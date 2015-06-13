Global Public Square notepad

(CNN) From October 2 show: Joseph Lelyveld's " His Final Battle: The Last Months of Franklin Roosevelt " is Fareed's book of the week. "Lelyveld tells the gripping story of a man at the peak of his power, literally running the world, but whose heart was steadily collapsing. You know how it ends, but because of the intelligence and empathy of the author and very good writing, you will not be able to put this book down."

From June 5 show: Fareed's book of the week is Ruchir Sharma's " Fareed's book of the week is Ruchir Sharma's " The Rise and Fall of Nations ."

From May 22 show: " The American President ," by William E. Leuchtenburg, is Fareed's book of the week.

From May 8 show: This week's book of the week is Joshua Cooper Ramo's " This week's book of the week is Joshua Cooper Ramo's " The Seventh Sense ."

Fareed discusses the escape of Joaquim Guzman, better known as "El Chapo," with the New Yorker's Patrick Radden Keefe, who wrote about the issue for the New Yorker this month.

"That this escape involved a tunnel is shocking but not surprising. Chapo, famously, has a thing for tunnels: he invented the narco tunnel, decades ago, and his cartel has dug hundreds of these passages under the U.S.-Mexico border to transport drugs. When Mexican marines raided the Culiacan safe house where he was holed up last February, Guzmán narrowly escaped by plunging into a secret tunnel that was hidden beneath a bathtub. As a drug trafficker, Guzmán has always been nimble and innovative. But in escaping from prison a second time, he opted not to devise some out-of-the-box new stratagem, but to stick with his predictable, and effective, M.O."

Though Baby Boomers may criticize Millennials for being self-centered, careerist, and politically dispassionate, they are really just adapting to the world they live in today, writes Fareed Zakaria in 'The Atlantic'.

"I will grant that on American campuses today, there is a pervasive culture of achievement, often in a narrow pre-professional sense. But it's strange to blame the students for something that is largely beyond their control. After all, they did not devise the intense system of tests that comprise the gateway to American higher education, nor did they create the highly competitive job market in anxious economic times. Admissions offices now prize nothing less than perfection. And the pressure doesn't stop once students get into college.

"The race continues with markers set up to point them toward summer jobs, internships, fellowships, and finally full-time jobs. The process of getting hired at a prestigious bank or consulting firm now involves a marathon of interviews and examinations, with thousands often applying for the few positions on offer. The critics seem to feel that in confronting this grueling system of rewards, kids should take it easy, relax, follow their bliss, and search for their souls. Apparently, Goldman Sachs will understand."