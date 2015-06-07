George Pataki Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of former New York Governor George Pataki .

Personal:

Birth date: June 24, 1945

Birth place: Peekskill, New York

Birth name: George Elmer Pataki

Father: Louis Pataki, postman

Mother: Margaret (Lagana) Pataki

Marriage: Elizabeth "Libby" Rowland (1973-present)

Children: Emily, Teddy, Allison and George Owen

Education: Yale University, B.A., 1967; Columbia Law School, J.D., 1970

Religion: Catholic

Was an editor of the Columbia Law Review.

Speaks Spanish, French, German and some Hungarian.

He was raised on a farm that his Hungarian grandparents owned.

Calls issues like abortion and same-sex marriage a "distraction" and should be left up to the individual states to decide.

Timeline:

1974-1987 - Partner in the New York law firm Plunkett & Jaffe.

1981 - Becomes the youngest elected mayor of his hometown of Peekskill, New York.

1985-1992 - Member of the New York State Assembly, serving four consecutive terms.

1993-1995 - New York State senator for the 37th District.

January 1, 1995 - Begins his first term as the 53rd governor of New York after defeating Mario Cuomo.

1998 - Is re-elected governor of New York.

1998 - "Pataki: An Autobiography" is released.

2002 - Is re-elected governor of New York for his third and final term.

December 17, 2002 - Signs the Sexual Orientation Non-Discrimination Act (SONDA) into law, which protects gay and lesbian New Yorkers from workplace, housing and other public services discrimination.

February 16, 2006 - Pataki undergoes an emergency appendectomy.

February 21, 2006 - Pataki undergoes another surgery to alleviate a blockage in his digestive system.

2007 - President George W. Bush nominates Pataki to be a US representative to the 62nd Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations

2007 - Joins the law firm of Chadbourne & Parke focusing on environmental matters.

April 2010 - Announces the formation of Revere America, a political action committee fighting against President Barack Obama's health care legislation.

May 28, 2015 - Pataki announces he will run for the GOP presidential nomination.

April 14, 2016 - Pataki announces he is endorsing GOP presidential candidate John Kasich.