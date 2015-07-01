Dolly Parton Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Dolly Parton, the Grammy Award-winning entertainer and businesswoman.

Personal:

Birth date: January 19, 1946

Birth place: Locust Ridge, Sevier County, Tennessee

Birth name: Dolly Rebecca Parton

Father: Robert Lee Parton, farmer

Mother: Avie Lee (Owens) Parton

Marriage: Carl Dean (May 1966-present)

Other Facts:

Has received 46 Has received 46 Grammy Award nominations, and won seven competitive awards and one special award.

Has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Founder of the Dollywood Foundation which was created to help inspire children in her home town to "Dream More, Learn More, Care More, and Be More!"

The Dollywood Foundation currently funds the Dolly Parton Imagination Library -- a program which began in Sevier County, Tennessee, and provides preschool-aged children with a book every month from birth to kindergarten. The program has spread to other parts of the country and internationally.

Was born fourth of 12 children. Six of her siblings worked as professional musicians.

Her family was very poor when she was growing up, which was an inspiration for some of her earlier songs.

Timeline:

1957 - Records her first song, "Puppy Love," with Goldband Records.

1959 - First guest appearance on the Grand Ole Opry at the age of 13.

1964 - Moves to Nashville after graduating from high school.

1967 - Joins "The Porter Wagoner Show."

1967 - First full-length album titled "Hello, I'm Dolly," is released on Monument Records.

1968 - Wins the Country Music Association award, with Porter Wagoner, for Vocal Group of the Year.

January 4, 1969 - Becomes a member of the Becomes a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

1971 - "Joshua" becomes Parton's first solo single to top the US country charts.

April 1974 - Leaves "The Porter Wagoner Show." Parton writes the song "I Will Always Love You" in honor of her professional break from duet partner and mentor Porter Wagoner.

1975, 1976 - Receives the Country Music Association award for female vocalist of the year.

1976 - Her syndicated variety show "Dolly!" runs on television.

1978 - Receives the Country Music Association Award for entertainer of the year.

1978 - Wins a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for the song "Here You Come Again."

1980 - Appears in her first film, "9 to 5," for which she later earns an Oscar nomination for best original song.

1981 - Wins two Grammy Awards. Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for the song "9 to 5;" and, as a songwriter, Best Country Song, also for "9 to 5."

May 3, 1986 - The theme park The theme park Dollywood opens in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

1987 - Wins a Grammy, with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, for Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group for the album, "Trio."

1987-1988 - Parton's primetime variety show on ABC, "Dolly," airs for one season.

1988 - Establishes the Dollywood Foundation.

1992 - Whitney Houston releases her version of the song "I Will Always Love You," which tops the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks, a record at the time.

1994 - Releases an autobiography titled "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business."

1999 - Wins a Grammy, with Emmylou Harris and Wins a Grammy, with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for the song "After the Gold Rush."

2000 - Wins a Grammy, with Gary Paczosa and Steve Buckingham, for Best Bluegrass Album for the album "The Grass is Blue."

2001 - Wins a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for the song "Shine."

April 14, 2004 - The US Library of Congress awards Parton with the The US Library of Congress awards Parton with the Living Legend medal.

2005 - Named a recipient of the Named a recipient of the National Medal of Arts.

December 10, 2015 - NBC airs the movie, "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors." It is inspired by Parton's life and her song, "Coat of Many Colors."

November 2, 2016 - Receives the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th Annual Country Music Awards Show.

November 30, 2016 - NBC airs "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors: Circle of Life," a sequel to the original movie which aired in 2015.