" the scream, the more terrifying, say researchers

(CNN) Whose screams raise the hairs on the back of your neck? Janet Leigh's famous shower screech in "Psycho"? One of the many her daughter Jamie Lee Curtis belted out in the "Halloween" films? Or maybe you prefer Danielle Harris' versions?

new study says one thing's for sure: The vocalizations of all these scream queens scare us because they target a special acoustic "sweet spot" in our brain, designed to snap us to attention to possible danger.

"If you ask a person on the street what's special about screams, they'll say that they're loud or have a higher pitch," said senior author David Poeppel, professor of psychology and neural science at New York University. "But there's lots of stuff that's loud and there's lots of stuff that's high-pitched, so you'd want a scream to be genuinely useful in a communicative context."

By plotting sound waves of various screams in a similar manner to auditory neurons, the researchers discovered screams occupy a reserved chunk of the auditory spectrum not used by normal speech, which they dubbed a "privileged niche" in human communications.

"We even saw that this observation remained true when we compared screaming to singing and speaking, even across different languages," said Luc Arnal, the study's co-author.

