France's most beautiful places

Photos: Paris – There are reportedly more than 6,000 named streets in the French capital -- Paris' great appeal is that it always leaves room for discovery, even for those who think they've seen it all. Hide Caption 1 of 26

Photos: Colmar – Colmar is a town full of colors. The bright flower-lined canals add to the rows of brightly painted houses. Known as the wine capital of the Alsace region, bordering Germany, Colmar is also the birthplace of Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, the sculptor who designed the Statue of Liberty. Hide Caption 2 of 26

Photos: Val d'Isere – France is blessed with some of Europe's best skiing terrain, with inter-connected resorts spanning the Alps and Pyrenees. Val d'Isere is among the most beautiful. Its slopes tend toward the technical but there are plenty of runs for intermediates and beginners. Hide Caption 3 of 26

Photos: Mont Saint Michel – Rising 600 meters off the coast of northwest France's Normandy region, Mont Saint Michel is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that pulls in 3 million visitors a year. It's home to a medieval monastery. Adding to the excitement are the tides that regularly cut off the road that connects the island to the mainland. Hide Caption 4 of 26

Photos: Marseille – France's ancient port is a teeming blend of Mediterranean influences, packing a punch when it comes to heritage and culture. Come for the Bouillabaisse fish stew, stay for the surprisingly awesome pizzas. Hide Caption 5 of 26

Photos: Mont Blanc – The birthplace of modern mountaineering, Mont Blanc towers 4,810 meters over the Alps on France's border with Italy. The world's 11th highest mountain has a beguiling but formidable reputation. Nearby, Chamonix is one of France's most popular ski destinations. Hide Caption 6 of 26

Photos: French Riviera – France's Riviera coastline, including Nice, Cannes and Monte Carlo, is a glorious, glamorous playground of sunshine, beaches and billionaires' yachts. Hide Caption 7 of 26

Photos: Chateau de Versailles – South of Paris, the breathtaking Palace of Versailles was transformed by Louis XIV from a hunting lodge to a prominent chateau. It was the political capital and the seat of the royal court from 1682 to 1789. Highlights of the palace include acres of lawns and fountains, its Hall of (357) Mirrors and its stunning chapel. Hide Caption 8 of 26

Photos: Annecy – In the Alps of southeastern France, Annecy is sometimes called "Little Venice" because of its canals surrounded by beautiful terraces. Its picturesque historical castle, built in the middle of one of the canals, is among romantic attractions that pull in the visitors. Hide Caption 9 of 26

Photos: Lake Annecy – Still in the Alps, and still near Annecy -- Lake Annecy is a crystal clear glacier lake said to be one of the world's cleanest. Hide Caption 10 of 26

Photos: Millau Viaduct – No list of incredible global engineering achievements is complete without France's elegant Millau Viaduct. The highest road bridge deck in Europe, the viaduct sits 270 meters over the River Tarn. Opened in 2004, it's now a vital link on a major route connecting France with Spain. Hide Caption 11 of 26

Photos: Etretat – Soaring natural arches formed by coastal erosion are the key attraction at Etretat, a small town on Normandy's Alabaster Coast. Hide Caption 12 of 26

Photos: Lyon – France's second city, Lyon is considered by many to be its coolest. By and large it's cheaper than Paris and some say it's got better food. It also hosts an amazing winter festival of lights. Hide Caption 13 of 26

Photos: Carcassone – One of the most visited places in France after the Eiffel Tower, the citadel of Carcassonne is a vast collection of medieval towers, drawbridges, cobbled streets and courtyards. Hide Caption 14 of 26

Photos: Mupop – Almost dead center in the middle of France, the town of Montlucon has enhanced its traditional charms with the recent opening of what has to be one of France's, if not Europe's, greatest new museums: Mupop . Dedicated to the history of pop music, both within and outside of France, this expansive collection features entertaining interactive displays covering everything from rural folk singers to 1960s teen bedrooms and punk recording rooms. Hide Caption 15 of 26

Photos: Vineyards – It may have rivals in New World producers, but France is still the quintessential wine country and the millions of acres dedicated to grape growing are part of its charm. Here the Chapelle de la Madone sits above a vineyard in Beaujolais, central-eastern France. Hide Caption 16 of 26

Photos: Bordeaux – While we're on the subject, Bordeaux is possibly the world's wine capital. But it's not just about the drink -- the city has a lively restaurant scene set among some of France's most elegant streets. Hide Caption 17 of 26

Photos: Provence – Summer finds France's southern Provence region basking in a glorious heat that draws vacationers from across France and beyond. Inland from the region's glorious coastline, beautiful lavender fields like these behind the 12th century Cistercian abbey of Sénanques fill the air with their aromatic scents. Hide Caption 18 of 26

Photos: Biarritz – A resort town on France's Atlantic coast, Biarritz shares some of the glitz of its Mediterranean counterparts. It's a known haunt of the wealthy and famous, but its long, sandy beaches have a broader appeal, especially among surfers. Hide Caption 19 of 26

Photos: Le Chateau de Chambord – Le Chateau de Chambord is the largest of several amazing castles built along the Loire Valley. The French Renaissance building features 440 rooms and a double-helix fireplace supposedly based on a design by Leonardo da Vinci. Hide Caption 20 of 26

Photos: Rocamadour – Central France's Dordogne region is a favorite with summer vacationers who love relaxing in its rural greenery interspersed with ancient market towns. A favorite here is Rocamadour, a pilgrimage dominated by the collection of churches and monastic buildings that sit on the cliff tops above. Hide Caption 21 of 26

Photos: Saint-Malo – A 12th-century walled city built against the threat of English invasion, Saint-Malo is a classic French mix of ancient city (filled with fabulous seafood restaurants) set against a stunning landscape. The waters around it rise and fall with the world's highest tidal ranges while the skies constantly change to the whims of wild Atlantic weather. Hide Caption 22 of 26

Photos: Villages – Wherever you go in France, once outside the main towns and cities, the countryside is dotted with thousands of small, picturesque villages. Often built from local stone, these communities are home to a quieter pace of life. Old timers play petanque, locals sit outside the cafe, the aroma of fresh baguettes drifts out of the boulangerie. Hide Caption 23 of 26

Photos: Gorge du Verdon – France's answer to the Grand Canyon might be smaller than its American equivalent, but it's no less beautiful. The Gorge du Verdon is where an Alpine river plunges down a magnificent valley. The limestone cliffs and natural lakes are served by a maze of hiking, cycling and horseback riding trails connecting tiny villages. Hide Caption 24 of 26

Photos: Jardins de Giverny – Claude Monet's hazy floral paintings immortalized his garden in Giverny , northwest of Paris. These have largely been preserved to reflect the glorious floral abundance enjoyed by the impressionist artist and are now open to the public. Hide Caption 25 of 26