Riley Curry's 7 most adorable moments

Riley has been appearing with her dad at postgame news conferences

(CNN) Though she may have irritated a few sports reporters who were trying to ask questions, 2-year-old Riley Curry has stolen the hearts of basketball and non-basketball fans alike.

Riley may even be a bigger Internet sensation than her MVP father, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, who is playing in his first NBA Finals.

Riley first made a splash when she appeared with her dad during a postgame interview on May 19. She waved to reporters, hid under the table and told her father to "be quiet."

She became an overnight hit, and the Warriors continued winning, eliminating the Houston Rockets in five games.

Now matched against the Cleveland Cavaliers and star LeBron James, Curry and his family have remained positive, despite the brightening spotlight. In a special for Time , Stephen's wife, Ayesha, wrote that "the attention has brought us closer."

