New footage of Amelia Earhart discovered

(CNN) Almost 80 years after her disappearance, the fate of Amelia Earhart remains a mystery.

But thanks to a recent discovery, viewers can now see her preparing for that final trip -- in film footage that had been lost since 1937.

The footage is being released in conjunction with a new e-book, " Amelia Earhart's Last Photo Shoot ," with text by Nicole Swinford.

Swinford believes the footage was taken at Burbank Airport (now Bob Hope Airport) in May 1937, though others believe the footage dates from March 1937.

Photographer Albert Bresnik was on hand to take photographs of Earhart at Burbank, preparing for the around-the-world flight. The shooter of the film footage remains unknown. The film was discovered by Bresnik's nephew, John Bresnik, who had inherited it from his father, Bresnik's brother.

