Happy National Donut Day

Beth Dunham went to Instagram this photo of a Nutella doughnut in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She thinks doughnuts are awesome because "they are the perfect vehicle for sprinkles & Nutella, of course." We tend to agree.
Instagram user Jamie Goodman submitted this image of an apple fritter from Ontario, Canada. Fritters count as doughnuts, right?
CNN Senior Assignment Editor Saeed Ahmed celebrated National Running Day, which was on Monday, in typical Saeed fashion -- by eating this strawberries-and-cream-filled doughnut. We're hoping he bought enough to share with his, ahem, incredible co-workers.
Megan Holleran one-upped us all -- she made these delicious-looking doughnuts herself! She says that baking for her family and friends is her passion and that doughnuts make a morning fun and give people a reason to smile.
As iReporter Chris Morrow shows us, doughnuts can often blur the sweet/savory line. This sloppy Joe concoction he bought at the San Diego Fair sure looks like a mouthful!
Instagram user Gaby S. appreciates doughnuts for their "never ending variety and ability to bring cheer." This strawberry frosted doughnut with strawberry balsamic jam sure does sound like a tangy combination.
Cheeranan Noomnim in Thailand says smiley faces abound when looking at this banana custard stuffed doughnut.
Christine Giuffrida's 14-month-old, Joni Mae, is seen enjoying a first doughnut -- glazed of course!
Joey Cabrera snapped this pic of the original Voodoo Doughnuts from the iconic store in Portland, Oregon. He appreciates that doughnuts can be "plain or dressed up in a variety of flavors."
Instagram user @danniskandishoppe took this photo of her daughters Ayla (on the left) and Eva enjoying a strawberry sprinkled doughnut. Ayla, 5, likes the sprinkles while Eva, 4, says doughnuts are "yummy!"
"CNN New Day" Digital Producer Jessica Moskowitz takes National Donut Day seriously! We think her shirt (from Sublime Doughnuts in Atlanta) could spark a whole new fashion trend.
CNN's Senior Mobile Editor Etan Horowitz took this photo of his son Jack sizing up his Donut Day celebration selection. Pssst Jack: Get one of each.