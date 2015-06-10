Lindsey Graham Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Lindsey Graham, South Carolina senator and former 2016 GOP presidential candidate.

Personal:

Birth date: July 9, 1955

Birth place: Central, South Carolina

Birth name: Lindsey Olin Graham

Father: Florence James Graham, restaurant, pool hall and liquor store owner

Mother: Millie Graham, restaurant, pool hall and liquor store owner

Education: University of South Carolina, Columbia, B.A., 1977; University of South Carolina School of Law, J.D., 1981

Military service: US Air Force, 1982-1988; South Carolina Air National Guard, 1989-1995; US Air Force Reserve, 1995-2015. Retired from the Air Force Reserve in 2015 as a colonel

Religion: Southern Baptist

Other Facts:

Growing up, he worked in the pool hall his family owned, the Sanitary Café.

His mother and father died within 15 months of each other when Graham was an undergraduate. He helped raise his then 13-year-old sister, Darline, and later adopted her.

In 1994, was the first Republican to be elected to the US House of Representatives from South Carolina since 1877.

Timeline:

1982-1988 - US Air Force prosecutor and defense attorney. The last four years are served at Rhein-Main Air Force Base in Germany.

1988-1992 - Assistant County Attorney, Oconee County, South Carolina.

1990-1994 - City Attorney for Central, South Carolina.

1992-1994 - Member of the South Carolina state House of Representatives.

1995-2003 - Republican member of the US House of Representatives.

2002 - Is elected to the US Senate for the first time, succeeding Strom Thurmond.

2003-present - US Senator from South Carolina.

May 18, 2015 - Tells CBS "This Morning" he will announce his presidential plans June 1 in South Carolina.

May 28, 2015 - Graham supporters form a super PAC to raise funds for his candidacy, the Security Is Strength PAC.

June 7, 2015 - Graham says in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that he would welcome Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner) as a political ally, and makes a pitch for a more inclusive GOP.

December 21, 2015 - Announces that he is suspending his presidential campaign.