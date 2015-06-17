The doctor will not see you now: How Singapore is pioneering telemedicine

CNN's On the Road series brings you a greater insight into countries around the world. This time we travel to Singapore as the city-state marks 50 years of independence.

(CNN) Stroke patients in Singapore are using iPads for remote rehabilitation -- removing the need to visit their clinic.

The new treatment is part of a tele-rehabilitation program currently being trialled by the National University of Singapore (NUS) to get patients back on their feet sooner.

It uses tablets to guide patients through exercises on videos, whilst motion sensors capture data about their progress.

"With telerehab, patients do not need to face physical barriers, their caregivers do not need to accompany them to the rehabilitation center and their therapists do not need to visit them at home to provide rehabilitation," said Associate Professor Gerald Koh from the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

Koh is leading the work, which also addresses the challenge of keeping Singapore's aging population healthy.

