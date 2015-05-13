Ben Carson Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Ben Carson, retired neurosurgeon and former 2016 presidential candidate.

Personal:

Birth date: September 18, 1951

Birth place: Detroit, Michigan

Birth name: Benjamin Solomon Carson

Father: Robert Carson, auto factory worker

Mother: Sonya (Copeland) Carson, domestic worker

Marriage: Lacena "Candy" (Rustin) Carson (July 1975-present)

Children: Murray, Benjamin Jr., Rhoeyce

Education: Yale University, B.A. in Psychology, 1973; University of Michigan School of Medicine, M.D., 1977

Religion: Seventh Day Adventist

Other Facts:

When Carson became the director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins at age 33, he became the youngest to head a major division in the hospital's history.

Known for offering provocative commentary on a wide range of issues, including comparing the modern American government to Nazi Germany in a March 2014 interview with Breitbart, and at the 2013 Values Voters Summit, saying that Obamacare is "the worst thing that has happened in this nation since slavery."

Timeline:

1977-1978 - Intern in general surgery at The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

1978-1982 - Completes his neurosurgery residency at Johns Hopkins.

1982-1983 - Chief neurosurgery resident at Johns Hopkins.

1983-1984 - Senior registrar in neurosurgery at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, Australia.

1984-2013 - Director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

1987 - Primary neurosurgeon on team that performs the first successful surgery to separate conjoined twins connected at the back of the head (occipital craniopagus twins).

1990 - Carson's best-selling autobiography, "Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story," is released.

1994 - With his wife, founds the Carson Scholars Fund, which facilitates leisure reading for children and funds college scholarships for students with strong academics and humanitarian achievement.

1997 - Primary neurosurgeon on the team that performs the first fully successful surgery to separate Type 2 vertical craniopagus twins (joined at the top of the head and facing opposite directions), where both twins survive and are neurologically normal.

2002 - Co-founds the Benevolent Endowment Network (BEN) Fund, which provides financial support for the medical expenses of pediatric neurosurgery patients.

August 2002 - Undergoes surgery for prostate cancer. He is later declared cancer-free.

June 19, 2008 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush.

February 7, 2009 - Cuba Gooding, Jr., plays Carson in the made-for-television movie, "Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story."

February 7, 2013 - Gains national attention after he criticizes Democratic policies on taxes and healthcare during his keynote address at the National Prayer Breakfast.

July 1, 2013 - Retires from Johns Hopkins as director of pediatric neurosurgery, professor and co-director of the Craniofacial Center.

October 2013-November 2014 - Contributor for Fox News.

November 2014 - Officially switches his party affiliation from registered Independent to Republican, a move he later acknowledges was spurred on by a possible presidential run.

March 4, 2015 - On CNN's "New Day," Carson asserts that homosexuality is a choice because people "go into prison straight -- and when they come out, they're gay." He later apologizes for his comments but says that the science is still murky on the issue.

May 4, 2015 - Formally announces his candidacy for president in his hometown of Detroit.

March 2, 2016 - After a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday, Carson announces he doesn't "see a political path forward" in the Republican presidential nomination process, and will not attend the upcoming GOP presidential debate in Detroit.

March 4, 2016 - In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference gathering in National Harbor, Maryland, Carson officially ends his presidential campaign and reveals his next move: becoming the national chairman of My Faith Votes, a group focused on getting out the Christian vote in November.

November 15, 2016 - Carson declines an offer from President-elect Donald Trump to join his cabinet as Secretary of Health and Human Services. A close Carson adviser tells CNN Carson declined the position in part because running a federal agency would be "a lot to ask" of a "neophyte" like Carson who has never before worked in government.