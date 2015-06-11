The island where people forget to die

(CNN) If I live to be 100, playing handball against the garage door, staying up until the wee hours, drinking the wine from my own grapes, I will have a nice Midwestern boy named Dan to thank.

See, back in my ABC days, I became obsessed with the soft science of happiness. How do you measure such a thing? Where are the happiest places in the world? What's their deal? These questions led me to an equally curious dude from the Twin Cities named Dan Buettner.

He is the kind of cat who spends his youth biking across Africa or down the Americas, from Alaska to Argentina. He's the sort who organizes expeditions to explore why the Mayans collapsed, whether Marco Polo really discovered linguine in China and where to find the happiest people on Earth ( Aarhus, Denmark , much to my surprise).

We met in Minnesota to shoot my story, and one night over dinner, he described how, in the course of these curious adventures, he blundered across an interesting statistic from the World Health Organization. It claimed that Okinawa, Japan, had the longest disability-free life expectancy in the world. People on this little island were living a very long time and then dying quickly and relatively free of suffering.

"How could that be?" he wondered.

Read More