(CNN) Independence Day is often celebrated with delicious food, family get-togethers and Fourth of July fireworks that light up the night.

What some may not realize is that fireworks can be a source of stress for some veterans -- and there's a movement to make sure revelers realize it.

Loud noises that sound like gunfire and other explosive blasts can trigger post-traumatic stress disorder. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs estimates 11% to 20% of military members who have served in Iraq or Afghanistan suffer from the condition in a given year.

Shawn Gourley's husband, Justin, served in the U.S. Navy from 2000 to 2004. When he returned home, she noticed a change in him. For five years, the couple struggled, searching for an answer. It wasn't until 2009 that he was diagnosed with PTSD.

"What got me the most was no one told me what could happen, and I didn't want to see another spouse go through that," Gourley said. "If we can start talking about (PTSD) and help each other prepare, maybe they won't make the same mistakes I did."

