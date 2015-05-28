Breaking News

Carly Fiorina Fast Facts

Updated 6:21 PM ET, Thu August 24, 2017

Carly Fiorina, a potential 2016 contender, waits to be interviewed.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Carly S. Fiorina, former Hewlett-Packard CEO and former 2016 Republican presidential candidate.

Personal:
Birth date: September 6, 1954
Birth place: Austin, Texas
Birth name: Cara Carleton Sneed
    Father: Joseph T. Sneed, III, federal judge and law professor
    Mother: Madelon Montross Juergens, artist (abstract painter)
    Marriages: Frank Fiorina (1985-present); Todd Bartlem (June 1977-1984, divorced)
    Children: Two stepdaughters with Frank Fiorina: Traci, 1971 and Lori Ann, 1974-2009
    Education: Stanford University, B.A., 1976; University of Maryland, M.B.A., 1980; Massachusetts Institute of Technology, M.S., 1989; attended UCLA School of Law
    Other Facts:
    Was the first woman to head a Fortune 500 company and a company in the Dow Jones Industrial Average when she became CEO and president of Hewlett-Packard Company in 1999.
    Was the first person to head HP who came from outside the company.
    Was the first female officer at AT&T when she was 35. By the age of 40 she was leading AT&T's North American operations.
    Began her career as a secretary in a real estate office.
    Timeline:
    1980 -     Begins working for AT&T as a sales representative.
    April 1996 - Oversees Lucent Technologies, Inc. $3 billion initial public offering when it is spun off from AT&T.
    1998 - Becomes president of Lucent Technologies' global service-provider division.
    1998-2003 - Leads Fortune magazine's list of the 50 most powerful women.
    1999-2005 - CEO of Hewlett-Packard.
    2000 - HP names Fiorina chairman of the board.
    September 3, 2001 - Hewlett-Packard buys Compaq Computer Corp., a move orchestrated by Fiorina amid opposition from both the Hewlett and the Packard families.
    February 8, 2005 - Resigns as HP CEO.
    October 9, 2006 - Publishes a memoir, "Tough Choices."
    October 2007 - Becomes a business commentator on the Fox Business Network.
    2008 - Serves as economic adviser to John McCain during his presidential campaign.
    February 20, 2009 - Is diagnosed with breast cancer at age 54.
    November 2, 2010 - Loses her bid to unseat California Senator Barbara Boxer. She campaigns against President Barack Obama's Affordable Healthcare Act and abortion rights.
    2014 - Launches the Unlocking Potential Project, a political action committee that aims to inform women voters about conservative positions and issues.
    February 24, 2015 - Supporters launch Carly for America, a super PAC to support Fiorina's presidential bid.
    May 4, 2015 - Announces her candidacy for president, becoming the first declared female candidate to seek the Republican Party's nomination.
    May 5, 2015 - Her book, "Rising to the Challenge: My Leadership Journey," is released.
    February 10, 2016 - Suspends her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.
    March 9, 2016 - Fiorina endorses Texas Senator Ted Cruz at a rally in Miami.
    April 27, 2016 - Ted Cruz formally names Fiorina as his vice presidential running mate. Cruz suspends his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination on May 3, 2016.
    April 18, 2017 - Fiorina is "strongly considering" a run to unseat Hillary Clinton's former running mate Tim Kaine for Virginia senator in 2018, an adviser to the former Hewlett-Packard CEO tells CNN. Frank Sadler says Fiorina will likely make a formal decision about running for Senate in the fall.
    Former business executive Carly Fiorina speaks to guests gathered at the Point of Grace Church for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition 2015 Spring Kickoff on April 25, 2015, in Waukee, Iowa.
    Former business executive Carly Fiorina speaks to guests gathered at the Point of Grace Church for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition 2015 Spring Kickoff on April 25, 2015, in Waukee, Iowa.
    Fiorina prepares to speak to guests gathered at the Point of Grace Church for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition 2015 Spring Kickoff on April 25, 2015, in Waukee, Iowa.
    Fiorina prepares to speak to guests gathered at the Point of Grace Church for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition 2015 Spring Kickoff on April 25, 2015, in Waukee, Iowa.
    Fiorina speaks to guests gathered at the Point of Grace Church for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition 2015 Spring Kickoff on April 25, 2015, in Waukee, Iowa.
    Fiorina speaks to guests gathered at the Point of Grace Church for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition 2015 Spring Kickoff on April 25, 2015, in Waukee, Iowa.
    Fiorina greets guests at the Johnson County Republicans Spaghetti Dinner at Clear Creek Amana High School on April 24, 2015, in Tiffin, Iowa.
    Fiorina greets guests at the Johnson County Republicans Spaghetti Dinner at Clear Creek Amana High School on April 24, 2015, in Tiffin, Iowa.
    Fiorina, right, poses for a selfie with Joe Koberna at the Johnson County Republicans Spaghetti Dinner at Clear Creek Amana High School on April 24, 2015, in Tiffin, Iowa.
    Fiorina, right, poses for a selfie with Joe Koberna at the Johnson County Republicans Spaghetti Dinner at Clear Creek Amana High School on April 24, 2015, in Tiffin, Iowa.
    Fiorina speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Summit April 18, 2015, in Nashua, New Hampshire.
    Fiorina speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Summit April 18, 2015, in Nashua, New Hampshire.
    Fiorina speaks during a forum on Capitol Hill March 16, 2015, in Washington. Fiorina spoke about what she calls the War on Women in politics.
    Fiorina speaks during a forum on Capitol Hill March 16, 2015, in Washington. Fiorina spoke about what she calls the War on Women in politics.
    Fiorina delivers remarks at a discussion called &quot;Welcoming Every Life: Choosing Life after an Unexpected Prenatal Diagnosis, focusing on caring for children with Down Syndrome,&quot; organized by the Heritage Foundation and the National Review Institute in Washington on January 20, 2015.
    Fiorina delivers remarks at a discussion called "Welcoming Every Life: Choosing Life after an Unexpected Prenatal Diagnosis, focusing on caring for children with Down Syndrome," organized by the Heritage Foundation and the National Review Institute in Washington on January 20, 2015.
    Fiorina concedes defeat to her rival Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-California, during a news conference at her Irvine campaign headquarters on November 3, 2010, in Irvine, California.
    Fiorina concedes defeat to her rival Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-California, during a news conference at her Irvine campaign headquarters on November 3, 2010, in Irvine, California.
    Fiorina, left, watches election results with granddaughter Kara Tribby, 7, in her hotel room at the Hyatt Regency Irvine, November 2, 2010, in Irvine, California.
    Fiorina, left, watches election results with granddaughter Kara Tribby, 7, in her hotel room at the Hyatt Regency Irvine, November 2, 2010, in Irvine, California.
    Fiorina, left, puts on headphones before participating in a radio debate with incumbent U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-California, in Washington, as co-moderator Gabriel Lerner, metro editor of La Opinion, does the same at local public-radio affiliate KPCC studios September 29, 2010, in Pasadena, California.
    Fiorina, left, puts on headphones before participating in a radio debate with incumbent U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-California, in Washington, as co-moderator Gabriel Lerner, metro editor of La Opinion, does the same at local public-radio affiliate KPCC studios September 29, 2010, in Pasadena, California.
    Fiorina arrives for a news conference after participating in a debate with U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-California, in a radio debate hosted by La Opinion and public radio station KPCC on September 29, 2010, at the KPCC studios in Pasadena, California.
    Fiorina arrives for a news conference after participating in a debate with U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-California, in a radio debate hosted by La Opinion and public radio station KPCC on September 29, 2010, at the KPCC studios in Pasadena, California.
    Boxer, left, and Fiorina, center, greet moderator Randy Shandobil, right, after a debate on the campus of Saint Mary&#39;s College September 1, 2010, in Moraga, California.
    Boxer, left, and Fiorina, center, greet moderator Randy Shandobil, right, after a debate on the campus of Saint Mary's College September 1, 2010, in Moraga, California.
    Fiorina, left, smiles with her husband Frank Fiorina, right, after casting their ballots at a polling place June 8, 2010, in Los Altos Hills, California.
    Fiorina, left, smiles with her husband Frank Fiorina, right, after casting their ballots at a polling place June 8, 2010, in Los Altos Hills, California.
    Fiorina greets supporters after announcing her candidacy for U.S. Senate at Earth Friendly Products packaging plant on November 4, 2009, in Garden Grove, California.
    Fiorina greets supporters after announcing her candidacy for U.S. Senate at Earth Friendly Products packaging plant on November 4, 2009, in Garden Grove, California.
