Celebs who have been body-shamed
"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter has taken on those who have body shamed her for everything from the size of her breasts to how she dresses.
"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Amber Rose said she felt body shamed by judge Julianne Hough during her week 3 performance. Rose is shown here with co-host Tom Bergeron and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
Some fans have criticized plus-size model Ashley Graham for losing weight after she posted new images on her Instagram account in July.
Singer Meghan Trainor pulled the music video for her song "Me Too" after it debuted in May because her waist had been altered to make her appear thinner.
British model Iskra Lawrence had a creative, and cheeky, response this month to a commenter who called her a "fat cow" on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself wearing lingerie and surrounded by bags of potato chips, followed by a slow-motion Instagram video of her eating a chip and then making an obscene gesture to the camera.
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has been accused of being overweight and in 2013 told Barbara Walters, "I just think it should be illegal to call somebody fat on TV."
Reality star Khloe Kardashian has endured harsh commentary, including being called the "fat Kardashian." These days, she's slimmed down and silenced critics.