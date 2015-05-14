How to sleep better: 37 hacks

Story highlights The snooze button often disturbs REM sleep, which can make us feel groggier

A room that's too hot and a room that's too cold can both mess with your sleep

Adding even just a few minutes of physical activity to your day can make a difference in your rest

(CNN) We know we're supposed to get enough sleep, and we really try.

But we also know it's often easier said than done.

Luckily, there are a handful of helpful tips and tricks experts swear by, to combat sleep problems both big and small. Whether they'll help you get into bed more relaxed or get out of bed more rested, we've compiled our definitive list of all the best sleep tips -- just about ever.

1. Set an alarm to go to bed

If you find yourself consistently wishing you had hit the hay earlier but staying on track with a calming bedtime routine is virtually impossible for you, consider setting yourself an alarm -- to go to bed.