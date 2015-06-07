Breaking News

George Pataki Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 1:47 PM ET, Sat June 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former New York Gov. George Pataki is interviewed by the media prior to announcing his candidacy for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination May 28.
George Pataki is interviewed prior to his White House bid announcement.

    JUST WATCHED

    Who is George Pataki?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(5 Videos)

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of former New York Governor George Pataki.

Personal:
Birth date: June 24, 1945
Birth place: Peekskill, New York
Birth name: George Elmer Pataki
    Father: Louis Pataki, postman
    Read More
    Mother: Margaret (Lagana) Pataki
    Marriage: Elizabeth "Libby" Rowland (1973-present)
    Children: Emily, Teddy, Allison and George Owen
    Education: Yale University, B.A., 1967; Columbia Law School, J.D., 1970
    Religion: Catholic
    Other Facts:
    Governor of New York during the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
    Was an editor of the Columbia Law Review.
    Speaks Spanish, French, German and some Hungarian.
    He was raised on a farm that his Hungarian grandparents owned.
    Calls issues like abortion and same-sex marriage a "distraction" and should be left up to the individual states to decide.
    Timeline:
    1974-1987 -     Partner in the New York law firm Plunkett & Jaffe.
    1981 - Becomes the youngest elected mayor of his hometown of Peekskill, New York.
    1985-1992 - Member of the New York State Assembly, serving four consecutive terms.
    1993-1995 - New York State senator for the 37th District.
    January 1, 1995 - Begins his first term as the 53rd governor of New York after defeating Mario Cuomo.
    1998 - Is re-elected governor of New York.
    1998 - "Pataki: An Autobiography" is released.
    2002 - Is re-elected governor of New York for his third and final term.
    December 17, 2002 - Signs the Sexual Orientation Non-Discrimination Act (SONDA) into law, which protects gay and lesbian New Yorkers from workplace, housing and other public services discrimination.
    February 16, 2006 - Pataki undergoes an emergency appendectomy.
    February 21, 2006 - Pataki undergoes another surgery to alleviate a blockage in his digestive system.
    2007 - President George W. Bush nominates Pataki to be a US representative to the 62nd Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.
    2007 - Joins the law firm of Chadbourne & Parke focusing on environmental matters.
    April 2010 - Announces the formation of Revere America, a political action committee fighting against President Barack Obama's health care legislation.
    May 28, 2015 - Pataki announces he will run for the GOP presidential nomination.
    December 29, 2015 - Announces he is ending his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.
    April 14, 2016 - Pataki announces he is endorsing GOP presidential candidate John Kasich.
    Former New York Gov. George Pataki announces his candidacy for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination May 28 in New Hampshire.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Former New York Gov. George Pataki announces his candidacy for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination May 28 in New Hampshire.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    Pataki was raised in Peekskill, New York, and raised on his family&#39;s farm. In this photo, he speaks to guests gathered for the Republican Party of Iowa&#39;s Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center on May 16, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Pataki was raised in Peekskill, New York, and raised on his family's farm. In this photo, he speaks to guests gathered for the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center on May 16, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Pataki is a 1967 graduate of Yale University and a 1970 graduate of Columbia Law School. In the photo, he fields questions from Bruce Rastetter at the Iowa Ag Summit on March 7, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Pataki is a 1967 graduate of Yale University and a 1970 graduate of Columbia Law School. In the photo, he fields questions from Bruce Rastetter at the Iowa Ag Summit on March 7, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    He also served for 10 years in the New York State legislature. From left to right, Pataki and Libby Pataki attend East Hampton Library&#39;s Authors Night 2014 on August 9, 2014 in East Hampton, New York.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    He also served for 10 years in the New York State legislature. From left to right, Pataki and Libby Pataki attend East Hampton Library's Authors Night 2014 on August 9, 2014 in East Hampton, New York.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    Pataki was elected governor in 1994 and reelected twice after. From left to right, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Pataki, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former U.S. President Bill Clinton attend the opening ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum at ground zero May 15, 2014 in New York City.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Pataki was elected governor in 1994 and reelected twice after. From left to right, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Pataki, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former U.S. President Bill Clinton attend the opening ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum at ground zero May 15, 2014 in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    Pataki was the governor of New York during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and led the state during one of the toughest times in U.S. history. Former New York Governor George Pataki, center, attends the 2012 Hudson River Park Gala at Hudson River Park on May 29, 2012 in New York City.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Pataki was the governor of New York during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and led the state during one of the toughest times in U.S. history. Former New York Governor George Pataki, center, attends the 2012 Hudson River Park Gala at Hudson River Park on May 29, 2012 in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    in this photo, Pataki talks with rapper Jay-Z on the sideline as the New York Jets play against the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL Season Opening Game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    in this photo, Pataki talks with rapper Jay-Z on the sideline as the New York Jets play against the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL Season Opening Game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Actor Matthew Modine and Pataki attend Solar One&#39;s Annual Revelry By The River Benefit at Solar One on June 2, 2009 in New York City.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Actor Matthew Modine and Pataki attend Solar One's Annual Revelry By The River Benefit at Solar One on June 2, 2009 in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Pataki greets Alison and Jefferson Crowther, who lost their son, Welles, on September 11, during a news conference at the World Trade Center site June 16, 2005 in New York City.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Pataki greets Alison and Jefferson Crowther, who lost their son, Welles, on September 11, during a news conference at the World Trade Center site June 16, 2005 in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Pataki first won the office in 1994 by defeating liberal icon Mario Cuomo. In this photo, Pataki, left, and actor Robert De Niro, right, pose during a news conference to kick off the first annual Tribeca Theater Festival at Tribeca Cinemas October 13, 2004 in New York City.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Pataki first won the office in 1994 by defeating liberal icon Mario Cuomo. In this photo, Pataki, left, and actor Robert De Niro, right, pose during a news conference to kick off the first annual Tribeca Theater Festival at Tribeca Cinemas October 13, 2004 in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Pataki has made trips to New Hampshire since expressing interest in a presidential run in January. In this photo, Pataki walks on the floor of the 2004 Republican National Convention as it gets underway August 30, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Pataki has made trips to New Hampshire since expressing interest in a presidential run in January. In this photo, Pataki walks on the floor of the 2004 Republican National Convention as it gets underway August 30, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    Nobel Prize winner and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel, right, and Pataki, left, announce February 6, 1997 that the governor is sending the state banking superintendent to Switzerland to meet with bank officials as part of a probe into actions during World War II.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Nobel Prize winner and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel, right, and Pataki, left, announce February 6, 1997 that the governor is sending the state banking superintendent to Switzerland to meet with bank officials as part of a probe into actions during World War II.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Then-U.S. President George W. Bush, center, greets then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, left, and then-New York Governor George Pataki September 14, 2001 in New York.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Then-U.S. President George W. Bush, center, greets then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, left, and then-New York Governor George Pataki September 14, 2001 in New York.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Before serving as governor of New York, he was previously the mayor of Peekskill, New York. Pataki, left, talks about Ground Zero with then-Interim Afghan leader Hamid Karzai January 20, 2002, at the site of the 11 September terrorist attacks, in New York.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Before serving as governor of New York, he was previously the mayor of Peekskill, New York. Pataki, left, talks about Ground Zero with then-Interim Afghan leader Hamid Karzai January 20, 2002, at the site of the 11 September terrorist attacks, in New York.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Pataki, right, and his wife Libby greet the crowd before making his acceptance speech at a nomination meeting of the 2002 New York Republican State Committee Convention May 29, 2002 in New York City.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Pataki, right, and his wife Libby greet the crowd before making his acceptance speech at a nomination meeting of the 2002 New York Republican State Committee Convention May 29, 2002 in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    After finishing up as governor of New York, Pataki became an attorney with Chadbourne &amp;amp; Parke and worked on renewable energy cases. Pataki, right, celebrates with former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani at a luncheon during the 2002 New York Republican State Committee Convention May 29, 2002 in New York City.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    After finishing up as governor of New York, Pataki became an attorney with Chadbourne & Parke and worked on renewable energy cases. Pataki, right, celebrates with former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani at a luncheon during the 2002 New York Republican State Committee Convention May 29, 2002 in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Pataki, left, and then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger speak to the media in the courtyard of the Solaire Building, the largest residential green building in the nation, October 16, 2006 in New York City.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Pataki, left, and then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger speak to the media in the courtyard of the Solaire Building, the largest residential green building in the nation, October 16, 2006 in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Pataki and his wife Libby currently reside in Garrison, New York. They have four children, Emily, Teddy, Allison and George Owen. In this photo, Pataki, left, then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, center, and then-U.S. Vice President Al Gore, right, watch the procession of religious leaders walk into St. Patrick&#39;s Cathedral during the funeral for John Cardinal O&#39;Connor May 8, 2000 in New York City.
    Photos: George Pataki's political career
    Pataki and his wife Libby currently reside in Garrison, New York. They have four children, Emily, Teddy, Allison and George Owen. In this photo, Pataki, left, then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, center, and then-U.S. Vice President Al Gore, right, watch the procession of religious leaders walk into St. Patrick's Cathedral during the funeral for John Cardinal O'Connor May 8, 2000 in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    George Pataki 2016 announcement2george pataki gallery 1george pataki gallery 2george pataki gallery 3george pataki gallery 4george pataki gallery 5george pataki gallery 6george pataki gallery 8george pataki gallery 9george pataki gallery 10george pataki gallery 11george pataki gallery 12george pataki gallery 14george pataki gallery 15george pataki gallery 16george pataki gallery 17george pataki gallery 7george pataki gallery 13