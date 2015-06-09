Breaking News

5 tips to start your own charity

By Milena Veselinovic, for CNN

Updated 9:00 AM ET, Wed June 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Celebrities enjoy the positive PR that comes with dedicating time to charitable causes, but for some, charity work is more than just a photo opportunity. Gucci creative director Frida Giannini co-founded the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.chimeforchange.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Chime For Change&lt;/a&gt; foundation with Salma Hayek and Beyonce, which aims to empower women and girls across the world.
Photos:
Chime For ChangeCelebrities enjoy the positive PR that comes with dedicating time to charitable causes, but for some, charity work is more than just a photo opportunity. Gucci creative director Frida Giannini co-founded the Chime For Change foundation with Salma Hayek and Beyonce, which aims to empower women and girls across the world.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Colombian songstress Shakira founded the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fundacionpiesdescalzos.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Barefoot Foundation&lt;/a&gt; in her native country. The organization helps impoverished children access quality education.
Photos:
Barefoot FoundationColombian songstress Shakira founded the Barefoot Foundation in her native country. The organization helps impoverished children access quality education.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Jay Z, pictured here with his wife Beyonce, established the foundation bearing his birth name -- &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.shawncartersf.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Shawn Carter &lt;/a&gt;-- in 2003. The foundation supports education of those facing socio-economic hardships.
Photos:
Shawn Carter FoundationJay Z, pictured here with his wife Beyonce, established the foundation bearing his birth name -- Shawn Carter -- in 2003. The foundation supports education of those facing socio-economic hardships.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
At age 24, Leonardo DiCaprio established &lt;a href=&quot;http://leonardodicaprio.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his own NGO&lt;/a&gt; dedicated to environmental causes. Since then, he has given his time and millions of dollars to those causes, and others, including Haiti relief after the January 2010 earthquake.
Photos:
Leonardo DiCaprio FoundationAt age 24, Leonardo DiCaprio established his own NGO dedicated to environmental causes. Since then, he has given his time and millions of dollars to those causes, and others, including Haiti relief after the January 2010 earthquake.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
&lt;a href=&quot;http://jphro.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The foundation i&lt;/a&gt;s the brainchild of Actor Sean Penn, seen here with Charlize Theron. He founded it in the aftermath of the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti.
Photos:
J/P Haitian Relief OrganizationThe foundation is the brainchild of Actor Sean Penn, seen here with Charlize Theron. He founded it in the aftermath of the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
In 2002, U2 front man Bono created &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.one.org/international/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the ONE Campaign&lt;/a&gt; to end global poverty and has successfully rallied support from world leaders.
Photos:
ONE CampaignIn 2002, U2 front man Bono created the ONE Campaign to end global poverty and has successfully rallied support from world leaders.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Perhaps one of the highest profile celebrity charities, &lt;a href=&quot;http://ejaf.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Elton John&#39;s AIDS Foundation &lt;/a&gt;funds programs that help individuals living with the disease.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 28: Recording artist Sir Elton John performs during the first night of his new show, &#39;The Million Dollar Piano&#39; as John begins a three-year residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace September 28, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Photos:
Elton John AIDS FoundationPerhaps one of the highest profile celebrity charities, Elton John's AIDS Foundation funds programs that help individuals living with the disease.





LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 28: Recording artist Sir Elton John performs during the first night of his new show, 'The Million Dollar Piano' as John begins a three-year residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace September 28, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Hollywood star Matt Damon, pictured here with his wife Luciana Barroso, is the co-founder of &lt;a href=&quot;http://water.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Water.org&lt;/a&gt;, an organization that attempts to provide clean and safe water to communities in Africa.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
Water.orgHollywood star Matt Damon, pictured here with his wife Luciana Barroso, is the co-founder of Water.org, an organization that attempts to provide clean and safe water to communities in Africa.

Hide Caption
8 of 9
Back to the Future Star Michael J. Fox, pictured here with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.michaeljfox.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;created an eponymous foundation&lt;/a&gt; that helps individuals suffering from Parkinson&#39;s.
Photos:
The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's ResearchBack to the Future Star Michael J. Fox, pictured here with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, created an eponymous foundation that helps individuals suffering from Parkinson's.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
Chime for changeShakira Barefoot foundationJay Z and BeyonceLeonardo DiCaprioSean Penn Haiti Gala02 most charitable celebritiesElton John Las VegasMatt Damon and wifeParkinson&#39;s

(CNN)It takes courage to chase your dreams, especially when it means leaving a high-profile career to wander into the unknown.

That's exactly what Zeina Saab did when she quit her job with the United Nations in New York to go back to her native Lebanon and found her own non-governmental organisation. The Nawaya Network helps underprivileged children develop new skills and hone their natural talents. Saab was inspired by a trip to rural Lebanon, where she met a young girl who had created her own fashion sketches.
"I realized that this girl could become the next big designer," she says, "but because of where she was a living and a lack of resources around her, it was going to be very difficult for her to realize her dream."
So Saab decided to develop a network where young, talented people can get help to access opportunities and resources to fulfill their potential:
"We want to create designers, athletes, musicians, writers, photographers and filmmakers. Just harness their talents and help bring it to light," she says.
Two years after founding The Nawaya Network, the organization supports 50 youths and employs three full-time staff, six part-time interns, around 40 volunteers and mentors. Zaina Saab tells CNN how she got her dream off the ground and made it reality.
Read More

Diversify the funding

When The Nawaya Network first launched, it heavily depended on grants and received funding from the King Abdullah Fund for Development in Jordan, USAID, and the Global Fund for Children. In order to make their programs financially sustainable however, the NGO formed a partnership with a Lebanese chocolate company, and is currently seeking other patronage.
"Through online donations, corporate sponsorships and grants, this is how we seek to remain financially solvent," Saab says.

Prepare not to get paid -- in the beginning

It took years before Saab could draw a salary from her job, and she first had to demonstrate what tangible assistance The Nawaya Network was giving to its young charges:
"Once people see that our youth are really benefiting and we're really making a difference in their lives and the quality support we give, then they start to see that we are a credible organization and that's where more of the funding and the support comes in."

Get out and about

While her job at the U.N was exciting, Saab felt that she wasn't able to see for herself what impact her work had on people she was trying to help:
"I felt like I needed to get out of my cubicle and come to the field, come to Lebanon and meet and interact with the youth that I wanted to empower," she says.

Be sure before you jump

"I would say that if you feel that you're not ready to take the plunge, then you're walking on unstable territory and it's a risky step to take," says Saab. "You have to be 110% convinced that you will not regret your decision to leave your job."
Saab adds that even if your venture doesn't succeed, there's still a comfort in knowing you tried to achieve something that you were fiercely passion about.
"But take the plunge when you feel that you've had enough of your current life and you just want something new," she adds.

Choose an area you know

Saab was born in Lebanon and raised in the United States, but she visited her home country every summer as a child. The contrast between the two countries made a lasting impression on her, and she wanted to use the skills she gained in America to improve the conditions in her birthplace.
"I felt that I wanted to get into a career that worked on poverty alleviation, empowerment, conflict resolution and economic development, so this is how my path came about... because of the experiences I had as a child," she says. Watch the video below for more tips on how to launch a charity.
Supporting youth from low income backgrounds
zeina saab passion to portfolio spc_00002826

    JUST WATCHED

    Supporting youth from low income backgrounds

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Supporting youth from low income backgrounds 00:52
Read more: How to build a million dollar art career
Read more: This dog takes great selfies