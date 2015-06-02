Caitlyn Jenner gets bipartisan support

(CNN) Caitlyn Jenner's debut last week was met with a social media firestorm and bipartisan support.

Vanity Fair tweeted its latest cover Monday, starring the former Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn, who not only came out as a woman in the groundbreaking interview with Diane Sawyer last month, but also, as a Republican.

The most recent support for Jenner comes from Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, that he would welcome Jenner as a political ally.

"I haven't walked in her shoes. I don't have all the answers to the mysteries of life," he said. "I can only imagine the torment that Bruce Jenner went through. I hope he's -- I hope she has found peace."

Upon posting her first Tweet, the former Olympian broke the Twitter Guinness-certified record, previously held by President Barack Obama, by acquiring over a million followers in a mere four hours.