How do screams scare us?

(CNN) Whose screams raise the hairs on the back of your neck? Janet Leigh's famous shower screech in "Psycho"? One of the many shrieks her daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, belted out in the "Halloween" films? Or maybe it's Danielle Harris' versions that send you over the edge.

Emory University psychologist and scream researcher Harold Gouzoules says one thing's for sure: The ability to both scream and respond to a scream is deeply rooted in our evolutionary history.

"Screams happen, evolutionarily, when you're in trouble," he said. "In primates, screaming primarily occurs in the context of fights."

But in humans, he says, the reason for screaming has been broadened.

"We too scream in an aggressive context, when we're angry," he said. "But we also scream in fear, pain, surprise and when we're startled or excited. Are these acoustically different, and can we tell?"