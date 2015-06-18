Charleston church shooting
In this image from the video uplink from the detention center to the courtroom, Dylann Roof appears at a bond hearing June 19, 2015, in South Carolina. Roof is charged with nine counts of murder and firearms charges in the shooting deaths at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina on June 17.
Dylann Roof, the 21-year-old charged with murdering nine people in a church shooting on Wednesday, June 17, is escorted by police in Shelby, North Carolina, on Thursday, June 18.
Law enforcement officers in Charleston, South Carolina, stand guard near the scene of the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
A police officer directs a police vehicle in front of the church on June 18.
Two law enforcement officials said Roof confessed. Roof said he wanted to start a race war, one of the officials said.
Police in Charleston close off a section of Calhoun Street early on June 18, after the shooting. The steeple of the church is visible in the background.
Charleston police officers search for the shooting suspect outside the church on Wednesday, June 17.
People in Charleston pray following the shooting on June 17.
A woman joins a prayer circle on June 17.
A man kneels across the street from where police gathered outside the church on June 17.
Police gather at the scene of the shooting on June 17. The church was formed in 1816.
People pray in a hotel parking lot across the street from the scene of the shooting on June 17. Every Wednesday evening, the church holds a Bible study in its basement.
An armed police officer moves up Calhoun Street on June 17.
People gather after the shooting.
Police stand outside the church.
Police close off a section of Calhoun Street near the scene of the shooting.
Police in Charleston released this security-camera image that they say shows Roof entering the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.