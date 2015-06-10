Martin O'Malley Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley .

Personal:

Birth date: January 18, 1963

Birth place: Washington, DC

Birth name: Martin Joseph O'Malley

Father: Thomas O'Malley, attorney

Mother: Barbara (Suelzer) O'Malley, receptionist for Sen. Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland)

Marriage: Catherine "Katie" Curran O'Malley (1990-present)

Children: Grace, Tara, William, Jack

Education: Catholic University of America, B.A., 1985; University of Maryland School of Law, J.D., 1988

Religion: Catholic

Other Facts:

Longtime guitarist, singer and songwriter. He has been the front man of the Celtic rock band O'Malley's March since 1988.

Worked on Gary Hart's presidential campaign as a volunteer.

While mayor of Baltimore and governor of Maryland, O'Malley introduced data-driven government reporting and management programs such as CitiStat StateStat and BayStat

David Simon, creator of the Baltimore-based television series "The Wire," has said that the character, Tommy Carcetti, is based partly on O'Malley.

Timeline:

1986-1988 - Serves as state field director for Barbara Mikulski's campaign and later as a legislative fellow after Mikulski is elected to the US Senate.

1988-1990 - Assistant state's attorney for the city of Baltimore.

1990 - Unsuccessfully runs for the State Senate. O'Malley loses to incumbent Sen. John Pica in the Democratic primary by 44 votes.

1991 - Elected to represent Baltimore's 3rd District on the City Council, serves until 1999.

December 7, 1999-January 17, 2007 - Serves two terms as the mayor of Baltimore.

November 7, 2006 - Elected governor of Maryland, defeating Republican incumbent Governor Bob Ehrlich.

January 17, 2007-January 21, 2015 - Serves as the 61st governor of Maryland.

2010 - Appointed to the first Council of Governors by Appointed to the first Council of Governors by President Barack Obama. O'Malley is named co-chairman in 2013.

November 2, 2010 - Re-elected governor, again defeating Bob Ehrlich.

December 2010-December 2012 - Chairman of the Democratic Governors Association (DGA).

May 10, 2011 - Signs the Maryland DREAM Act into law, which extends in-state tuition to certain undocumented immigrants. Opponents later collect enough signatures to force a referendum. In November 2012, voters choose to uphold the law.

May 2, 2013 - Signs a bill repealing the death penalty. The legislation goes into effect in October but is not retroactive.

December 31, 2014 - Announces he will take the state's last four inmates off death row, commuting their sentences to life in prison without parole in one of his final acts as governor.

February 1, 2016 - O'Malley ends his presidential campaign after getting less than 1% of the vote at the Iowa caucuses.