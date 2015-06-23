Is Alzheimer's disease preventable?

Story highlights Alzheimer's disease begins 20 to 30 years before symptoms begin

There is no treatment or cure for Alzheimer's disease but lifestyle changes may delay the onset of the disease

Early intervention programs offer personalized plans to ward off Alzheimer's disease

Atlanta (CNN) There is no test doctors can use to conclusively determine whether someone will get Alzheimer's disease. "If you are in your 20s or 30s and want to know if you will get the disease, we don't have information to determine that now," said Heather Snyder, director of medical and scientific operations at the Alzheimer's Association.

One thing everyone agrees on: There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to Alzheimer's disease. "We don't know the exact cause of Alzheimer's, we have hints and some pieces of information," Snyder said. One thing that is known, if you have a first-degree relative, such as a parent or sibling, with the disease, you are at an increased risk. "But that is by no means definitive that you will get the disease," she said.

Snyder also points out that Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and, she said, "the only one in the top 10 that we don't have a way to stop or slow or prevent."

That could be on the verge of changing. Doctors at three U.S. medical centers are gathering as much information as they can about patients and using it to give them an early intervention plan to slow or prevent the disease, even though it's not known whether the patient will actually get it.

Personal and professional