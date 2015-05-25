Story highlights Some 90% of those who try to quit, will start smoking again, despite their best efforts

What works best is to be mentally prepared

Quitting smoking is considered one of the hardest bad health habits to break

(CNN) For more than 50 years we've known that smoking can kill you.

It is still the leading cause of preventable death in the United States and yet 42.1 million people light up and new smokers start every day.

"Smoking is my best friend," Atlantan Barry Blackwell said. "It's always with me long after friends have left and people have gone, they are always here."

To help people who do want to quit, scientists have looked with great interest into what works. Especially since studies have shown that 90% of those who try to quit, will start smoking again despite their best efforts.

Here are some options that have been scientifically proven to work, at least some of the time.