Caitlyn Jenner gets bipartisan support

By Deena Zaru

Updated 9:36 PM ET, Wed August 16, 2017

(CNN)Caitlyn Jenner's debut last week was met with a social media firestorm and bipartisan support.

Vanity Fair tweeted its latest cover Monday, starring the former Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn, who not only came out as a woman in the groundbreaking interview with Diane Sawyer last month, but also, as a Republican.
The most recent support for Jenner comes from Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, that he would welcome Jenner as a political ally.
"I haven't walked in her shoes. I don't have all the answers to the mysteries of life," he said. "I can only imagine the torment that Bruce Jenner went through. I hope he's -- I hope she has found peace."
    Upon posting her first Tweet, the former Olympian broke the Twitter Guinness-certified record, previously held by President Barack Obama, by acquiring over a million followers in a mere four hours.
    It took Obama five hours to reach a million followers but he has no hard feelings, as the @BarackObama account, which is run by Obama for America, tweeted support for Jenner and hailed her bravery for sharing her story with the world.
    The tweet also asked people to share their own stories in the fight for LGBT rights.
    Obama's senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, one of Caitlyn's new Twitter followers, also tweeted words of encouragement. Jarrett is the Chair of the White House Council on Women and Girls and has spoken out in support of banning "conversion" therapies that promise to cure gay and transgender people.
    Just last month the White House issued a statement by Jarrett, who wrote that "The overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrates that conversion therapy, especially when it is practiced on young people, is neither medically nor ethically appropriate and can cause substantial harm," proclaiming the Obama administration's support for efforts to ban the use of conversion therapy for minors.
    Openly gay Rep. Mark Takano, a Democrat from California, tweeted "The world loves you already."
    And Minnesota Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison, the first Muslim ever elected to Congress, also expressed his support.
    Jenner also received support from Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who has been outspoken about her support for her transgender son Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen. The Florida congresswoman, who is one of the most outspoken advocates for the LGBT community on Capitol Hill, invited Jenner to join her on the Hill.
    Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore congratulated Jenner on her "Vanity Fair" cover and tweeted #YouDoYou.
    The Log Cabin Republicans, which is the largest Republican organization dedicated to representing the LGBT community, also welcomed Jenner.
    Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee questioned Caitlyn's party affiliation, tweeting "Well is #CaitlynJenner a Republican too ?"
    Cohen also retweeted a response from a follower, who wrote "What "Republican liberty" should Caitlyn support? The one where LGBTQ rights R marginalized & criminalized?"
    Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum, who once likened homosexuality to beastiality recently clarified comments he made about the then, Bruce Jenner, when he said "If he says he's a woman, then he's a woman. My responsibility as a human being is to love and accept everybody. Not to criticize people for who they are."
    Santorum took to Facebook to clarify that while he affirms Jenner "as a person, made by God in His likeness," he is not suggesting any policy changes to accommodate transgender individuals, which would include bans on "conversion" therapy.

    Many of you may have read a story published by the website BuzzFeed where I was asked for my thoughts regarding Bruce...

    Posted by Rick Santorum on Sunday, May 3, 2015
    E!, the home of the family's reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," will air an eight-part series about Jenner's transition starting July 26.
    Caitlyn Jenner &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/07/15/media/espys-caitlyn-jenner-arthur-ashe-award/&quot;&gt;accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award&lt;/a&gt; during the ESPYs in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 15. In her first speech since identifying as transgender, she said she wants to &quot;reshape the landscape of how trans issues are viewed.&quot;
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Caitlyn Jenner accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award during the ESPYs in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 15. In her first speech since identifying as transgender, she said she wants to "reshape the landscape of how trans issues are viewed."
    Jenner, formerly Bruce, celebrates a record-setting decathlon performance at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. The victory made Jenner an instant sensation.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Jenner, formerly Bruce, celebrates a record-setting decathlon performance at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. The victory made Jenner an instant sensation.
    Jenner receives an Olympic gold medal on July 30, 1976.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Jenner receives an Olympic gold medal on July 30, 1976.
    Jenner poses for a portrait in 1976.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Jenner poses for a portrait in 1976.
    Jenner quickly found work in television. Here, Penny Marshall and Jenner take part in a taping of the &quot;Battle of the Network Stars&quot; TV show on February 5, 1977.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Jenner quickly found work in television. Here, Penny Marshall and Jenner take part in a taping of the "Battle of the Network Stars" TV show on February 5, 1977.
    Jenner attends a celebrity tennis tournament in 1979 with Chrystie Scott and their son Casey. Scott and Jenner were married from 1972 to 1981.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Jenner attends a celebrity tennis tournament in 1979 with Chrystie Scott and their son Casey. Scott and Jenner were married from 1972 to 1981.
    Linda Thompson, who became Jenner&#39;s second wife, accompanies Jenner at the New York premiere of the movie &quot;Can&#39;t Stop the Music&quot; in June 1980. Jenner appeared in the movie, which was a huge dud and won the first Razzie award for worst picture.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Linda Thompson, who became Jenner's second wife, accompanies Jenner at the New York premiere of the movie "Can't Stop the Music" in June 1980. Jenner appeared in the movie, which was a huge dud and won the first Razzie award for worst picture.
    Jenner served as an NBC sportscaster for several years.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Jenner served as an NBC sportscaster for several years.
    Jenner, who was diagnosed with dyslexia while growing up, joins first lady Nancy Reagan, other celebrities and recipients of the Outstanding Learning Disabled Achiever Award at the White House in 1985. From left to right are G. Chris Anderson, Tom Cruise, Jenner, Reagan, Cher, Richard C. Strauss and Robert Rauschenberg.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Jenner, who was diagnosed with dyslexia while growing up, joins first lady Nancy Reagan, other celebrities and recipients of the Outstanding Learning Disabled Achiever Award at the White House in 1985. From left to right are G. Chris Anderson, Tom Cruise, Jenner, Reagan, Cher, Richard C. Strauss and Robert Rauschenberg.
    Jenner, lower left, appears in a 1986 episode of &quot;Love Boat&quot; featuring Hulk Hogan and Tim Rossovich.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Jenner, lower left, appears in a 1986 episode of "Love Boat" featuring Hulk Hogan and Tim Rossovich.
    Jenner and Kris Kardashian married in 1991. It was Jenner&#39;s third marriage.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Jenner and Kris Kardashian married in 1991. It was Jenner's third marriage.
    The Jenners share a bottle of champagne over a bubble bath.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    The Jenners share a bottle of champagne over a bubble bath.
    The Jenner-Kardashian family poses for a portrait in 1993. Kris and Jenner each had four children when they were married. Clockwise from top left, the kids are Burton Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Cassandra Jenner and Rob Kardashian.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    The Jenner-Kardashian family poses for a portrait in 1993. Kris and Jenner each had four children when they were married. Clockwise from top left, the kids are Burton Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Cassandra Jenner and Rob Kardashian.
    Jenner carries the Olympic flame down Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, on April 27, 1996.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Jenner carries the Olympic flame down Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, on April 27, 1996.
    The Jenner family attends the premiere of &quot;The Emperor&#39;s New Groove&quot; in 2000. Jenner and Kris had two kids together: Kylie, left, and Kendall.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    The Jenner family attends the premiere of "The Emperor's New Groove" in 2000. Jenner and Kris had two kids together: Kylie, left, and Kendall.
    Jenner and Tai Babilonia are seen in a publicity photo for &quot;Skating With Celebrities&quot; in 2006.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Jenner and Tai Babilonia are seen in a publicity photo for "Skating With Celebrities" in 2006.
    Jenner attends the premiere of the reality show &quot;Keeping Up with the Kardashians&quot; in 2007 with, from left, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Jenner attends the premiere of the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2007 with, from left, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.
    Wheaties featured retro images of Olympic champions, including Jenner, in 2012.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Wheaties featured retro images of Olympic champions, including Jenner, in 2012.
    Jenner hits a tee shot at a celebrity golf tournament in North Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2014.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Jenner hits a tee shot at a celebrity golf tournament in North Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2014.
    In April, Jenner sat down for &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/04/24/media/bruce-jenner-interview-diane-sawyer/index.html&quot;&gt;an interview with Diane Sawyer&lt;/a&gt; to reveal that the former Olympian has the &quot;soul of a female.&quot;
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    In April, Jenner sat down for an interview with Diane Sawyer to reveal that the former Olympian has the "soul of a female."
    Vanity Fair &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/01/entertainment/bruce-caitlyn-jenner-vanity-fair-feat/index.html&quot;&gt;unveiled its Jenner cover&lt;/a&gt; shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz in June.
    Photos: Jenner's journey: From Bruce to Caitlyn
    Vanity Fair unveiled its Jenner cover shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz in June.
