Is Alzheimer's disease preventable?

By Debra Goldschmidt, CNN

Updated 4:57 PM ET, Tue August 8, 2017

An estimated 47 million people globally have Alzheimer&#39;s disease, and that number is projected to triple by 2050. There is no cure or real treatment, but studies show and according to the Alzheimer&#39;s Association, there are some things you can do to keep memory loss at bay: exercise, education, not smoking, reducing the impact of chronic conditions such as diabetes, getting adequate sleep, staying socially engaged, learning new things, taking care of your mental health and eating a healthy diet. One effort in particular, diet, is getting some renewed interest from scientists.
The Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay, known as the MIND diet, is a brain-friendly eating plan developed by researchers at Rush University in Chicago and Harvard&#39;s School of Public Health in Boston. Since most people experience some kind of memory loss as they age, even if they don&#39;t suffer from Alzheimer&#39;s, it&#39;s not a bad diet for anyone who hopes to live long into old age.
The diet, driven by medical research, is a hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH diets, both of which have been shown to have a positive impact on full body and brain health. The MIND diet may be a little bit simpler to follow than the other two as you have to eat less fruit and fish. In an observational study, people who stuck closest to eating the MIND diet &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.rush.edu/news/press-releases/new-mind-diet-may-significantly-protect-against-alzheimers-disease&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;saw a 53% lower risk of developing Alzheimer&#39;s&lt;/a&gt;, even people who ate the MIND diet most (instead of &quot;all&quot;) of the time saw a 35% reduction in developing the disease. It&#39;s a result that is considered &quot;significant.&quot;
The MIND diet suggests eating at least one serving of fish a week. In contrast, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.uhs.wisc.edu/health-topics/healthy-lifestyle/documents/Mediterranean.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Mediterranean diet&lt;/a&gt; suggests eating more like 2-3 servings a week. Salmon, considered a &quot;superfood,&quot; gives you a high dose of omega-3 fatty acids which studies show lower the risk of heart disease and fight inflammation. &lt;a href=&quot;http://researchnews.osu.edu/archive/omega3.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Earlier studies&lt;/a&gt; showed it also reduces anxiety.
Carbs are allowed on this diet, particularly of the whole grain variety. You should have three servings a day. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25559238&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Earlier studies &lt;/a&gt;have shown a connection between high fiber consumption and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/27/health/cereal-long-life/&quot;&gt;living a long life&lt;/a&gt;.
A glass of wine a day is allowed on the MIND diet. Wine is a good source of antioxidants, which is also good for your heart health. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/heart-disease/in-depth/red-wine/art-20048281&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Resveratol in red wine&lt;/a&gt; may also help prevent damage to blood vessels.
Poultry is on the MIND diet menu, two or more servings a week. Stick with baked, grilled or broiled, but skip the fried.
Snacking is allowed on the MIND diet. It suggests eating nuts five times a week. Eating pistachios has been shown to lower blood pressure &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25809855&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in some people&lt;/a&gt;. Peanuts are known to be a good source of resveratrol, a compound with antioxidants that help brain and heart health, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24345046&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;earlier studies show. &lt;/a&gt;
Eat three servings of beans a week. Beans are a good source of fiber which is important for digestion and also help you feel full, meaning you won&#39;t want to eat as much. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23553168&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A study in Japan&lt;/a&gt; found high soy bean consumption was associated with a lower incident of dementia and long life.
You knew leafy greens were on the MIND menu. Try six servings a week. Greens are good for your vascular health, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25261227&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;earlier studies show.&lt;/a&gt; They&#39;re also good for your digestion.
Blueberries, strawberries and other berry family members make the MIND diet with a suggested two servings a week. A &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24117094&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;rich source of antioxidents and flavonoids, blueberries &lt;/a&gt;have been shown to improve memory, cognition and spatial memory, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23723987&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to earlier studies.&lt;/a&gt;
A serving a day of other vegetables is also important. Vegetables provide nutrients your body needs, they are naturally low in fat and are a good source of fiber. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.choosemyplate.gov/food-groups/vegetables-why.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Side benefit&lt;/a&gt;: the vitamin A in vegetables keeps your skin looking healthy and younger.
When you cook your veggies or low fat poultry and fish, try olive oil. It should be your go-to oil. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25961184&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Earlier studies&lt;/a&gt; have shown people have improved cognitive function using it. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24454759&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Considered a healthy fat&lt;/a&gt;, it has antioxidants, and can also reduce the risk of heart disease and has been shown to prevent the spread of cancer cells, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24918476&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;earlier studies show. &lt;/a&gt;
What doesn&#39;t&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;make the MIND diet is dessert, at least of the pastry variety. Sweets are empty calories and while they make you happy for a moment, the fat and sugar is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25809805&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;not good for your health.&lt;/a&gt; Avoid them if possible.
The butter-loving French culture won&#39;t like this news, but butter is &lt;strong&gt;not&lt;/strong&gt; on the MIND diet. You can have a tiny amount a day, but you may want to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19440521&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;replace it with&lt;/a&gt; the healthier fat in olive oil.
Cheese is also on the forbidden list. The MIND diet suggests keeping your cheese habit to once a week, if at all. Low fat cheese may be a better option if you can&#39;t break the habit, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21338538&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to earlier studies&lt;/a&gt;.
Sadly, fast food doesn&#39;t make the MIND diet either, and neither does fried food. Again the empty calories and fat are not worth breaking your healthy diet.
And finally, red meat doesn&#39;t make the MIND diet menu either, but the diet does allow people to eat a serving once a week. A number of studies link red or processed meat consumption with chronic conditions &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26017245&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;and heart problems.&lt;/a&gt;
Story highlights

  • Alzheimer's disease begins 20 to 30 years before symptoms begin
  • There is no treatment or cure for Alzheimer's disease but lifestyle changes may delay the onset of the disease
  • Early intervention programs offer personalized plans to ward off Alzheimer's disease

Atlanta (CNN)There is no test doctors can use to conclusively determine whether someone will get Alzheimer's disease. "If you are in your 20s or 30s and want to know if you will get the disease, we don't have information to determine that now," said Heather Snyder, director of medical and scientific operations at the Alzheimer's Association.

One thing everyone agrees on: There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to Alzheimer's disease. "We don't know the exact cause of Alzheimer's, we have hints and some pieces of information," Snyder said. One thing that is known, if you have a first-degree relative, such as a parent or sibling, with the disease, you are at an increased risk. "But that is by no means definitive that you will get the disease," she said.
Snyder also points out that Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and, she said, "the only one in the top 10 that we don't have a way to stop or slow or prevent."
    That could be on the verge of changing. Doctors at three U.S. medical centers are gathering as much information as they can about patients and using it to give them an early intervention plan to slow or prevent the disease, even though it's not known whether the patient will actually get it.

    Personal and professional

    Dr. Richard Isaacson's interest in Alzheimer's disease is personal and professional.
    When he was a child, his great Uncle, known as a crotchety, old, senile man, had Alzheimer's, although they didn't know it then. When he was in high school his Uncle Bob was diagnosed. As a neurologist specializing in the field, he has been involved in the care of two family members and describes it as "intense."
    He hears the same from family members in his practice, which was part of his motivation to start the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York. The clinic offers care to patients who want to reduce their risk for Alzheimer's disease.
    "My perfect patient is someone like me," he said, meaning a person with a family history of Alzheimer's but no symptoms, although he notes he's not a patient just yet. The treatment is based on the premise that Alzheimer's starts 20 to 30 years before there are signs or symptoms. Research shows that one in three cases of Alzheimer's is preventable.
    Isaacson's youngest patient is 27, with parents who have Alzheimer's, and his oldest is 91, with siblings who have the disease. Most of the patients are children of someone with the disease. But everyone is at risk and age is the biggest factor. That could explain the eight-month waiting list to get an appointment.
    "I'm not a magician. I'm doing the best I can based on science now," Isaacson said.
    He said he spends hours, not minutes, with each patient, assessing cognitive performance (on paper and on a computer). Lab work is done to check cholesterol, inflammation and metabolic markers, as well as others. A physical assessment is also done for body mass index and waist-to-hip ratio. All are factors that could increase a patient's risk.
    Patients leave with recommendations for stress reduction, sleep management, exercise and sometimes medication, both prescription and over the counter (such as vitamins). Education is also a big part of the process, including an online program called Alzheimer's Universe, which offers short courses on Alzheimer's prevention and treatment. Patients return for follow-up every six months.
    "We basically suggest risk factor modification and follow them over time to see if their risk factors improve. The Holy Grail is to look if their cognitive function stabilizes or declines," Isaacson said.
    Alzheimer&#39;s researcher talks about his life&#39;s work
    In Los Angeles, Dr. Dean Sherzai is also personally invested in the disease. His aunt died earlier this month from Alzheimer's and he has lost three grandparents to the disease. This propelled him to the helm of the Alzheimer's Prevention Program at Cedars Sinai.
    Patients are assessed by genetic factors, blood tests and imaging (using a retinal scanner to look for amyloid protein accumulation in the eye). The focus is on lifestyle (i.e. music exposure, word games), nutrition, physical activity and socialization. These measures have shown that they can delay the progression of the disease.
    Sherzai is also doing research treating patients early with a diabetes drug to target insulin resistance in the brain, and an inflammatory drug used to treat multiple sclerosis. Early intervention is key. "I think we fail good studies because we are doing it too late," he said.

    Risk assessment

    At the University of Alabama at Birmingham Alzheimer's Risk Assessment and Intervention Program, if you are between 45 and 65 you can get an assessment and walk away with a numerical estimate of your chances for developing dementia within the next 20 years. Patients over age 65 can get that estimate narrowed down to a six-year window.
    Neurologist Dr. David Geldmacher, the program's director, said he is not misleading patients. He gives estimates based on published studies. "I am careful to say I can't make a specific calculation for any one individual but I can say people with this profile have this risk, you may vary but this is where you would fit in if you were part of these studies," he said he tells patients.
    That's why he doesn't see younger patients. "Fourty-five is just too far away to get quantifiable risk measurements," he said.
    The assessment starts with an initial screening over the phone. Then he takes a detailed clinical history focusing on risk factors that could be indicators of dementia, including education, history of anesthesia and brain injury. Those who have had none or very little memory change over the past five years are invited to join. Those with more memory change are referred elsewhere. He conducts an assessment of thinking and function. Patients then undergo an MRI to measure the degree of brain atrophy and ischemic change, both of which are predictors for memory loss within the next five to six years.
    He gives patients a plan with targets that include weight, blood pressure, cholesterol and exercise: the modifiable behaviors that researchers believe can lower risk. "We can't change our genes and we can't change our birthday but we can modify some factors, including blood pressure, cholesterol, body weight (obesity), alcohol intake, and those are primary factors that people can change themselves," Geldmacher said.
    That difference can be significant. Geldmacher has a hypothetical model patient made up of two women in their early 50s that he uses for an example. Based on her profile, he explained, she has a 4% risk of developing dementia in the next 20 years, but if she modifies just one behavior, that risk drops to 2% and if she improves three risk factors she would have just a 1% chance, he said, noting that she can theoretically drop her dementia risk by 75% just by changing preventable behaviors.
    Patients walk away with a plan and no follow-up. If symptoms begin, they can return. The program has been open for a year. So far, no patient has returned, but Geldmacher said if they do, the plan can be modified and goals can be reset.

    Good for your health

    These programs are designed around scientific evidence, offering patients a possible chance to change the course of their future by delaying the onset of dementia or Alzheimer's disease. It's no guarantee, which is why Isaacson pointed out that some people do everything right and still get the disease. "It's all about winning the tug of war against your genes," he said.
    That is why the Alzheimer's Association created a list of 10 things that are good for your brain and good for your health. It's possible these are also beneficial at slowing or preventing Alzheimer's or related dementia. Tips include getting enough sleep, eating healthy, exercising a few times a week and not smoking. They also encourage enrollment in a clinical trial. The association website can help direct and connect people with research going on in their area.
    So, while there is no treatment or cure for Alzheimer's, it's possible an ounce of prevention could go a long way. "Taking care of yourself when you are 50 can make a big difference when you are 70, not just for heart attack and stroke but for Alzheimer's and dementia as well," Geldmacher said.