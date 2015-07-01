Live Aid at 30: Where are they now?
Feed the world – Live Aid rocked the world via satellite on July 13, 1985. At least 70 acts performed for about 162,000 fans at stadiums in London and Philadelphia. The worldwide TV audience was estimated at around 1.5 billion. The event reportedly raised $245 million in response to widespread famine in Ethiopia. Click through the photos to see what some of the performers have been up to more than 30 years later:
Thomas Dolby – The musician who put together Bowie's backup band at Live Aid was already famous for his 1982 hit "She Blinded Me With Science." Today, Thomas Dolby is a professor at Baltimore's Johns Hopkins University, where he teaches classical musicians, composers and filmmakers.
Queen – Queen's performance was hailed as a highlight of Live Aid. Lead guitarist Brian May -- who now holds a doctorate in astrophysics -- is shown here in 2015. The band's current lead singer, Adam Lambert, stands in for the late Freddie Mercury who died in 1991.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – This band chose "American Girl" as the first song to be played at Live Aid's U.S. venue, JFK Stadium in Philadelphia. Tom Petty, right, here playing with longtime band mate Mike Campbell in 2014, launched a 40th anniversary tour in 2017.
Billy Ocean – Billy Ocean performed hits "Caribbean Queen" and "Loverboy" at Live Aid. These days, he's still taking the stage.
The Hooters – Remember the Hooters? Maybe not. During Live Aid, the group played its hits "And We Danced" and "All You Zombies." The Hooters, including Eric Bazilian, left and Rob Hyman, seen here in 2003, reunited more than 10 years ago and continue to tour.
Dire Straits – Frontman Mark Knopfler, left, sang to the Live Aid audience about how to get "money for nothing and chicks for free." Seen here, he performs in Paris in 2013.
Howard Jones – Howard Jones still tours and includes interactive multimedia elements in his performances. When he's not touring, Jones lives in Somerset, England. Here he performs in London in 2013.
Madonna – Madonna was still relatively new to fame at Live Aid. She quipped onstage about nude photos of herself that had surfaced in Playboy. Now in her late 50s, the singer still commands attention.
Bob Dylan – It was at Live Aid where Bob Dylan -- shown here in 2012 -- sparked the notion of Farm Aid, suggesting that performers raise money to save failing family farms in the United States. That same year, Dylan appeared at the first Farm Aid. In 1988, he co-founded the hit-making Traveling Wilburys with some of the biggest names in music. The prolific singer-songwriter continues to record and perform.
The Cars – The Cars' "Drive" provided the music for a heartbreaking video showing famine victims that was played during the Live Aid concert. Three years later, the band broke up. Vocalist and guitarist Ric Ocasek -- shown here in 2011 -- continues to produce recordings for other bands. In 2000, Cars singer/bassist Benjamin Orr lost a fight with cancer at age 53. The remaining members reunited and released an album in 2011.
Bryan Adams – During Live Aid, Bryan Adams' music was in heavy rotation on U.S. radio stations following release of his 1984 hit album, "Reckless." He played some of those songs at Live Aid, and a few years later went on to win a Grammy and an MTV Video Music Award. Adams toured to celebrate "Reckless'" 30th anniversary. Here he performs in Germany in 2014.
Mick Jagger – The Rolling Stones frontman had just released his first solo album, "She's the Boss," at the time of Live Aid. He sang a song from that album and also performed a sexy duet with Tina Turner. Jagger, now in his 70s, continues to record and tour, including here in Pittsburgh in 2015. He co-produced a 2014 Hollywood film about the life of singer James Brown called "Get on Up."
Tina Turner – Jagger's Live Aid duets with Tina Turner -- "State of Shock" and "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll" -- raised some eyebrows when he went shirtless and then pulled her leather skirt away to reveal a sexy leotard underneath. Turner's career was on a roll -- she had released her comeback album, "Private Dancer," a year earlier and she was starring in the film "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome." Now in her late 70s, Turner is a Kennedy Center honoree and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
Duran Duran – In the years after Live Aid, Duran Duran scored major hits, including 1986's "Notorious," 1993's "Ordinary World" and 2004's "Sunrise." The band has toured for years, including this 2015 appearance at the Sonar Music Festival in Barcelona, Spain.
