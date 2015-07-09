Lancaster, New Hampshire (CNN) It's the only place in the country where you can join anarchists for breakfast bought with Bitcoin, sit in on counseling sessions on polyamorous marriages, hear a lecture about Ludwig von Mises' economic theory, drop the little ones off at a "Kids Rave," learn the Cha-cha-cha and wind down by the campfire after sunset with a balloon full of nitrous oxide.

Welcome to PorcFest—short for Porcupine Freedom Festival—the annual gathering of libertarians, anarchists and other freedom lovers who are part of a ongoing plan to convince thousands of Americans to move to New Hampshire to make the "Live Free or Die" state even, well, freer.

For the past 12 years, supporters of the Free State Project, a movement that aims to bring 20,000 people to commit to settle here, have gathered in the northern woods of New Hampshire for a week to network, study Austrian economics, strategize and show the world that they can create a stateless society. So far, the group says more than 16,000 people have joined the cause. Once they reach the 20,000-person goal, the pledgers have five years to fulfill their promise.

"I hope and believe we can build a beacon of liberty here in New Hampshire," Carla Gericke, the Free State Project's president, told CNN.

Read More