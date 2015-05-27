Bernie Sanders Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of US Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont and 2016 presidential candidate.

Personal:

Birth date: September 8, 1941

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: Bernard Sanders

Father: Eli Sanders, a paint salesman

Mother: Dorothy (Glassberg) Sanders

Marriages: Jane (O'Meara) Sanders (1988-present); Deborah (Shiling) Messing (married and divorced in the 1960s)

Children: With Susan Mott: Levi; stepchildren with Jane (O'Meara) Sanders: Heather, Carina, David

Education: Attended Brooklyn College, 1959-1960; University of Chicago, B.A. in political science, 1964

Other Facts:

Although he was one of the two Independents in the US Senate, Sanders runs for the Democratic presidential nomination.

His father's family died in the Holocaust.

During the 1960s, he spent half a year on a kibbutz in Israel.

Was a member of the Young People's Socialist League while at the University of Chicago.

When Mayor of Burlington, Vermont, was the inspiration for the Progressive Coalition (now the Vermont Progressive Party).

The longest serving independent member of Congress in American history.

He applied for conscientious objector status during the Vietnam War

1972, 1976, 1986 - Unsuccessful bids for governor of Vermont.

1972, 1974 - Unsuccessful bids for the US Senate.

1981 - Wins the race for mayor of Burlington, Vermont, by 10 votes, running as an independent.

1981-1989 - Serves as Mayor of Burlington for four terms.

1988 - Unsuccessful bid for the US House of Representatives.

1990 - Wins a seat on the US House of Representatives by 16% of the vote.

1991-2007 - Serves eight terms in the US House of Representatives.

1991 - Co-founds the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

2006 - Wins a seat on the US Senate with 65% of the vote.

January 4, 2007-present - Serves in the US Senate.

2012 - Wins election for a second term in the US Senate. Receives 71% of the vote.

2013-2015 - Serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

April 30, 2015 - Announces his run for the Democratic presidential nomination in an email to supporters and media.

July 12, 2016 - Endorses Hillary Clinton for president.